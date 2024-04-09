Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teased with ultra-aggressive design

The exciting new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has been teased ahead of a July reveal

By:Jordan Katsianis
3 Apr 2025
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teaser

The long-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has been teased at the Seoul Mobility Show, with the ultra-high performance electric saloon targeting cars such as the Tesla Model 3 Performance in its crosshairs. 

The world went a little mad for the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N when it appeared, changing the very nature of the performance EV thanks to innovative technology that didn’t just mimic combustion engine noises, but did it so convincingly alongside its sweet chassis and huge power. 

That same ethos is about to be put into an arguably more suitable body with Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 N, which has been teased alongside the standard car’s recent update.

Hyundai’s development of a 6 N hasn't been a secret, with the RN22 Concept followed closely by on-road development mules that do little to hide the massive stacked spoiler, big wheels and brakes, plus an aggressive new face. 

But Hyundai has now given us a closer look at what we might expect to see, both in the new Ioniq 6 N-Line, as well as a teaser image previewing the full-fat 6 N’s stacked wing, gloss-black rear fascia and red pinstripes. 

The Ioniq 6 N should feature the same 641bhp, dual-motor set-up as the Ioniq 5 N, as well as that car’s 84kWh battery and 800V charging system. There’s no reason why we couldn’t see an even higher power figure for the sportier bodystyle, but this is only speculation at the moment. 

We suspect that the Ioniq 6 N will also feature the same novelties and clever driving modes as its award-winning sibling, such as synthesised soundtracks that mimic the exhaust note of a petrol hot hatch, and the ‘N e-Shift’ system that’s supposed to simulate gearshifts from an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It’s still far too early to speculate about performance figures, but we expect the Ioniq 6 N will at least match the 5 N’s 3.4-second 0-62mph time, and offer its drift and N Grin Boost modes. In terms of handling, it will still have a coil-spring suspension set-up, but given the saloon’s lower centre of gravity, it could be even more engaging to drive than the more upright 5. 

Inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N will probably pick up more sporty design elements, such as the 5 N’s new steering wheel and bucket seats. However, the basic interior architecture won’t change too much, and the standard Ioniq 6 already feels quite cosseting, thanks to its large centre console. 

The new model will be revealed in full this July, with sales kicking off in the third quarter of the year before arriving sometime closer to the end of 2025. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

