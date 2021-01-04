Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2025 - our expert pick of the top options
Mid-size SUVs are hugely popular in the UK, and these are the very best of the current crop
Mid-size SUVs are an extremely common sight on Britain’s roads, and the sheer number of models available in the class is almost overwhelming. The best mid-size SUVs still offer plenty of interior space and practicability, along with that high SUV driving position, but they’re often a bit easier to drive than their full-size counterparts from the large SUV class above. Perhaps most crucially of all, though, they’re usually cheaper to buy and run, too.
Finding the ideal mid-size SUV will partly boil down to your personal requirements. Naturally, family car buyers will benefit most from a model that offers plenty of interior space as well as useful storage compartments, clever technology and a big boot. If you’re eco-conscious or want to save the most money on day-to-day running, an electric SUV may be the way to go but this list covers the whole market - petrol, diesel, EV and hybrid - into account.
Whatever your family car needs may be, there should be a mid-size SUV that ticks all the right boxes. If you have a big family, though, you may wish to move up to a large SUV or a seven-seater model instead. Alternatively, if you fancy an SUV but don’t require loads of space, a small SUV may be a better match.
Our expert road testers have driven and tested every mid-size SUV on the UK market and below you’ll find their considered opinion on the top 10 best options. Let’s get started on building your shortlist. Then, if you’d like to take the next step, just click the links below to configure your car through our Find A Car service - you’ll be able to compare the best prices from franchised dealers near you…
Compare the best mid-size SUVs
Use the table below to find our road testers’ ratings for the best mid-size SUVs you can buy, along with each model’s price, practicality score and maximum WLTP efficiency figure..
|Rank
|Car
|Prices from
|Overall rating (out of 5)
|Boot space, comfort and practicality rating (out of 5)
|Max. WLTP efficiency
|1
|Hyundai Tucson
|£33,080
|4.5
|4.3
|282.5mpg
|2
|Kia Sportage
|£30,170
|4
|4.6
|235.4mpg
|3
|Skoda Elroq
|£31,510
|5
|4.6
|4.1mi/kWh
|4
|Tesla Model Y
|£44,990
|4.5
|4.5
|4.06mi/kWh
|5
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|£39,910
|4.5
|4.4
|3.87mi/kWh
|6
|BMW X3
|£51,515
|4
|4
|282.5mpg
|7
|Renault Scenic
|£37,195
|4.5
|4.4
|4.8mi/kWh
|8
|Lexus NX
|£44,845
|4
|3.9
|256.7mpg
|9
|Mercedes GLC
|£54,450
|4
|4
|565.0mpg
|10
|Nissan Qashqai
|£30,615
|4
|4.3
|53.3mpg
For even more information on every mid-size SUV on our list, simply click the links in the table above or continue reading below
1. Hyundai Tucson
- Prices from £33,080
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
With four of our Mid-size SUV of the Year titles under its belt, the Hyundai Tucson really is the very best mid-size SUV you can buy - in the humble opinion of our expert road test team.
While plenty of areas of the latest Tucson have been significantly changed since the Tucsons of the past, one thing that hasn’t changed is the family-friendly level of space inside. Four passengers will be able to stretch out without issue, and the middle rear seat will accommodate a fifth passenger if they’re prepared to feel a little snug. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid Tucsons get a 577-litre boot, and this increases to 620 litres in the petrol model. Whichever one you pick, you’ll be able to carry a very large weekly shop.
The latest Tucson remains one of the most distinctive cars on the road thanks to its eye-catching lines and bold details, and these were only further enhanced as part of a midlife refresh. Hyundai’s mid-size SUV also boasts an interior with a list of standard equipment that would shame some upmarket executive cars. Robust build quality and cutting-edge tech only add to the considerable appeal.
On the move, the Tucson feels composed and comfortable, while the range of engines runs from a punchy turbo petrol to a refined plug-in hybrid that can manage up to 77 miles of electric running.
None of the powertrains are mind-bogglingly quick, but they are reasonably efficient. We managed a steady average of 46.5mpg over 8,000 miles in our Tucson Hybrid long-term test car. The PHEV claims over 200mpg on paper but, as with most plug-ins, achieving this in the real world is far easier said than done. Regardless, it should still prove affordable to run.
“We’ve pitted the Tucson against multiple contenders over the years, with the Hyundai walking away with the winner’s medal each time. We have no doubt that Hyundai is clearly focused on not only taking on the best of the mainstream, but also nipping at the heels of the more upmarket brands like Audi and BMW” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who tested the Tucson on UK roads.
