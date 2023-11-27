Renault Scenic review

Renault’s tagline for the Techno is ‘all essential features’ which sounds like an understatement when you consider the equipment list. As standard it gets 19-inch diamond cut wheels, front and rear LED lights, flush-fitting door handles, a 12.3-inch driver’s display and 12-inch central screen, automatic air-conditioning, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless smartphone charger and a rear camera.

Above this, the Esprit Alpine adds 20-inch wheels, sport seats, ‘Esprit Alpine’ badging on both the exterior and interior, a fabric grey dash, a sports steering wheel and blue accents within the cabin.

The Iconic has a bespoke set of 20-inch wheels and an electric driver’s seat with massage function. It also has an uprated sound system, real wood inserts in the dash, a hands-free parking system, a 360-degree camera system, a digital rear-view camera and a panoramic sunroof. Perhaps most importantly for UK-based EV drivers, there’s a heat pump as standard, too.

Sitting above the Megane E-Tech as Renault’s most premium EV offering on sale, the Scenic goes up against the Skoda Enyaq, Volkswagen ID.4, Toyota bZ4X, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the electric family SUV class.

Electric motor, performance & drive

The Renault Scenic serves up a driving experience with few flaws. Levels of comfort and refinement are good, with well-weighted controls making the car easy to drive. Performance isn’t thrilling by electric SUV standards but the slightly muted powertrain suits the car’s character. There are other options in the class that will better engage the keen driver, although handling is composed enough for family duties and that’s what the Scenic is all about. Read more about the Renault Scenic's electric motors, performance and drive here…

Range, charging & running costs

There’s quite a gap in range between the two Renault Scenic powertrain options. Officially you get 260 miles from the 60kWh model but the 87kWh car can manage an impressive 379 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. Buyers need to ask how much they need the extra range because the larger battery adds cost and weight. Our test of the big battery Scenic saw it return 3.8m/kWh in mainly motorway driving for a real world range of about 330 miles. Read more about the Renault Scenic's range, charging and running costs…

Design, interior & technology

Renault’s Scenic is a sharply styled family car that doesn’t go overboard with the snazzy design touches. Functionality is the main focus, just as it should be in a family SUV. Materials and of a good quality in the cabin and we detected no squeaks or rattles on our test with the car seeming solidly built. The Google-based infotainment technology is good and Renault has retained physical control for the air-con, thank goodness. Read more about the Renault Scenic's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Spaciousness is a definite Renault Scenic strength. The interior is impressively roomy for five adults with rear-seat space helped by the flat floor. The boot is a real highlight, eclipsing many rivals with a 545-litre capacity - although there is a loading lip to hoist items over. Read more about the Renault Scenic's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Safety & reliability

Renault’s safety record and a detailed equipment list would lead us to expect a strong safety score for the Scenic. Customer satisfaction scores fro Renault models haven’t been great in recent years but there are high hopes for the new generation of EV products of which the Scenic is part. Read more about the Renault Scenic's reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Renault Scenic?

The Renault Scenic is without a doubt the French firm’s best all-electric offering to date and one of its best cars of recent times. A classy cabin combined with excellent refinement gives it a premium edge and while it doesn’t beat its rivals for driving engagement, the powertrain’s focus on efficiency rather than performance is refreshing. There are strong equipment levels across the range and pricing seems keen for the class. The Scenic’s excellent electric range and 150kW charging speeds mean it should appeal to first-time EV buyers, while generous interior space will be a strong point for those with families.