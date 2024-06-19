Renault Scenic vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: eye-catching electric SUVs go head-to-head

What’s in a name? For many enthusiasts, recycling the badge of a past master can be unfathomable (think Ford and its controversial use of the Puma and Mustang nameplates), but what about those names that are familiar, but arguably aren’t quite so cherished by petrolheads?

It’s a gamble that Renault is making with the revival of the Scenic badge. But the new model isn’t another MPV like its predecessors; instead, the latest Renault Scenic is an all-electric SUV.

The new car is entering one of the busiest sectors when it comes to electrification, and here we’re pitching it against another vehicle that uses a badge with previous history. Hyundai only made one generation of Ioniq hatchback before it decided to use the badge for a range of electric models, and the first of those was the Ioniq 5 that we’re putting up against the Renault here. A previous award winner, the Ioniq 5 is at the cutting edge of EV tech, so the new Scenic will have its work cut out to make an impression in this test.

Renault Scenic E-Tech Iconic Long Range Hyundai Ioniq 5 Premium Long Range Price: £45,495 £49,945 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 217bhp/ 87kWh battery 1x e-motor, 225bhp/77kWh battery 0-62mph: 7.9 seconds 7.3 seconds Efficiency: 3.5 miles/kWh 3.6 miles/kWh WLTP range: 369 miles 315 miles

Renault Scenic

Competitive pricing has been a philosophy at Renault for a few years now, and the new Scenic E-Tech benefits from prices that undercut most similarly sized rivals. Here we’re testing the top-spec 87kWh Iconic Long Range, which, at £45,495, costs £1,450 less than the entry-level Ioniq 5 Premium with the Long Range battery.

Tech highlights

Back when the original Renault Scenic MPV was launched in 1996, it started life as a derivative of the Megane, and today the new Scenic SUV shares its running gear with the latest Megane E-Tech.