Vauxhall Grandland Electric vs Renault Scenic E-Tech: a family SUV feud

Family SUVs have taken over from traditional hatchbacks. Where the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf, Vauxhall Astra and their like once ruled the roost when it came to car sales, now it’s names like Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan that take centre stage. And while those models use petrol or hybrid powertrains, it’s only a matter of time before electric models take their place.

Vauxhall has historically performed really well in the charts, with the Astra taking its place among the best sellers most years. The brand hasn’t quite found the same success with its SUV equivalent, the Vauxhall Grandland, but it hopes all that will change with the new second-generation model, which offers both internal-combustion powertrains and fully electric ones. It’s the latter we have here, and the Grandland Electric certainly catches the eye – both on the road and in the price lists.

So could this be the model that sees Vauxhall squeeze its SUV into the top 10? To find out, we’ve put it up against a car that deserves its success. Renault is on a roll at the moment, and the Renault Scenic E-Tech is one of the most rounded offerings in the firm’s exciting model line-up.

Vauxhall Grandland Electric

Model: Vauxhall Grandland Electric GS Price: £37,605 Powertrain: 73kWh battery, 1x e-motor, 207bhp 0-62mph: 9.0 seconds Test efficiency: 3.6 miles/kWh Official range: 323 miles Annual VED: £195

Bigger, bolder and much cleverer than the old car, the latest Grandland aims to take on the best in both the petrol and electric family SUV segments. Here, we’re focusing on the latter, and if it’s able to match the qualities of the excellent Scenic, it’ll be a huge result for the brand.