The Tucson’s closest rival is its own sibling, the Kia Sportage, with the most notable difference between the two being their respective designs. The best one to choose may simply boil down to personal taste or the finance deals which are available at the time of purchase. Other popular mid-size SUVs (of which there are many) include the Nissan Qashqai, Ford Kuga and Skoda Karoq
2. Kia Sportage
- Prices from £30,170
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
As Kia continues its upmarket trajectory, the latest Sportage is a much bolder car than the rather anonymous-looking model it replaced.
Sharing its underpinnings with the Hyundai Tuscon, the Kia Sportage has followed a very similar path of still being a sensible SUV at heart yet looking and feeling like a much more upmarket car at the same time. Five adult passengers are able to sit comfortably, and there are a number of useful storage cubbies within the cabin to free up space. There’s less boot space to be found here than in the Tucson, but the Kia isn’t exactly stingy with 540 litres in the PHEV, 562 in the petrol or 587 in the hybrid.
The Sportage’s interior draws design inspiration from the fully-electric Kia EV6, and it blends form and functionality very well as a result. It’s not the fanciest feeling car to sit in, but everything seems well screwed together, while the tech is simple to understand and operate. If we have one gripe, it’s that a few of the essential features are lurking behind one too many sub-menus in the infotainment system.
Contrary to what its name may suggest, the Kia Sportage isn’t very sporty to drive. However, If sharp cornering and blistering speeds aren’t your primary concerns on the school run (we’d be slightly concerned if they were), Kia’s mid-size SUV is a comfortable way to ferry around the family. Light steering makes it easy to manoeuvre around town, too.
“Comfort and refinement are the Kia Sportage’s key strengths. Its soft suspension set-up means this family SUV is able to deal effectively with bumps in the road and reduce unpleasant jolts intruding into the cabin.” - Shane Wilkinson, senior content editor, who tested the Sportage in the UK.
Just like its Hyundai Tuscon sibling, the Sportage also competes with the usual suspects in the UK’s mid-size SUV line-up. Some rivals like the Vauxhall Grandland and Peugeot 3008 come with the option of fully-electric power, which could be enough to tempt potential buyers away
3. Skoda Elroq
- Prices from £31,510
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Skoda knows its stuff when it comes to building appealing SUVs, and the Elroq is one of its best yet.
It’s slightly smaller than the Enyaq, but the Elroq is still virtually as practical for day-to-day use. It’s also quite a bit cheaper to buy which is always a welcome bonus.
Thanks to plenty of natural light and ‘Simply Clever’ storage solutions, the cabin feels like one of the most spacious and practical you can get at this sort of price. There’s legitimately plenty of room for five occupants.
One of the biggest differences between the Elroq and Enyaq is boot space, but while the Elroq is the smaller of the two in the rear, 470 litres should still prove plenty for most needs.
Aside from the slightly smaller shape, you’d be hard pressed to tell the difference between the Elroq and Enyaq when sitting inside. The cabin is very clean and simple in its design with a focus on ergonomics, but you can choose from different interior themes which come with their own materials and colour schemes.
Being an EV, every Elroq variant provides a healthy amount of instantaneous shove when required. It’s no drag racer, but even the slowest model will complete the 0-62mph sprint in 9.0 seconds. The suspension is also just about firm enough that the Elroq remains composed in corners, yet this doesn't come at the cost of long-distance comfort.
Speaking of distance, official WLTP combined battery ranges sit between 232 and 355 miles, spending on your chosen spec. Our test car was fitted with the 63kWh battery, and we achieved an average efficiency of 3.7 mi/kWh, which isn’t too far off Skoda’s official figure of 3.9mi/kWh.
“On the road, the Elroq does everything a family car needs to. It’s composed, grippy and neatly balanced, and offers better comfort than much of the competition as well. - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the Elroq on UK roads.
New electric cars are arriving thick and fast, so the Elroq has some work to do to stand out from the competition. Similarly priced rivals include the Kia EV3 and Renault Megane E-Tech
4. Tesla Model Y
- Prices from £44,990
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Tesla Model Y is one of the world’s best-selling electric cars, and now the new-look model intends to increase this popularity even further.
In order to reduce drag and increase efficiency, the Model Y is quite a curvaceous SUV, but this doesn’t impede on crucial cabin space. A completely flat floor means three people can sit on the rear bench without feeling too cramped.
The 864-litre boot looks van-like on paper, but we’d advise a little bit of caution here, as Tesla measures its boots to the roofline rather than the typically used window-line. That being said, there’s still plenty of room to work with, as well as a low load lip. There’s more storage under the bonnet, too.
