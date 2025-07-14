Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Inster is cute, charming and cheap at just £175 a month

The Inster is one of several affordable new EVs, and is our Deal of the Day for 14 July

By:George Armitage
14 Jul 2025
Hyundai Inster - front action
  • Cutesy styling
  • 229-mile range; easy to drive
  • Just £174.12 a month

Not that long ago you could count the number of affordable small electric cars on the fingers of one hand. But now that's changing fast, and in recent months a whole wave of pint-sized EVs has arrived to cater for people on a relatively low budget.

Easily one of the most charming of this new crop of cheaper EVs is the Hyundai Inster. It's a Renault 5 and Fiat Grande Panda EV rival, and just as charismatic; it's also a bit of a bargain right now.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Lease Car UK is offering the cutesy Inster for just £174.12 a month right now. It's a three-year deal that requires a £2,437.44 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Rather amazingly you can bump this up to 8,000 miles per annum for only around a fiver extra a month.

The Inster line-up is easy to get your head around, given that there are just three models – 01, 02 and Cross – and two battery sizes to choose from. With this deal you get the entry-level 01 but, very impressively, you nab the largest of the batteries on offer.

The 49kWh 'Long Range' battery brings a claimed range of 229 miles, and if you live in the city and only travel short distances, you could likely cover 100 more miles than that before needing to top up. 

Power comes from a 113bhp electric motor, which serves up 0-62mph in 10.6 seconds – not outrageously fast, but plenty quick enough for most everyday driving situations. 

The entry-level 01 brings a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rear-view camera and parking sensors, heated and power-fold mirrors, along with 15-inch alloys. Surprisingly, a heat pump and a battery-heating system are thrown in, too. 

The Inster is a strict four-seater, but the interior is pretty roomy considering the car’s dinky dimensions. That boxy shape means visibility is excellent, and overall the car is easy and very comfortable to drive.     

Hyundai Inster - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Inster leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Inster page.

Deals on Hyundai Inster rivals

Renault 5

Renault 5

New in-stock Renault 5Cash £22,995
New Renault 5

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

New in-stock BYD DolphinCash £24,548Avg. savings £2,007
New BYD Dolphin

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

New in-stock Dacia SpringCash £12,188Avg. savings £3,158
New Dacia Spring

Check out the Hyundai Inster deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

