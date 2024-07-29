Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Cheaper, rear-wheel drive Audi Q4 35 e-tron to hit the UK in 2025

Audi’s mid-size electric SUV will soon gain the option of a smaller battery for a lower starting price that could be under £40,000.

by: Alastair Crooks
29 Jul 2024
Audi Q4 35 e-tron - front 3/43

The Audi Q4 e-tron is the smallest Audi electric car on sale, but at over £50,000 for the cheapest model, it's not cheap. That’s where the new 35 e-tron steps in. 

Scheduled to arrive by the end of the year, the Q4 35 e-tron makes a return to the Q4 line up, having been taken off sale shortly after the BMW iX1 rival went on sale in 2022. The new car will sit under the 45 e-tron and 55 e-tron, which were rebadged from 40 and 50 respectively. 

While pricing and specification haven’t been unveiled, the 35 e-tron will undercut the Sport 45 e-tron’s £50,440 price tag. We also know that the new car will provide a range of 220 miles in SUV guise (up from the 208 miles you got before) with the coupe-SUV Sportback model furthering this to 226 miles thanks to better aerodynamics. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

As before there’s a 55kWh (52kWh usable) battery with a 168bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle - making this only the second rear-wheel drive Audi ever, after the R8 V10 RWD. The 35 is a little slower than Audi’s legendary supercar, however, managing the 0-62mph sprint in nine seconds flat before topping out at 99mph. The older Q4 35 e-tron could offer a recharge speed of 100kW, but the new one has a capacity to take a 145kW charge - meaning a 10 to 80 per cent top up takes 25 minutes. 

European specification has been revealed already, with the Audi Q4 35 e-tron getting Audi’s 10.25-inch virtual cockpit screen, an electric and hands-free bootlid and heated front seats. Pricing has also been announced in Europe with the Q4 35 e-tron priced at 45,600 euros (roughly £38,400) and the Q4 Sportback 35 e-tron at 47,600 euros (roughly £40,000).

Click here for our list of the best mid-size SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best cheap family cars
Best cheap family cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best cheap family cars

Families don’t come cheap, but these used family cars do
20 Mar 2024
Audi Q4 e-tron review
Audi Q4 e-tron - main image
In-depth reviews

Audi Q4 e-tron review

Still wondering whether electric power is right for a family SUV, then the Audi Q4 e-tron has all the answers
6 Mar 2024
New Audi Q4 e-tron 2024 review: more power, more range and faster charging
Audi Q4 e-tron 45 - front
Road tests

New Audi Q4 e-tron 2024 review: more power, more range and faster charging

Rather than a cursory bumpers ‘n’ lights refresh, Audi has delivered upgrades under the Q4 e-tron electric SUV’s skin, making it a tangibly better car
6 Mar 2024

Most Popular

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 review: quirky supermini has plenty of potential
Lancia Ypsilon - front
Road tests

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 review: quirky supermini has plenty of potential

The Lancia Ypsilon will take on supermini rivals such as the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208 if it comes to the UK
26 Jul 2024
New 2024 Cupra Leon hot hatch goes on sale in UK
Cupra Leon facelift 2024 reveal
News

New 2024 Cupra Leon hot hatch goes on sale in UK

Cupra’s heavily revised Leon comes with more kit, but at a higher price
25 Jul 2024
'Luxury car' tax grab to hit 70% of EVs, fuelling calls for exemption
Luxury car tax
News

'Luxury car' tax grab to hit 70% of EVs, fuelling calls for exemption

New Labour Government urged by UK motor industry to address concerns of potential EV purchasers and boost uptake of electric vehicles among private bu…
25 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content