This being a Tesla, tech-filled minimalism is the theme here. The Model Y really isn’t a car for those who prefer physical controls and buttons. Thankfully, though, Tesla has opted to reintroduce a proper indicator stalk. At the centre of operations is a 15.4-inch central touchscreen that looks and performs better than just about anything else on the current market. Bells and whistles aside, the seats are nice and comfortable.
The revamped Model Y line-up returns up to 387 miles of range on a single charge and, typically of a Tesla, performance ranges from the brisk to the bonkers. Every variant will cover the 0-62mph sprint in under six seconds, but all Model Ys are limited to 125mph. When you aren’t hammering it, the Model Y is supremely quiet and refined, with the brand claiming to have reduced cabin noise by up to 22 per cent compared to the previous model.
“The Tesla’s regenerative braking is superbly composed. Nothing in this class can bring itself to a halt with the same limo driver-like smoothness as the Y, which makes low-speed manoeuvres very relaxing.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the revised Model Y in the UK.
Given the Model Y’s close relation to the Model 3, it can be classed as something of an executive car. Therefore, it's the more upmarket-feeling electric SUVs that are in its crosshairs. The Genesis GV60, Nissan Ariya and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are all worth considering if you’re in the market, but none can beat the Model Y for battery range or tech
5. Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Prices from £39,910
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has already been with us long enough to warrant a mid-life makeover, but this former Auto Express Car of the Year is still as competitive as ever.
Although it looks like a chunky hatchback at first glance, the Ioniq 5 is indeed an electric SUV. Its big stature means there’s enough room for the family, but we can’t help but feel that the boot is pretty awkward to use due to its shape, even if it does offer 520 litres of cargo space.
There’s something of a sci-fi vibe to the Ioniq 5’s design, but things are a tad more conservative on the inside. Make no mistake, there’s still plenty of tech to be found including the impressive twin 12.3-inch screens. There’s a load of active safety systems to keep your loved ones safe, too, but it feels like there’s a warning chime for literally everything, and these soon began to test the limits of our road testers’ sanity.
Aside from the nannying warning systems, the Ioniq 5 is easy and stress-free to drive. Swift acceleration and quietness are two of the most obvious qualities, and WLTP combined battery ranges vary between 273 and 354 miles, depending on which model you go for. If you prefer your EV with an additional injection of performance and madness, you could always opt for the unique Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatch.
“Hyundai has pitched the Ioniq 5 towards the more comfortable end of the segment, and while there are one or two areas that we think could be improved, it’s a set-up that makes more sense than some of its firmer – but ultimately no better to drive – rivals.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor, who drove the facelifted Ioniq 5 in the UK.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has not one, but two siblings to contend with, each with its own unique characteristics. The Kia EV6 takes a slightly sportier approach to proceedings, while the Genesis GV60 is the more luxurious of the three. Prices vary accordingly
6. BMW X3
- Prices from £51,515
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
For those who like the idea of a ‘sports utility vehicle’ with a bit more emphasis on the ‘sports’, the BMW X3 offers plenty of the brand’s usual driver engagement.
It’d be pretty reasonable to expect the BMW X3’s fun factor to come at the cost of practicality, but here’s the clincher: it doesn't. It’s not class-leading in terms of space, but tall passengers and larger cargo can still be accommodated without any real fuss.
As with most other BMWs, the cabin is a fancy affair. Buyers can choose from a range of materials including leather, faux leather and recycled polyester fabric — all of which are high quality to the touch. We’re not 100 per cent sure on the build quality, though, as some of our test car’s interior trim was already working its way loose. This could just be a case of a troublesome batch, though, as BMW’s cars generally feel solid.
So, it’s now time to get down to the main reason why most people eye up a BMW; the driving experience. The X3 M50 will cater for the biggest performance enthusiasts thanks to its 393bhp six-cylinder engine, but no variant of the X3 can be described as slow, given that even the least powerful model churns out 194bhp. It’s not an SUV alternative to the mighty BMW M3, but the X3 handles pretty keenly when faced with a corner. There’s plenty of fun to be had, provided you keep your expectations realistic.
“While some mid-size SUVs can feel a little wayward at speed, the BMW manages to provide fairly keen handling without unduly compromising ride comfort.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the X3 on UK roads.
As is tradition, two of the BMW X3’s biggest premium mid-size SUV rivals come from Audi and Mercedes. First up is the Audi Q3 which places more of a focus on tech and build quality. The Mercedes GLC, meanwhile, is the model that puts the biggest emphasis on comfort. Each car has its own merits, but the BMW is currently our favourite overall
7. Renault Scenic
- Prices from £37,195
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
In order to meet the demands of the modern car market, the Renault Scenic has now been reborn as an electric SUV, and it’s a very good one at that.
