Car Deal of the Day: At just £145 a month, the Suzuki Swift is the cheapest petrol car around

It may be Christmas Eve but there is time for one last festive miracle – the cheapest petrol car available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service is the Suzuki Swift.

This stylish supermini is a car we'd recommend at the best of times, but especially so when it's this affordable. Leasing deals have slumped to £145.43 a month, making the Swift the lowest-priced petrol car around.

This two-year deal from VIPGateway.co.uk requires just £1,745.14 to be put down as an initial payment – that's a tiny outlay for such an excellent little hatchback.

Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but for £13.26 extra a month this can be raised to 8,000 a year, and it only requires a slightly higher initial payment of £1,904.26.

You'll be taking the keys to a Swift in Motion trim. While this is the entry-level model, it still gets LED headlights, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and full wireless smartphone connectivity, and heated front seats. It also gets a plethora of safety equipment, including blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Power comes from a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It's a zesty little unit with 81bhp, and performance is helped by the car's sub-1,000kg kerbweight. The Swift has a lovely agile feel, making it a hoot to drive on twisty, country roads – and easy around town.

The five-speed manual gearbox’s shift is light, and thanks to the engine's mild-hybrid system, Suzuki claims over 64mpg fuel consumption.

