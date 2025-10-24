Car Deal of the Day: the stylish Jaecoo E5 for just £212 a month

Stylish design; high equipment levels

248-mile range

Only £211.40 a month

Chinese newcomer Jaecoo is making great waves in the UK car market, and the smallest model it offers has more than a passing resemblance to a Range Rover Sport. But, unlike the British heavyweight, the Jaecoo E5 is an all-electric SUV, and is currently available for a bargain price.

There's more to the Jaecoo E5 than being a downsized Range Rover Sport, however, because it offers an awful lot of equipment and a pretty decent electric range for less than £212 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

This three-year deal, from VIPGateway, is priced at just £211.40 a month after a £2,906.70 initial payment. That's a 12-month lump sum, but should that prove a little steep for you then you can knock this down to nine months. Do this and the initial payment is £2,412.38 with the monthly outlay coming in at a still-very-reasonable £226.94.

With the 12-month initial payment, mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but if you need a large allowance then, surprise surprise, you won't be hit hard. This deal can be revised to 8,000 miles a year for just an extra £10.55 a month.