It’s shaken off its traditional MPV roots, and some of the practicality, but the Scenic is still a fully-fledged family car. Residing within its newfound contemporary SUV-like body is a cabin with enough room for five, although those in the back seats will struggle a bit for foot space. Those with a lot of luggage to lug can make use of the 545-litre boot, as well as an extra six-and-a-half litres under the centre armrest.
The Scenic shares most of its tech and interior trim with the slightly smaller Megane, and while there’s a fair amount of plastic to be found, the majority of the cabin is still pleasant to look at and feel. Renault’s OpenR Link infotainment software is one of our favourite systems to use, but there’s also an array of proper switches and buttons to accompany it.
No performance enthusiast has ever had a Renault Scenic at the top of their car shopping list, but an output of 215bhp might take some by surprise. There’s more than enough power for keeping up with the traffic (and overtaking it) without flaring up anybody’s motion sickness.
Quick steering and a rather firm suspension setup mean the Renault can hold its own in the corners. Although there’s still some inescapable body roll. The Renault’s claimed maximum battery range is pretty top notch, too, at up to 381 miles, depending on trim and we were able to get around 330 miles easily on our test.
“There’s a sporty edge to the Scenic courtesy of its firm ride and fast steering, but it’s not a particularly agile car to drive.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor, who drove the Scenic in the UK.
As well as the electric SUVs on this particular list, other alternatives to the Renault Scenic include the Toyota bZ4X, Skoda Enyaq, Ford Explorer and Volkswagen ID.4. None of these cars are notably cheap, but we have seen some tempting finance and leasing deals starting to appear
8. Lexus NX
- Prices from £44,845
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
With its efficient hybrid powertrain, luxurious interior and sophisticated tech, it’s not very difficult to see why the Lexus NX is a top seller for the Japanese luxury car brand.
As well as being popular with buyers, the Lexus NX is also popular with our expert road testers, as we’ve named it our Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year for three years running. Not only is it rather posh, but the NX is a capable family chariot, too. Five people can sink into the sumptuous seats with space to spare, including the rear middle-seat occupant. There’s 521 litres of boot space, too, perfect for designer luggage and golf clubs.
Lexus has an outstanding reputation for reliability and build quality, so the NX’s interior should be able to withstand most of what the youngest passengers can throw at it. A plethora of safety kit is also included as standard, which helped the NX to score a full five-star Euro NCAP rating.
The NX comes with the choice of full-hybrid or plug-in hybrid power, and both options offer a respectable blend of power and efficiency. The BMW X3 has the edge in terms of outright driver engagement, but this luxurious SUV doesn’t feel entirely out of its depth on a twisty bit of Tarmac. At motorway speeds, the NX settles right down into a very pleasant and peaceful cruiser.
“Lexus and parent company Toyota have built more hybrids than anyone, so it’s no surprise to discover that the NX has an extremely slick system. Moving off on electric power alone is smooth, and when the engine cuts in, only a subdued hum from the engine gives the game away.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who tested the NX on UK roads.
It probably won’t come as a shock to hear that the NX’s key rivals originate from Germany. The Audi Q3, BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC are the trio that this Japanese SUV has to face, but it’s the GLC that’s arguably the closest competitor when it comes down to comfort
9. Mercedes GLC
- Prices from £54,450
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Not only is it rather posh, but the Mercedes GLC is also one of the most hi-tech mid-size SUVs on the market.
The latest GLC is longer and wider than the model it replaced, although the older car was already far from being cramped inside. Passengers young and old will be able to get comfy and remain so during long journeys, and there are plenty of handy storage cubbies throughout the premium-feeling cabin. The GLC also has a capacious 620-litre boot, which is 70 litres more than the BMW X3’s.
If you have a penchant (and a suitable budget) for the more luxurious things in life, the GLC offers all of the plush materials and fancy technology that you’d expect to see in the far pricier models that also wear the three-pointed star. A large 11.9-inch touchscreen houses Merc’s MBUX infotainment software, and even the entry-level models come with several luxuries including ambient lighting, heated seats and tinted windows.
There are a number of powertrain choices, but the GLC offers something that very few other cars on today’s market have; diesel plug-in hybrid power. This set-up carries an astonishingly high WLTP combined economy figure of over 500mpg. Sadly, this will be very difficult to even get close to in the real world, but it’s very unlikely that the Mercedes GLC 300 de will ever be described as thirsty. Of course, if you don’t fancy diesel power, there’s also a petrol PHEV along with regular combustion variants to choose from.
