New Peugeot E-3008 2024 review: fails to stand out from the EV crowd

Beneath it there’s Peugeot’s signature small steering wheel, which we had no issues with here (some drivers find that the wheel can obstruct the digital driver’s display in other Peugeots), and a dashboard that swoops dramatically around the driver to form a sporty and luxurious feel. It’s unlike anything else in the segment, and the use of materials, ambient lighting and contemporary design make it class-leading. Passenger space is great, too, and the 520-litre boot is more than big enough.

As long as you’re not moving, then, the E-3008 is an impressive car. Unfortunately, the driving experience doesn’t live up to expectations.

The E-3008 single motor makes 207bhp and 345Nm. Not outstanding figures, and so it proves on the road. Performance is sprightly enough below 30mph, but the acceleration tails off significantly as you approach motorway speeds. This will be addressed by a more potent dual-motor model with 316bhp, joining the range at a later date.

But more power won’t fix the chassis’ flaws. Even from low speeds, the steering is odd, with a sticky sensation just off centre. In sport, it gets heavier and even more gloopy.

It feels agile enough through corners and there isn’t much body roll, but that’s because the ride is far too firm for a car of this type. On a country road it thumps strongly into every compression and around town it fidgets over broken surfaces. Refinement is strong, through, with road and wind noise well-suppressed from the inside. We’re also big fans of the introduction of steering-wheel mounted paddles to access three levels of brake regeneration on the fly.