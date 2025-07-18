Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal Alert! Leapmotor T03 jumps the EV grant gun at under £14,500

Leapmotor’s city car could be yours for just £169 per month on a 0% finance PCP deal

By:Steve Walker
18 Jul 2025
Leapmotor T03 and C10 - front static

The Electric Car Grant (ECG) is here but while other manufacturers scramble to register their vehicles and finalise pricing, Leapmotor is taking matters into its own hands. From July 18, the firm is applying discounts across its entire electric car range that match the predicted value of the ECG. Better still, all models are also available on 0% APR finance.  

The so-called ‘Leap-Grant’ discounts mean that the electric Leapmotor T03 city car gets £1,500 off its On the Road (OTR) price and is now available from £14,495. That’s less than the Dacia Spring by OTR price, making it now the UK’s cheapest electric car. The Leapmotor C10 mid-size electric SUV, meanwhile, gets the full £3,750 ECG saving and is now available from only £32,750.  

The 0% finance offer means that the C10 could be bought on a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal with a tiny £319 deposit followed by 48 monthly payments of the same amount. The Leapmotor T03 is offered on PCP for a £169 deposit and 48 monthly payments of that same amount. 

The new Electric Car Grant is being applied in two levels with manufacturers required to register their vehicles that meet the eligibility criteria to secure the correct level of discount. Tier one cars will get the full £3,750 grant while tier two cars will get £1,500 off. Leapmotor has sidestepped the uncertainty around which cars will qualify at which level, as well as questions over whether Chinese cars will meet the sustainability criteria, by launching its own grant.  

Damien Dally, Managing Director of Leapmotor UK, said: “We’ve decided to act now because we want to give customers clarity, confidence, and immediate savings – and make the switch to electric a simple choice.”

The Chinese Leapmotor brand is a joint venture with the Stellantis group, which is also home to more familiar names like Citroen, Peugeot, Vauxhall, Fiat and Jeep. The T03 is manufactured in Poland while the C10 is built in China.  

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

