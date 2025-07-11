Striking ‘future retro’ looks

273-mile range; comfortable to drive

Just £270 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of those electric cars that just doesn’t seem to date. It’s been around since 2021, but still looks as razor sharp today as it did then.

The great thing about our Deal of the Day, though, is that this stylish, premium-feeling EV can be had for well under £300 a month.

Through the Auto Express Find A Car service, Embrace Leasing is offering the Ioniq 5 for just £270 a month on the nose right now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

An initial payment of £3,540 is all that’s needed to get the ball rolling, and it’s a two-year agreement with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. Need more? You can bump this up to 8,000 for just an extra £14.40 a month.

For this kind of money, you’re going to be getting the smaller of the batteries offered in the Ioniq 5. Still, the 63kWh pack gives a claimed 273 miles, and we’ve found that range to be pretty accurate on our tests. Better still, no matter which battery you get, all models have 800-volt capability ensuring ultra-rapid charging times.

The 63kWh battery is paired with a 168bhp electric motor giving a more-than-quick-enough 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds. But, with the exception of the bonkers N model, the Ioniq 5 isn’t all about speed; this is one very comfortable and refined way to travel.

This deal gets you an Ioniq 5 in Advance trim. It comes with most of the stuff you need, such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19-inch alloys, a heated steering wheel and a heat pump.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq page.

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…