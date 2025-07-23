Verdict

The V12 engine may not be long for this world, meaning in open-top Volante form, the Aston Martin Vanquish should be celebrated. Dropping the multi-layer fabric roof brings you even closer to that theatrical twin-turbo engine, yet without any discernible trade-off to the driving experience, you can live with the cabrio as easily as you would the standard tin top. If there’s a better-looking new car currently on sale, we’ve yet to set eyes on it.

On looks alone, the Aston Martin Vanquish Volante could, quite rightly, sit at the top of any man, woman or child’s lottery-win wishlist. Building on the aggressive but elegant profile of the Vanquish coupe, the drop-top pushes the six-figure supercar into new, uncharted territory.

At the front, you get that recognisable, gaping grille and sharp LED lighting signature, plus the wide arches and 21-inch wheels hiding standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes – all lifted from the latest Vanquish coupe. But it’s from the A-pillar rearwards where things get interesting; the ‘K-Fold’ fabric roof lowers at speeds of up to 31mph, tucking away discreetly in just 16 seconds.

Aston says that roof requires just 260mm (a class-leading figure, we’re told) to stack behind the front seats, and adds only 90kg to the car’s weight. But by stiffening the front end and adding greater support at the rear courtesy of slightly higher spring rate, the company’s engineers claim the car offers “the same overall driving experience” as the coupe.