Family-friendly electric SUVs really don't come much better than the Renault Scenic, and often that alone is enough to make it appear as our Deal of the Day. However, today's offer is just so good, we had to give it a mention.

In fact, good is putting it lightly because this deal is the best we've seen all year. Embrace Leasing is offering the electric high-rider for an unbelievable £206.34 a month right, representing stunning value for money.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling is a £2,776.08 initial payment, and the deal is for two years. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but should you need more, 8,000 per annum can be had for just £12.12 extra a month.

You'll be taking the keys to a model in Techno trim. Despite this being the entry-level model there's no shortage of standard equipment, with features such as 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, a 12-inch portrait touchscreen with an excellent Google-based operating system, climate control, and a clever armrest that offers nifty storage and charging for tablets and mobile phones.

Powering the Scenic Techno is an 87kWh battery that gives a claimed range of 381 miles – offering great flexibility for families – while the standard-fit heat pump can help to make the car as efficient as possible in colder months.

The Scenic isn't the quickest car in the world, but nor does it need to be. Having said that, a sub-eight-second 0-62mph acceleration time isn't to be sniffed at, while the Scenic boasts a comfortable ride, and generally a very easy-going driving experience.

