New Porsche 911 Carrera 2024 review: engaging and fast even without hybrid help

Verdict

You needn’t think of the base Carrera as the poor man’s Porsche 911. It’s every bit as fast as it needs to be, throwing precision, stability and even refinement into the mix as well. The price has crept up in recent years, and you’ll need to pay close attention to how many option boxes you tick. But in short, the 911 remains the do-it-all everyday sports car it’s always been, with greater polish than ever.

The Porsche 911 is the quintessential two-door, four-seat sports car. It is the undisputed benchmark in this shrinking segment, and the model all others must beat.

Earlier this year, the maker gave its range stalwart a light nip and tuck in an attempt to keep the 992-generation fresh as it moves into its twilight years. While the GTS now features a neat but complex hybrid system, the base Carrera (which now costs the best part of £100,000) sticks with its rear-driven 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-six – mated here to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Without wishing to skip straight to the star rating, it seems now, more than ever, that base is best when it comes to Porsche’s evergreen 911. Few people will need anything sharper, faster or better built; the Carrera, while not exactly cheap, is the undisputed sweet spot in an ever-expanding line-up.