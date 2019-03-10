Porsche 911 Cabriolet review

Yes, torsional stiffness is down by 50 per cent compared with the hard-top Coupe, and you can expect around 80kg of weight gain for the Cabriolet model, too. The way the open-top 911 goes down the road is almost imperceptible to the Coupe, however.

There’s a button in the centre console to get that canvas roof down, and another next to it to put it back up again. It only takes 12 seconds to fully open or close.

Once the roof is down and you’re up to a steady cruise, you’ll notice there’s very little buffeting in the 911 Cabriolet – it’s roughly on par with the Targa. That’s because you sit low down (although the driving position is perfect), allowing the wind to wash over the cabin - there’s no wind deflector between the seats either, because the Cabriolet is a four-seater.

Your only reminder that this is the convertible model (aside from the obvious lack of a roof) is the ride. As with the 911 Coupe, the Cabriolet soaks up small bumps and potted surfaces with relative ease, only shuffling slightly over larger imperfections in the road where the coupe might feel tauter.

The suspension in the 992-generation 911 is a triumph and it's been reworked to suit the needs of the Cabriolet. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is offered on the Carrera S and up, and on the 4 GTS we tried it helped give the 911 Cabriolet a broad choice of damping set-ups, along with lowering the car by 10mm. Of course, you never feel detached in a 911, but in the sportier driving modes with the suspension stiffening up, you develop a more confidence-inspiring feel of the road beneath.