Best rear-wheel drive cars 2026

​​Rear-wheel drive (RWD) used to be the default for most cars, but these days, it’s mostly reserved for those that put driving pleasure first. Whether you’re after a classic roadster, a finally balanced sports car or modern performance saloon, if you want a car that feels alive in your hands, rear-wheel drive is usually the way to go.

Why choose a rear-wheel drive car?

The reason rear-wheel-drive cars are more exciting is simple: they make the front wheels’ job easier.

In a front-wheel-drive car, the front wheels have to do everything: steer, put the power down, and carry most of the car’s weight. That can make the car’s responses feel dull and its balance nose-heavy, with a tendency to wash wide in corners.

Rear-wheel drive fixes this by splitting the workload. The front wheels handle the steering, while the rear wheels send power to the road. The result? Sharper handling, better balance, and the ability to get the rear end moving around if you’re in something quick and you’re feeling brave.

Balance and weight distribution

Overall balance and weight distribution are other reasons why rear-wheel drive is often the layout of choice for performance cars.

Because some of the mechanical components, such as the gearbox or even the engine, can be positioned further back, the car’s weight is spread more evenly between the front and rear wheels. Whether the engine sits up front or in the middle, a rear-driven set-up keeps things planted through corners and makes the car feel more agile.