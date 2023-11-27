Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Renault Scenic review

The Renault Scenic takes a pragmatic and polished approach to zero-emissions motoring

by: Alastair Crooks
21 May 2024
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£37,495 to £45,495
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Spacious cabin
  • Well-equipped
  • Great range
  • Lifeless steering
  • No sporty version
  • Could be more refined
Find your Renault Scenic
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£384 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Quick verdict

The Renault Scenic is better than ever in all-electric form. It’s keenly priced, has an impressive range and has more generous equipment levels than most of its rivals. Throw in some interesting technology, a spacious cabin and a driving experience that sensibly errs on the side of comfort and Renault has made a truly appealing family SUV.

 

Key specs

Fuel type

Electric

Body style

Five-door SUV

Powertrain

87kWh battery/1x e-motor

Safety

N/A

Warranty

3yrs/60,000 miles

Renault Scenic: price, specs and rivals

Reviving famous nameplates for new electric cars is a common trend in the car industry these days so we weren’t too surprised to see the Renault Scenic morph into an all-electric family SUV. The ‘Scenic’ name adorned Renault MPVs for over a quarter of a century and had massive success in Europe and the UK especially. While the new Renault Scenic might be powered by electricity, Renault wants you to think of it as a family car first and foremost, like the Scenics of old, which just so happens to be electric. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unsurprisingly, the latest Scenic is relatively much more expensive than the last internal-combustion engined MPV to carry the Scenic name. There are three trim levels made up of the entry-level Techno, mid-range Esprit Alpine and range-topping Iconic. Two batteries are offered - a 62kWh and an 87kWh unit with the Techno the only trim level offered with the smaller battery. Techno starts at just over £37,000, rising to around £41,000 with the larger battery, the Esprit Alpine kicks off at around £43,500 and the Iconic costs from roughly £45,500. Renault has kept things simple by not offering any options on these trim levels either, there are just six freely available body colours to choose from. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

Renault’s tagline for the Techno is ‘all essential features’ which sounds like an understatement when you consider the equipment list. As standard it gets 19-inch diamond cut wheels, front and rear LED lights, flush-fitting door handles, a 12.3-inch driver’s display and 12-inch central screen, automatic air-conditioning, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless smartphone charger and a rear camera.  

Above this, the Esprit Alpine adds 20-inch wheels, sport seats, ‘Esprit Alpine’ badging on both the exterior and interior, a fabric grey dash, a sports steering wheel and blue accents within the cabin.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Iconic has a bespoke set of 20-inch wheels and an electric driver’s seat with massage function. It also has an uprated sound system, real wood inserts in the dash, a hands-free parking system, a 360-degree camera system, a digital rear-view camera and a panoramic sunroof. Perhaps most importantly for UK-based EV drivers, there’s a heat pump as standard, too. 

Sitting above the Megane E-Tech as Renault’s most premium EV offering on sale, the Scenic goes up against the Skoda Enyaq, Volkswagen ID.4, Toyota bZ4X, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the electric family SUV class. 

Electric motor, performance & drive

The Renault Scenic serves up a driving experience with few flaws. Levels of comfort and refinement are good, with well-weighted controls making the car easy to drive. Performance isn’t thrilling by electric SUV standards but the slightly muted powertrain suits the car’s character. There are other options in the class that will better engage the keen driver, although handling is composed enough for family duties and that’s what the Scenic is all about. Read more about the Renault Scenic's electric motors, performance and drive here…

Range, charging & running costs

There’s quite a gap in range between the two Renault Scenic powertrain options. Officially you get 260 miles from the 60kWh model but the 87kWh car can manage an impressive 379 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. Buyers need to ask how much they need the extra range because the larger battery adds cost and weight. Our test of the big battery Scenic saw it return 3.8m/kWh in mainly motorway driving for a real world range of about 330 miles. Read more about the Renault Scenic's range, charging and running costs…

Design, interior & technology

Renault’s Scenic is a sharply styled family car that doesn’t go overboard with the snazzy design touches. Functionality is the main focus, just as it should be in a family SUV. Materials and of a good quality in the cabin and we detected no squeaks or rattles on our test with the car seeming solidly built. The Google-based infotainment technology is good and Renault has retained physical control for the air-con, thank goodness.  Read more about the Renault Scenic's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Spaciousness is a definite Renault Scenic strength. The interior is impressively roomy for five adults with rear-seat space helped by the flat floor. The boot is a real highlight, eclipsing many rivals with a 545-litre capacity - although there is a loading lip to hoist items over. Read more about the Renault Scenic's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Safety & reliability

Renault’s safety record and a detailed equipment list would lead us to expect a strong safety score for the Scenic. Customer satisfaction scores fro Renault models haven’t been great in recent years but there are high hopes for the new generation of EV products of which the Scenic is part. Read more about the Renault Scenic's reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Renault Scenic?

The Renault Scenic is without a doubt the French firm’s best all-electric offering to date and one of its best cars of recent times. A classy cabin combined with excellent refinement gives it a premium edge and while it doesn’t beat its rivals for driving engagement, the powertrain’s focus on efficiency rather than performance is refreshing. There are strong equipment levels across the range and pricing seems keen for the class. The Scenic’s excellent electric range and 150kW charging speeds mean it should appeal to first-time EV buyers, while generous interior space will be a strong point for those with families.  

