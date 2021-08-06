Volkswagen ID.2all Concept: future VW ID.Polo promises big things and low prices

Beyond just offering a low-cost supermini, the ID.Polo will also be the first all-electric car to offer a GTI edition, which has already been previewed with another concept.

But the future VW ID.Polo will have a tough crowd to compete with, including a range of new rivals such as the Renault 5, Fiat Grande Panda and Citroen e-C3. There’s also a brand-new set of Stellantis rivals on their way in the coming years. These include a new Peugeot E-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, which will sit on their own refreshed platform.

Volkswagen ID.2all concept: first look at interior and technology

The great news is that we already have a very clear idea of what to expect with the new ID.Polo thanks to the ID.2all concept that was revealed in 2023. As well as revealing the all-new exterior design language overseen by new design chief Andreas Mindt, it also gives a clear indication of the brand’s future interior and interface design. These two elements have been at the top of the list for VW to reinvent after less than favourable reaction to the first ID models.

First and foremost, the production car will likely retain the concept’s pair of screens on the dash – a 10.9-inch screen for the driver and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen. On the concept, you can choose between eras of Volkswagen cars as themes for the displays; a Vintage setting is designed to mimic the dash of an old Golf, Classic mode apes the readouts of the original Beetle, and a Modern mode reflects the latest thinking for the ID.2.

But the bigger change is the move away from controls within touch panels or screens, and a return to physical controls for key elements like volume and cabin temperature. On the ID.2all concept these are mounted below the central display.