Porsche 911 GT3 review - track weapon is sharper still in 992.2 spec

It’s clear that homologating a car like this for different global markets is tougher than ever. But for now, the GT3 possesses all the qualities that made its predecessor special, building on its agility with redesigned suspension and steering, plus offering customers more customisation options and more diversity in the range between the GT3 and GT3 Touring than before. It’s even available with rear seats for the first time. In either guise, it remains one of the most satisfying and thrilling driver’s cars on sale.

This is the new – not clean-sheet new, but significantly revised – Porsche 911 GT3. For context: the current, 992-generation GT3 was launched in 2021, so now it’s time for its mid-life update, making this the 992.2 GT3 in Porsche-speak.

What’s changed? At first glance, little: there are reshaped bumpers, diffusers and other elements, but you’d need to be a GT3 fan, or line the 992.2 up next to a 992.1, to tell the two apart.

In the detail, however, an awful lot of work has gone on. It’s telling that a great deal of the introductory presentation for the new GT3 talked of how much Porsche’s GT-department engineers have put in to overcome the challenge of tighter-than-ever emissions and active safety regulations, while keeping all the attributes customers demand: a high-revving engine without turbochargers; the option of either a manual or paddleshift gearbox; a car that’s equally adept on track days and on the road; and as light a weight as possible.