Frequently Asked Questions

You get a three-year or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first) warranty with a new Renault.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingElectric motor, performance & drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    125kW Techno 60kWh Comfort Range 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £36,740

Most Economical

  • Name
    160kW Techno 87kWh Long Range 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £40,240

Fastest

  • Name
    160kW Techno 87kWh Long Range 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £40,240
See More Stats
In this review
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Scenic

Show me:
New Renault Scenic E-Tech Comfort Range delivers £3,500 price cut
Renault Scenic E-Tech comfort range - front
News
23 Feb 2024

New Renault Scenic E-Tech Comfort Range delivers £3,500 price cut

The new entry-level Renault Scenic features a smaller and lighter battery pack with 260-mile range
New Renault Scenic E-Tech embarrasses Tesla Model Y on price and range
Renault Scenic - Munich front
News
14 Dec 2023

New Renault Scenic E-Tech embarrasses Tesla Model Y on price and range

Renault’s latest electric family car focuses on practicality and sustainability, while offering range of up to 379 miles
Used Renault Scenic (Mk4, 2016-2019) review
Used Renault Scenic Mk4 - front
Used car tests
29 Oct 2021

Used Renault Scenic (Mk4, 2016-2019) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the Renault Scenic covering the Scenic Mk4 (2016-2019)
Renault Scenic review
Renault Scenic - front
In-depth reviews
21 Nov 2019

Renault Scenic review

The latest Renault Scenic combines family friendly features and practicality with a bold new SUV inspired look
Renault Scenic and Koleos ranges revised
Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic Hybrid Assist - 20
News
18 Oct 2018

Renault Scenic and Koleos ranges revised

Slimmed down trim levels of Scenic, Grand Scenic and Koleos offer reduced choice but lower entry-level prices
Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic get new mild hybrid system
Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic Hybrid Assist - 1
News
6 Jul 2017

Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic get new mild hybrid system

New Renault Scenic diesel Hybrid Assist models are already available, costing from £25,055
Renault Scenic vs Citroen C4 Picasso vs Ford C-MAX
Renault Scenic vs Citroen C4 Picasso vs Ford C-MAX - head-to-head
Car group tests
30 Nov 2016

Renault Scenic vs Citroen C4 Picasso vs Ford C-MAX

Renault hopes to breathe fresh life into the MPV class with its new Scenic. Can it see off the Citroen C4 Picasso and Ford C-MAX?
New 2016 Renault Scenic MPV starts from £21,500
Renault Scenic Geneva - front three quarter
News
8 Nov 2016

New 2016 Renault Scenic MPV starts from £21,500

Renault's new Scenic takes on crossover design cues in a bit to resurrect the flagging MPV sector. Full details and prices here...
New Renault Scenic 2016 review
Renault Scenic 2016 - front cornering
Road tests
9 Sep 2016

New Renault Scenic 2016 review

It's make-or-break time for the new Renault Scenic - can its style and practical cabin steer buyers away from SUVs?
Renault Scenic (2009-2016) review
In-depth reviews
24 Feb 2016

Renault Scenic (2009-2016) review

The Renault Scenic is a five-seat MPV that offers practicality, refinement and low running costs
New Renault Scenic aims to make parents fall in love again
Renault Scenic front action
News
15 Sep 2015

New Renault Scenic aims to make parents fall in love again

Exclusive: Renault design boss says the new Renault Scenic will play the role of Cupid for stressed parents
Skip advert
Advertisement
Used buyer's guide: Renault Scenic
Renault Scenic front static
Used car tests
28 May 2013

Used buyer's guide: Renault Scenic

The Renault Scenic compact MPV is comfortable and affordable to run
Renault Scenic crossover spy pictures
Renault Scenic crossover front side
News
17 Dec 2012

Renault Scenic crossover spy pictures

The facelifted Renault Scenic range will include a four-wheel-drive MPV
Renault Grand Scenic vs Vauxhall Zafira Tourer
Renault Grand Scenic vs Vauxhall Zafira Tourer
Car group tests
4 Apr 2012

Renault Grand Scenic vs Vauxhall Zafira Tourer

Renault is rethinking its strategy in Britain – and a new Grand Scenic is leading the way. Here it faces the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer
Renault Grand Scenic
Renault Grand Scenic header
Long-term tests
10 Oct 2010

Renault Grand Scenic

Our MPV gets put through its paces on a family holiday - and passes with flying colours.
New Meriva vs rivals
New Meriva vs. rivals
Car group tests
19 Apr 2010

New Meriva vs rivals

With its revolutionary doors, Vauxhall’s new Meriva is grabbing all the headlines. Can it beat key rivals?
Renault Scenic vs Rivals
Car group tests
14 Aug 2009

Renault Scenic vs Rivals

Renault’s latest Scenic is targeting buyers with expanding families. Is it better than Peugeot, Citroen and SEAT rivals?
Renault Scenic
Road tests
19 Jun 2009

Renault Scenic

Is new five-seat people carrier class leader?
Renault Scenic ZEV H2
ZEV fr
Road tests
2 Jun 2008

Renault Scenic ZEV H2

Hydrogen power has arrived in the MPV sector – but just how practical is it?
Renault Scenic Conquest (2007-2009) review
Renault Scenic Conquest
In-depth reviews
26 Oct 2007

Renault Scenic Conquest (2007-2009) review

The family-friendly Renault is more of a spec choice than a standalone mud-plugger.
Renault Scenic Conquest dci
Renault Scenic Conquest dci
Road tests
22 Aug 2007

Renault Scenic Conquest dci

Renault's new Scenic variant is a beefed-up version of the old Scenic
Renault Scenic 2.0 dCi Privilege
Renault Scenic 2.0 dCi Privilege
Road tests
20 Mar 2007

Renault Scenic 2.0 dCi Privilege

The comfortable and highly-practical Scenic is one of the best MPVs money can buy
Renault Scenic (2003-2009) review
Renault Scenic
In-depth reviews
29 Dec 2006

Renault Scenic (2003-2009) review

As an all-rounder the Scenic and, in particular, the Grand Scenic are hard to beat. Either makes a cracking compact MPV with few flaws.
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content