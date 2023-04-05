Volkswagen ID.5 review

For most of the time, the ID.5 remains neutral and well balanced, although the car’s weight does limit the amount of fun to be had. Body roll is kept in check reasonably well, but this still feels like a heavy car in corners. It’s best to make the most of the ride, which remains comfortable at higher speeds.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

Things don’t change much on the motorway, where the ID.5 is quiet, smooth and comfortable. There’s more than enough power on tap to get up to the national limit without any fuss; simply press the throttle, and you’re away. There’s minimal road and wind noise, too.

"When you’re on the motorway, the VW’s lane-assist system can occasionally tug the wheel if you drift slightly from the centre, and it gets quite firm in its response if you change lanes without indicating. It’s easy enough to deactivate the system via the main touchscreen, although you have to do this every time you start the car." – Dean Gibson, Senior test editor

Range, charging and running costs The ID.5 is pretty efficient, but you’d have to do a lot of miles to recoup the price difference over an ID.4

Pros Efficient electric powertrain

Longer range than ID.4

Insurance groups are reasonable Cons DC charging speeds aren’t the fastest

Average residual values

Price premium over ID.4 is hard to justify

While a coupe-SUV body offers a compromise in terms of practicality, it makes up for it with greater efficiency. Overall, the Volkswagen ID.5 can go further on a full charge than the ID.4 that uses the same batteries, although there are variations depending on which trim level you choose. There are three battery sizes offered that come in Pure, Pro and GTX guises, and respectively they have 52kWh, 77kWh and 79kWh of usable capacity – VW quotes these figures to give you a better idea of how far you’ll be able to go on a charge.

Electric range, battery life and charge time

The smallest Pure battery offers an official range of 277 miles from a full charge, while upgrading to the 77kWh battery unlocks a range of 344 miles in the same trim level. However, the official figures vary according to trim level. The Black Edition uses the Pro powertrain, but VW quotes a shorter official range of 341 miles; blame the extra weight of the standard-fit panoramic glass roof for that anomaly.