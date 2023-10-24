Car Deal of the Day: best-selling Ford Puma ST-Line for only £190 per month

Great-handling small SUV

Sportier look courtesy of ST-Line trim

Only £190 per month

The Ford Puma has been the UK’s best-selling car since 2023, and there are no signs the recently refreshed small SUV will relinquish that title, because more than 26,000 examples have left showrooms in the past six months alone. It’s easy to understand why, though, especially when the sporty-looking version is available from just £190 per month.

This three-year lease deal for the Ford Puma ST-Line is being offered by Lease Car UK through the Auto Express Find A Car service. It requires a fairly reasonable initial payment of £2,639, followed by monthly payments of £190, and includes a standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year.

Of course, plenty of people cover more miles than that in a year, but increasing the annual limit to 10,000 miles costs only £22 extra each month. Even with the allowance pushed all the way up to 12,000 miles, the same Puma ST-Line is available from £233 per month.

Inside, the Puma features a 12.8-inch instrument panel, and a massive 12-inch central touchscreen that’s running Ford’s latest infotainment system, but also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s enough space for adults in the back, plus a 456-litre boot for all your stuff, including a 68-litre ‘Megabox’ beneath the boot floor that can be rinsed out, which is handy if you’ve got muddy walking boots.

In ST-Line specification, the Puma comes with a bodykit and sports suspension, 17-inch rims, those large dual displays, LED headlights, reversing camera, keyless entry and start, cruise control and various safety systems.

Meanwhile, under the bonnet is a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that uses 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The 123bhp and 170Nm of torque are good for 0-62mph in 9.6 seconds, while Ford claims the powertrain can return up to 52.3mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car retailers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

