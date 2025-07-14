Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Inster is cute, charming and cheap at just £175 a month
The Inster is one of several affordable new EVs, and is our Deal of the Day for 14 July
- Cutesy styling
- 229-mile range; easy to drive
- Just £174.12 a month
Not that long ago you could count the number of affordable small electric cars on the fingers of one hand. But now that's changing fast, and in recent months a whole wave of pint-sized EVs has arrived to cater for people on a relatively low budget.
Easily one of the most charming of this new crop of cheaper EVs is the Hyundai Inster. It's a Renault 5 and Fiat Grande Panda EV rival, and just as charismatic; it's also a bit of a bargain right now.
Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Lease Car UK is offering the cutesy Inster for just £174.12 a month right now. It's a three-year deal that requires a £2,437.44 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Rather amazingly you can bump this up to 8,000 miles per annum for only around a fiver extra a month.
The Inster line-up is easy to get your head around, given that there are just three models – 01, 02 and Cross – and two battery sizes to choose from. With this deal you get the entry-level 01 but, very impressively, you nab the largest of the batteries on offer.
The 49kWh 'Long Range' battery brings a claimed range of 229 miles, and if you live in the city and only travel short distances, you could likely cover 100 more miles than that before needing to top up.
Power comes from a 113bhp electric motor, which serves up 0-62mph in 10.6 seconds – not outrageously fast, but plenty quick enough for most everyday driving situations.
The entry-level 01 brings a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rear-view camera and parking sensors, heated and power-fold mirrors, along with 15-inch alloys. Surprisingly, a heat pump and a battery-heating system are thrown in, too.
The Inster is a strict four-seater, but the interior is pretty roomy considering the car’s dinky dimensions. That boxy shape means visibility is excellent, and overall the car is easy and very comfortable to drive.
