Quick verdict

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 follows on pretty much directly from the Ioniq 5 – our 2021 Car of the Year. It uses the same tech underneath but with a sleeker, saloon shape and slightly sharper handling than its hatchback sibling. Its bold looks aren’t for everyone, but its charging speeds, comfortable interior and excellent in-car tech mean it’s up there with the best electric cars around.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It has a lot of the same strengths as the Ioniq 5, which is actually its biggest downfall. The Ioniq 6 is a bit less practical than its stablemate while also being a little more expensive to buy. But if you love how it looks, the Ioniq 6 is a fantastic car and well worth a look

About the Hyundai Ioniq 6

The original Hyundai Ioniq was a slightly oddball alternative to the Toyota Prius, but in 2020 the Ioniq name was used to create a sub-brand of EVs within the company’s regular line-up. The first model to arrive was the Ioniq 5 hatchback in 2021, followed by the Ioniq 6 saloon in 2022, and an Ioniq 7 flagship SUV is already in the works.

Dubbed the “electrified streamliner” by Hyundai, the Ioniq 6 draws heavily from the Hyundai Prophecy concept car we fell in love with in 2020. The saloon also takes some of the Ioniq 5’s design cues, such as the square pixel lights and chiselled body lines, and applies them to a much more dramatic silhouette. The result is an incredibly low drag coefficient of just 0.21Cd, and looks that will turn more heads than some supercars.