“The GLC 300 has 400Nm of torque, the 300d has 550Nm and the others all have 440Nm, so every version of the SUV feels pretty muscular. There’s certainly enough punch in even the entry-level models, so you don’t need to worry about any version of the GLC feeling underpowered.” - Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor, who tested the GLC in the UK.
As with the other premium mid-size SUVs we’ve covered on this list, the Mercedes GLC faces three key rivals; the BMW X3, Audi Q3 and Lexus NX. Buyers who prefer a more left-field option might also be tempted by the Volvo XC60
10. Nissan Qashqai
- Prices from £30,615
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
If there’s one car that can be credited with giving rise to the sheer number of SUVs on sale now, it’s the Nissan Qashqai, and the latest model is still an appealing package.
While we can no longer describe it as a groundbreaker, the Qashqai does still get the fundamentals pretty much spot on. It’s not the most spacious car in this class, but Nissan has fitted a number of useful touches that should make family life far easier. For example, the rear doors open at an 85-degree angle so there’s much more room when fitting a child seat. The boot floor also has a wipe-clean surface, which could prove especially handy if you’re transporting a furry friend.
The Qashqai now looks a lot sharper than its predecessors, and its interior has also taken a big step in the same direction. Inside you’ll now find plenty of soft-touch materials, and the Google-based software used in the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is a massive step up from the previous model’s in both appearance and performance.
It’s more aggressive in appearance, but the Qashqai is still a pretty docile car to drive. Thrills are few and far between, but this SUV is quiet and comfortable — and we’re willing to bet that these qualities are far more important for the vast majority of Qashqai buyers. For maximum efficiency, the e-Power model is the one to go for as this uses the petrol engine to charge electric motors which then provide drive to the front wheels. The result of this setup is over 50mpg on paper.
“The Qashqai now has sharper looks, better tech and a higher-quality feel in the cabin following the most recent changes, and there wasn’t a whole lot wrong with the rest of the package to start with.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who drove the latest Qashqai on UK roads.
The Qashqai is still a very popular car, but there are other mid-size SUVs that are also hitting our roads at a rapid pace. The Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson and Ford Kuga are now three of the Nissan’s fiercest rivals.
How we choose the best mid-size SUVs
Thorough real-world testing
Our expert road testers subject every new mid-size SUV to our intense in-depth testing regime. Not only do they test each model individually, but we also pit several cars against their key competitors in our group tests.
In order to get the most detailed impression of what a mid-size SUV is like to live with on a day-to-day basis, we add many of these cars to the Auto Express long-term test fleet. Here our team members drive them for a period of around six months, reporting on both the good and bad. It’s the most in-depth testing you’ll find.
Focus on the things that matter most to mid-size SUV buyers
While a huge number of UK drivers are tempted by SUVs for their own reasons, the majority are attracted to the level of practicality that these cars offer. Mid-size SUVs are key candidates for family duties, so we pay particularly close attention to areas such as cabin space, boot capacity, build quality and child-friendliness.
Of course, family life doesn’t come cheap, so efficiency and running costs are also highly important to many SUV buyers. Thanks to the introduction of improved combustion engines, hybrid and even fully-electric powertrains, modern SUVs tend to be much more efficient than those of days past, but our thorough real-world testing proves that there’s often a big difference between a car’s efficiency on paper and what it can manage on the road.
How to find the best mid-size SUV for your family
If you’re buying any car that will most likely be used as family transport, such as one of these mid-size SUVs, the obvious thing is to take your family along when you have a test drive.
Check they’ll fit, and find out if you can easily install any child seats you might be using at the time. This is often made easier with SUVs because they sit higher up from the road, so you don’t have to bend down as far to install them, and the doors tend to open wide for better access. Every car in our list features ISOFIX mountings, and it’s also worth checking that any items you might need on a family day out will fit in the boot.
Whether you buy with cash or by using car finance, if you’re committing to spending a significant chunk of money on your new family SUV, then you’re well within your rights to test it out. Any dealership that wants your business should oblige by giving you some time to do exactly this. Check that you and your family like the comfort on offer, too, and that everyone feels comfortable sitting in it.
One more thing worth doing, as with any new-car purchase, is to check the spec and options fitted to the car that you test, and make a note of any features or extras that you like and feel might be a help in everyday life when speccing your car. Also, keep a sharp eye on what adding these options does to the price of the car. Particularly on premium brand models, things can get expensive very quickly.
