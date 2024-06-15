Skoda Enyaq Coupe vs Peugeot E-3008: svelte electric SUVs fight for glory

Peugeot is experiencing a bit of a renaissance at the moment. At its peak in the eighties and nineties it churned out plenty of class leaders, but the company declined in the noughties when its cars fell short of rivals. It turned a corner in the late 2010s, though, morphing into a brand that today troubles the premium marques for design and quality.

Its latest model is more significant than most, too. The last 3008 announced the brand’s return to form louder than any other, with a premium cabin, a fine drive and plenty of space. It was so good that it was named best mid-size SUV in our 2017 New Car Awards.

So expectations are high for its replacement, and this time, the 3008 comes with a choice of internal-combustion, plug-in hybrid or fully-electric powertrain options.

To see if the electric E-3008 has pushed things even further, we’ve lined it up against one of the best family EVs on sale, the Skoda Enyaq, which we’re testing in Coupe form to match the rakish newcomer.

Peugeot E-3008 Skoda Enyaq Coupe Price: £49,650 £46,440 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 207bhp 1x e-motor, 282bhp 0-62mph: 8.8 seconds 6.7 seconds Efficiency: 3.9 miles/kWh 3.8 miles/kWh Official range: 326 miles 353 miles Charging: 160kW 135kW

Peugeot E-3008

We're testing the Peugeot E-3008 in top-spec GT trim, which starts from £49,650. With the extras added to this test car, its total cost is £51,700.

Tech highlights

The new 3008 is an important launch for Peugeot, but it’s just as significant for parent company Stellantis. That’s because it’s the first car to arrive on the market that uses the group’s latest STLA architecture. This £25.7 billion platform will be available in four sizes – Small, Medium (as used by the 3008), Large and Frame – and will be adopted by a wide range of brands and models.