Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE long-term test: plush family EV is under pressure from newer rivals

Verdict

The Nissan Ariya has been a pleasure to live with. Cabin comfort, passenger space, the relaxed driving experience and the potent powertrain all go in the plus column. The dated infotainment, mediocre boot and average efficiency tip the scales the other way.

Mileage: 12,109

12,109 Efficiency: 2.9 miles/kWh

The sun has set on our time with the Nissan Ariya. Two and a bit years ago we thought this electric SUV was the pick of the new-car crop and named it our 2022 Car of the Year, but what do we think of it today after 5,000 miles of long term testing? Let’s just say, it’s complicated.

Inevitably, Nissan’s offering is no longer the cutting-edge proposition it once was. It’s still a fine family car, however, and even for something costing £40,000 in base form and £54,840 as tested in top-spec Evolve trim with e-4ORCE all-wheel drive and the larger 87kWh battery, the Ariya feels classy.

What wow factor there is stems from the interior – the Ariya is not a car that turns heads, not in sober Ceramic Grey paint.

But open the driver’s door and it’s harder to quibble with the designers’ efforts, particularly with the blue suede trim and Nappa leather seats you get as part of the £1,995 Sport Pack, which also adds 20-inch alloy wheels. Despite initial doubts, the Alcantara finishes on the dash and doors proved resistant to sticky fingers and the seats were a joy to sit in. Details such as the full-width, deep-pile floor mats, the wood-effect dash and latticework design of the speaker covers all helped to justify what is quite a hefty sticker price on our car. Similar money gets you a dual-motor Tesla Model Y.