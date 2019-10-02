Peugeot E-208 review

Peugeot’s i-Cockpit layout, with a low-mounted small steering wheel that you look over the top of to see the instruments, is still a feature that won’t be to everyone’s liking. With our ample frame, we felt like we were wearing the car instead of sitting in it, and had to pull the wheel out too far for our liking, just for it to clear our knees.

Safety & reliability The Peugeot E-208 is proving to be very reliable, while the safety kit is adequate for a supermini

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Active Safety Brake

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)

eCall (Peugeot SOS)

Driver attention warning

Lane Keeping Assist

Speed limit recognition Euro NCAP safety rating - 4 stars

Adult occupant protection - 91%

Child occupant protection - 86%

Vulnerable road user protection - 56%

Safety assist - 71%

The Peugeot 208 (upon which the electric E-208 is based) finished an impressive sixth out of 50 models in our latest 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, with owners praising its exterior styling, excellent ride and handling, front-seat comfort, and performance. The feedback was less positive about the infotainment system and rear legroom, but not enough to prevent the 208 from securing a top ten finish.

To prove it was no fluke, the Peugeot brand finished sixth out of 32 brands in the best car manufacturer rankings, beating many premium brands in the process. These impressive results, allied to the fact that there’s very little to go wrong in an electric car, suggest that the E-208 should deliver peace of mind.

Less positive is the fact that the Peugeot 208 could only manage a four-star rating when it was tested by independent safety experts Euro NCAP in 2019. The 208 was criticised for its poor whiplash protection for rear-seat passengers, while the autonomous emergency braking system that uses radar rather than a camera-based sensor is reserved for the GT model.

On the plus side, all versions of the E-208 are equipped with six airbags, a speed limit recognition system to prevent you from breaking the law, lane-keeping assist to keep you in lane on a motorway, two ISOFIX points in the back, cruise control with speed limiter and tyre pressure monitoring. Unfortunately, blind spot monitoring is only an option on Allure and GT models, while only the GT gets adaptive cruise control.

Peugeot E-208 alternatives - subhead

Aside from the petrol and hybrid versions of the Peugeot 208, the E-208’s most obvious rival is the Vauxhall Corsa Electric. Both are similarly priced but the E-208 has a more upmarket feel and, although looks are subjective, a more eye-catching design. The E-208 is currently Peugeot’s smallest all-electric car, the others being the EV versions of the Peugeot E-2008, Peugeot E-3008, Peugeot E-Rifter and Peugeot E-Traveller.

Small electric cars from other brands include the electric versions of the MINI Cooper, Citroen e-C3, Fiat 500 Electric and Dacia Spring.