The all-electric Audi Q4 e-tron ticks all the boxes for a premium SUV: refined, well-equipped, practical and relaxing to drive, it’s not hard to see why it became the German company’s biggest selling SUV and one of its most popular cars, full stop. Build quality and the interior as a whole is top class, while Audi’s infotainment system is as slick and easy to use as ever. The Q4 e-tron’s claimed range is competitive in the mid-size electric SUV segment, and our testing has confirmed that it does the business in the real-world where it matters. Performance is strong, too, even if the car’s strengths lie more in the comfort and quality departments. If you’re after a premium family SUV and feel ready to ‘go electric’, then the Audi Q4 e-tron must be on your shortlist. Our choice: Audi Q4 45 e-tron Sport About the Audi Q4 e-tron The Audi Q4 e-tron SUV has led Audi’s charge into the EV mainstream, with a breadth of talent that will fulfil the needs of most families. Like its more expensive Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi e-tron GT siblings, the Q4 e-tron still trades on a high level of luxury and refinement, but its main task is to entice potential buyers away from rivals such as the Tesla Model Y, BMW iX1 and BMW iX3, Volvo EX40, Genesis GV60 and recently updated Mercedes EQA.