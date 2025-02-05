Peugeot E-3008 GT long-term test: a great motorway mile-muncher

Fresh from a recall for suspect steering ball joint fastenings, our Peugeot’s first big drive was a 100-mile trek to Essex, including a stop at Gridserve’s flagship Electric Forecourt hub in Braintree. The trip reinforced the E-3008’s qualities as a motorway mile-muncher, while 350kW and decent coffee at Gridserve were welcome at 7am too. But we weren’t so sure about the noisy tunes blaring over the forecourt at that time in the morning.

Peugeot E-3008 GT: second report

Peugeot’s big-screen player looks the part, but lacks star quality

Mileage: 9,345 miles

Efficiency: 3.9 miles/kWh

We’re still enjoying the movie-star looks of the Peugeot E-3008, whether that be the chiselled exterior lines or the almost sci-fi vibe of its interior.

Beyond the glamour, the coupé-style SUV continues to serve us well as a family vehicle too, with a pleasant cabin ambience making it a comfortable travelling companion. It’s not as spacious as one might imagine though, and anyone with older teenagers or those who regularly travel with adults in the back should make sure they’ll actually fit.

The ride quality can feel unsophisticated on poorer surfaces, too, and there are a few other areas where the Peugeot’s appeal can appear relatively superficial. It’s not very engaging to drive, for starters. The steering feels vague and that tends to be compounded by the corners of the E-3008’s squared-off steering wheel interrupting the fluency of your steering inputs. While I can understand yoke-type steering in a racing car with only 180 degrees of steering lock, for me it doesn’t work in a big-ish SUV where an amount of wheel twirling is necessary.