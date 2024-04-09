New Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teased with ultra-aggressive design

The long-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has been teased at the Seoul Mobility Show, with the ultra-high performance electric saloon targeting cars such as the Tesla Model 3 Performance in its crosshairs.

The world went a little mad for the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N when it appeared, changing the very nature of the performance EV thanks to innovative technology that didn’t just mimic combustion engine noises, but did it so convincingly alongside its sweet chassis and huge power.

That same ethos is about to be put into an arguably more suitable body with Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 N, which has been teased alongside the standard car’s recent update.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Hyundai’s development of a 6 N hasn't been a secret, with the RN22 Concept followed closely by on-road development mules that do little to hide the massive stacked spoiler, big wheels and brakes, plus an aggressive new face.

But Hyundai has now given us a closer look at what we might expect to see, both in the new Ioniq 6 N-Line, as well as a teaser image previewing the full-fat 6 N’s stacked wing, gloss-black rear fascia and red pinstripes.

The Ioniq 6 N should feature the same 641bhp, dual-motor set-up as the Ioniq 5 N, as well as that car’s 84kWh battery and 800V charging system. There’s no reason why we couldn’t see an even higher power figure for the sportier bodystyle, but this is only speculation at the moment.