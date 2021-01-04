Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options

Mid-size SUVs are an extremely common sight on Britain’s roads, and the sheer number of models available in the class is almost overwhelming. The best mid-size SUVs still offer plenty of interior space and practicability, along with that high SUV driving position, but they’re often a bit easier to drive than their full-size counterparts from the large SUV class above. Perhaps most crucially of all, though, they’re usually cheaper to buy and run, too.

Finding the ideal mid-size SUV will partly boil down to your personal requirements. Naturally, family car buyers will benefit most from a model that offers plenty of interior space as well as useful storage compartments, clever technology and a big boot. If you’re eco-conscious or want to save the most money on day-to-day running, an electric SUV may be the way to go but this list covers the whole market - petrol, diesel, EV and hybrid - into account.

Whatever your family car needs may be, there should be a mid-size SUV that ticks all the right boxes. If you have a big family, though, you may wish to move up to a large SUV or a seven-seater model instead. Alternatively, if you fancy an SUV but don’t require loads of space, a small SUV may be a better match.