Cheaper, rear-wheel drive Audi Q4 35 e-tron to hit the UK in 2025

The Audi Q4 e-tron is the smallest Audi electric car on sale, but at over £50,000 for the cheapest model, it's not cheap. That’s where the new 35 e-tron steps in.

Scheduled to arrive by the end of the year, the Q4 35 e-tron makes a return to the Q4 line up, having been taken off sale shortly after the BMW iX1 rival went on sale in 2022. The new car will sit under the 45 e-tron and 55 e-tron, which were rebadged from 40 and 50 respectively.

While pricing and specification haven’t been unveiled, the 35 e-tron will undercut the Sport 45 e-tron’s £50,440 price tag. We also know that the new car will provide a range of 220 miles in SUV guise (up from the 208 miles you got before) with the coupe-SUV Sportback model furthering this to 226 miles thanks to better aerodynamics.

As before there’s a 55kWh (52kWh usable) battery with a 168bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle - making this only the second rear-wheel drive Audi ever, after the R8 V10 RWD. The 35 is a little slower than Audi’s legendary supercar, however, managing the 0-62mph sprint in nine seconds flat before topping out at 99mph. The older Q4 35 e-tron could offer a recharge speed of 100kW, but the new one has a capacity to take a 145kW charge - meaning a 10 to 80 per cent top up takes 25 minutes.

European specification has been revealed already, with the Audi Q4 35 e-tron getting Audi’s 10.25-inch virtual cockpit screen, an electric and hands-free bootlid and heated front seats. Pricing has also been announced in Europe with the Q4 35 e-tron priced at 45,600 euros (roughly £38,400) and the Q4 Sportback 35 e-tron at 47,600 euros (roughly £40,000).

