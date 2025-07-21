The Government’s announcement that buyers of pure-electric cars priced under £37,000 could receive a grant worth up to £3,750 has been met with plenty of confusion. To help clear things up and entice buyers even more, MG has announced it will give all private buyers of the MG4 and MGS5 EV its own £1,500 ‘grant’. That’s in addition to whatever comes from the official Electric Car Grant.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning for MG Motor UK, told Auto Express that customers had been “put off” by the grant thanks to a lack of clarity over which cars meet the eligibility criteria and if a car’s price tag would be lowered to dip under the £37,000 grant ceiling in the near future.

MG is yet to find out if its Chinese-built MG4 and MGS5 EV will be able to meet the sustainability criteria to qualify for the UK Government’s grant - whether that’s the maximum £3,750 or the second tier £1,500 figure. However, MG has said it is still in the “process of securing any of the Government-backed support which has been made available”.

As a reminder, the MG4 sits under the £37,000 grant cut-off for the Electric Car Grant, coming in at £26,995 in SE specification and topping out at £36,495 in Trophy Extended Range form. The MGS5 EV in SE trim is priced from £28,495 and goes up to £33,495 for the Trophy Long Range.

Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director for MG Motor UK said, “MG has been a key contributor to the EV sector. Today’s announcement underlines this commitment and in addition to this, we will also seek to work constructively with the Government to further increase the sale of EVs.”

MG also said the Cyberster roadster (which starts from £54,995) would not be a part of its £1,500 discount scheme and neither would the incoming IM5 and IM6 models. Since 2019 MG has been the fifth most popular EV brand with car buyers in the UK. A total of 95,000 MG electric cars have found homes.

MG is not the first brand to preemptively offer its own electric car ‘grant’ in the wake of the official Government announcement. Leapmotor and Ora are taking similar measures to circumvent any confusion buyers might be feeling around the cars that will or will not qualify for the scheme.

