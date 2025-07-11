Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 5 head-turner for only £270 a month

The unmistakable Ioniq 5 is one of the best electric hatches around, and is our Deal of the Day for 11 July

By:George Armitage
11 Jul 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front cornering
  • Striking ‘future retro’ looks
  • 273-mile range; comfortable to drive
  • Just £270 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of those electric cars that just doesn’t seem to date. It’s been around since 2021, but still looks as razor sharp today as it did then. 

The great thing about our Deal of the Day, though, is that this stylish, premium-feeling EV can be had for well under £300 a month.

Through the Auto Express Find A Car service, Embrace Leasing is offering the Ioniq 5 for just £270 a month on the nose right now.

Advertisement - Article continues below

An initial payment of £3,540 is all that’s needed to get the ball rolling, and it’s a two-year agreement with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. Need more? You can bump this up to 8,000 for just an extra £14.40 a month.

For this kind of money, you’re going to be getting the smaller of the batteries offered in the Ioniq 5. Still, the 63kWh pack gives a claimed 273 miles, and we’ve found that range to be pretty accurate on our tests. Better still, no matter which battery you get, all models have 800-volt capability ensuring ultra-rapid charging times.

The 63kWh battery is paired with a 168bhp electric motor giving a more-than-quick-enough 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds. But, with the exception of the bonkers N model, the Ioniq 5 isn’t all about speed; this is one very comfortable and refined way to travel. 

This deal gets you an Ioniq 5 in Advance trim. It comes with most of the stuff you need, such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19-inch alloys, a heated steering wheel and a heat pump.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

Deals on Hyundai Ioniq 5 rivals

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £36,235Avg. savings £3,341
New KIA EV6

Configure now

Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New in-stock Volkswagen Id.4Cash £36,496Avg. savings £3,618
New Volkswagen Id.4

Configure now

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare deals
