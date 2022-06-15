McLaren Artura review

The damping is another revelation. Even in the hardest Track setting there’s still some compliance, although the stiff chassis does mean every lump and bump can be felt in this mode, so it’s probably best left to when you’re driving solo. Sport mode offers a good balance between firmness and bump absorption, but even the Comfort setting still delivers a good mix and is probably what we’d stick with on UK roads.

There are distinct steps in the character of the powertrain when you switch between Comfort, Sport and Track modes, with sharper throttle response and more input from the petrol V6 – the engine is permanently running to ensure it’s ready for the next burst of acceleration. There’s no turbo whoosh as you get when accelerating in a Ferrari 296, but the engine delivers a hard, metallic note that sounds purposeful, with rumbles from the exhaust as you lift off.

The gearbox feels great to use, with a single piece of metal for the up and downshift paddles and a rocker action as you shift through the gears. There are more aggressive shifts in the sportier modes, but each ratio slots home quickly and without much jerkiness.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

It’s best to select Comfort mode once more on the motorway, because then you can simply revel in the Artura’s sublime damping. Let the engine tick over at low revs in eighth gear and the car simply cruises along without breaking a sweat, and the steering barely needs any guidance beyond looking where you want to go and giving the wheel a gentle nudge in the right direction. The only blots on the copybook are the slightly limited rear visibility and the road noise from the wide tyres.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Artura coupé/Spider 690bhp 3.0 seconds 205mph

“The Artura Spider doesn’t lose anything to the coupé in terms of performance, and the added dimension of the open top means you can hear the V6 engine even better. The rear window drops so you can take it in even when the weather is poor, and the screen also doubles as a wind break to help minimise buffeting with the top down.” – Dean Gibson, senior test editor

MPG & running costs It’s never going to be an efficiency champ, but EV mode lets you save fuel for better roads

Pros Cons All-electric mode offers silent running at urban speeds

Sport and Track modes recharge battery on the move

EV tech doesn’t compromise car’s performance You’ll never get near the official economy figures

Slow charging is the only plug-in option

Tyres will be an expensive consumable

A £200,000 supercar is never going to be a machine with penny pinching in mind, but the figures for the Artura are impressive when you consider the performance on offer. McLaren quotes official WLTP fuel economy of 58.9mpg, which applies to both the coupé and Spider. That’s better than the more expensive (and more powerful) Ferrari 296, which is in the 31-32mpg range.