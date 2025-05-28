Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: A Renault Scenic for £206 a month is an absolute steal

The Renault Scenic E-Tech is a great all-round electric SUV, and is our Deal of the Day for August 11

By:George Armitage
11 Aug 2025
Renault Scenic UK - front cornering
  • Practical electric SUV; Comfortable to drive 
  • 381-mile range, standard heat pump
  • Just £206.34 a month 

Family-friendly electric SUVs really don't come much better than the Renault Scenic, and often that alone is enough to make it appear as our Deal of the Day. However, today's offer is just so good, we had to give it a mention.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In fact, good is putting it lightly because this deal is the best we've seen all year. Embrace Leasing is offering the electric high-rider for an unbelievable £206.34 a month right, representing stunning value for money. 

All that's needed to get the ball rolling is a £2,776.08 initial payment, and the deal is for two years. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but should you need more, 8,000 per annum can be had for just £12.12 extra a month.

You'll be taking the keys to a model in Techno trim. Despite this being the entry-level model there's no shortage of standard equipment, with features such as 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, a 12-inch portrait touchscreen with an excellent Google-based operating system, climate control, and a clever armrest that offers nifty storage and charging for tablets and mobile phones.

Powering the Scenic Techno is an 87kWh battery that gives a claimed range of 381 miles – offering great flexibility for families – while the standard-fit heat pump can help to make the car as efficient as possible in colder months. 

The Scenic isn't the quickest car in the world, but nor does it need to be. Having said that, a sub-eight-second 0-62mph acceleration time isn't to be sniffed at, while the Scenic boasts a comfortable ride, and generally a very easy-going driving experience.        

Renault Scenic - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Scenic E-Tech leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Scenic E-Tech page.

Deals on Renault Scenic rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New Hyundai Ioniq 5From £313 ppm**
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New Skoda EnyaqFrom £299 ppm**
Toyota Bz4x

Toyota Bz4x

New Toyota Bz4xFrom £386 ppm**

Check out the Renault Scenic E-Tech deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: flamboyant Alfa Romeo Junior hybrid for less than £250 per month
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front 3/4

Car Deal of the Day: flamboyant Alfa Romeo Junior hybrid for less than £250 per month

Ibrida version of Alfa’s baby SUV launched in the spring, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 10 August
News
10 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: this BMW 530e is easy on fuel and your bank account at just over £400 per month
BMW 530e M Sport Pro - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: this BMW 530e is easy on fuel and your bank account at just over £400 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 9 August is the plug-in hybrid version of BMW’s supremely capable executive saloon
News
9 Aug 2025
Best car leasing deals 2025
Best car leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals 2025

Find the best car leasing deals with the experts.
Best cars & vans
8 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera Electric won’t break the bank at £163 a month
Vauxhall Frontera Electric - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera Electric won’t break the bank at £163 a month

The Frontera is back from the dead and this time around it offers outstanding value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 7
News
7 Aug 2025

Most Popular

Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering

Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall

28 models across Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lanica, Peugeot and Vauxhall are impacted by the recall
News
8 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: rapid Audi S3 for a tempting £391 per month
Audi S3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: rapid Audi S3 for a tempting £391 per month

The Audi S3 is a powerful but understated hot hatch that is great value right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 8
News
8 Aug 2025
Lucky 13 more cars confirmed for Electric Car Grant… but there’s a catch
Renault 5 - full front

Lucky 13 more cars confirmed for Electric Car Grant… but there’s a catch

The Renault 5 is one of a number of cars to qualify for the Government's new Electric Car Grant, however none of them get the higher £3,750 amount
News
9 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content