Car Deal of the Day: the stylish Jaecoo E5 for just £212 a month

The Jaecoo E5 has a premium look for a bargain-basement price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 March.

By:George Armitage
10 Mar 2026
Jaecoo E5
  • Stylish design; high equipment levels
  • 248-mile range
  • Only £211.40 a month

Chinese newcomer Jaecoo is making great waves in the UK car market, and the smallest model it offers has more than a passing resemblance to a Range Rover Sport. But, unlike the British heavyweight, the Jaecoo E5 is an all-electric SUV, and is currently available for a bargain price.

There's more to the Jaecoo E5 than being a downsized Range Rover Sport, however, because it offers an awful lot of equipment and a pretty decent electric range for less than £212 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

This three-year deal, from VIPGateway, is priced at just £211.40 a month after a £2,906.70 initial payment. That's a 12-month lump sum, but should that prove a little steep for you then you can knock this down to nine months. Do this and the initial payment is £2,412.38 with the monthly outlay coming in  at a still-very-reasonable £226.94. 

With the 12-month initial payment, mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but if you need a large allowance then, surprise surprise, you won't be hit hard. This deal can be revised to 8,000 miles a year for just an extra £10.55 a month. 

In terms of size, the E5 sits somewhere between a Nissan Juke and its larger brother, the Qashqai, and uses a 61.1kWh battery pack. This gives the E5 a claimed range of 248 miles, which is more than a Ford Puma Gen-E and Renault 4, and not that far off cars such as the Kia EV3. Maximum charging speeds are a little slow at 80kW, but the Jaecoo does get V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability as standard.

While it might not be the most sophisticated to drive, the E5 is comfortable and quiet, plus it boasts plenty of standard equipment. This Pure model gets a 13.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 18-inch alloys, and a 540-degree parking camera, and the interior quality feels good.

More than that, the E5 is a very roomy car. There's plenty of space in the back seats, and the boot capacity, at 480 litres, is only really trumped by the Ford Puma Gen-E, and that's because of its clever underfloor ‘MegaBox’.    

Jaecoo 5 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jaecoo E5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo E5 page.

Deals on Jaecoo E5 rivals

Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Kamiq

New in-stock Skoda KamiqCash £23,567Avg. savings £2,264
New Skoda Kamiq

Configure now

Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

New in-stock Nissan JukeCash £18,161Avg. savings £6,556
New Nissan Juke

Configure now

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £23,937Avg. savings £3,617
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Check out the Jaecoo E5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

