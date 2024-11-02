Renault Scenic Iconic Long Range long-term test: Eco mode shines in cold weather

The Renault Scenic EV piled on the miles in January, but to counteract the toll that the cold weather inevitably took on range, I took to driving the car more in its Eco setting. This tones down the throttle response, limits power to the climate control and steadfastly refuses to let the Scenic exceed 70mph, unless you give the accelerator pedal the kind of stomp you’d usually reserve for a tarantula hurtling across your kitchen floor.

These are all sensible measures, and the dulled responses even help mask the Scenic’s shortage of front-end grip, which manifests itself when pulling out of junctions or braking firmly on greasy roads. In terms of actual efficiency, a full charge of the 87kWh battery is typically giving me a fairly reliable indicated range of 300 miles. Impressive.

On one particularly chilly evening, in normal mode, the car showed 113 miles remaining and I had 98 motorway miles to get home. With Eco mode engaged, the climate control switched off, and with the cruise control set at 60mph I made it with 40 miles still remaining and efficiency for the trip of nearly 4.0mi/kWh. Had I known it’d be that easy, I definitely would have put the heating on.

Renault Scenic Iconic: second report

