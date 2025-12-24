Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: At just £145 a month, the Suzuki Swift is the cheapest petrol car around

Charming, cheerful and cheap, the Suzuki Swift is our Deal of the Day for December 24

By:Shane Wilkinson
24 Dec 2025
Suzuki Swift - full front
  • Well equipped Motion model
  • Mild hybrid – over 64mpg
  • Just £145.43 a month

It may be Christmas Eve but there is time for one last festive miracle – the cheapest petrol car available on the Auto Express Buy A Car service is the Suzuki Swift.

This stylish supermini is a car we'd recommend at the best of times, but especially so when it's this affordable. Leasing deals have slumped to £145.43 a month, making the Swift the lowest-priced petrol car around.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year deal from VIPGateway.co.uk requires just £1,745.14 to be put down as an initial payment – that's a tiny outlay for such an excellent little hatchback. 

Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 a year, but for £13.26 extra a month this can be raised to 8,000 a year, and it only requires a slightly higher initial payment of £1,904.26.

You'll be taking the keys to a Swift in Motion trim. While this is the entry-level model, it still gets LED headlights, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and full wireless smartphone connectivity, and heated front seats. It also gets a plethora of safety equipment, including blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. 

Power comes from a 1.2-litre petrol engine. It's a zesty little unit with 81bhp, and performance is helped by the car's sub-1,000kg kerbweight. The Swift has a lovely agile feel, making it a hoot to drive on twisty, country roads – and easy around town. 

Suzuki Swift - dash

The five-speed manual gearbox’s shift is light, and thanks to the engine's mild-hybrid system, Suzuki claims over 64mpg fuel consumption.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Suzuki Swift leasing offers from leading providers on our Suzuki Swift page.

Check out the Suzuki Swift deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS at under £180 a month is a real wallet-pleaser
MG ZS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS at under £180 a month is a real wallet-pleaser

There’s nothing fancy about the MG ZS, but that’s its charm. It’s also unbelievably cheap right now, and is our Deal of the Day for December 23.
News
23 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month
Smart 1 Brabus - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus could be driven home for £252 a month

The Smart #1 Brabus usefully combines potent power with high levels of practicality. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 22.
News
22 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid - front profile

Car Deal of the Day: Have a happy Aygo Xmas for only £187 per month

It’s been less than a month since the refreshed Aygo X went on sale, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 21 December
News
21 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: drive home for Christmas in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for only £310 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: drive home for Christmas in a Hyundai Ioniq 6 for only £310 a month

Dramatically styled, hi-tech EV is a real bargain at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 20
News
20 Dec 2025

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta shaping up for its gigantic 2028 comeback
Ford Fiesta render Avarvarii

New Ford Fiesta shaping up for its gigantic 2028 comeback

Ford’s passenger-car business will get a new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
News
21 Dec 2025
New Nissan Sakura 2026 review: a kei car for Europe?
Nissan Sakura - front tracking

New Nissan Sakura 2026 review: a kei car for Europe?

All-electric versions of Japan’s kei car will help to form the basis of a new, low-cost, low-regulation EV from Europe’s manufacturers
Road tests
23 Dec 2025
Iconic cars of the 1990s: the decade’s greatest high performance heroes together at last
90s heritage icons - header image

Iconic cars of the 1990s: the decade’s greatest high performance heroes together at last

The nineties saw some big changes culturally, but also plenty of star cars. We brought together some of the decade’s icons
Car group tests
20 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content