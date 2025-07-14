Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Inster is cute, charming and cheap at just £175 a month

Cutesy styling

Not that long ago you could count the number of affordable small electric cars on the fingers of one hand. But now that's changing fast, and in recent months a whole wave of pint-sized EVs has arrived to cater for people on a relatively low budget.

Easily one of the most charming of this new crop of cheaper EVs is the Hyundai Inster. It's a Renault 5 and Fiat Grande Panda EV rival, and just as charismatic; it's also a bit of a bargain right now.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Lease Car UK is offering the cutesy Inster for just £174.12 a month right now. It's a three-year deal that requires a £2,437.44 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Rather amazingly you can bump this up to 8,000 miles per annum for only around a fiver extra a month.

The Inster line-up is easy to get your head around, given that there are just three models – 01, 02 and Cross – and two battery sizes to choose from. With this deal you get the entry-level 01 but, very impressively, you nab the largest of the batteries on offer.