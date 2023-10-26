Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q4 e-tron is even more tempting with £14k off

If you decide to go all out and opt for the Black Edition, in terms of equipment you get 21-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, that large touchscreen, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, heated sports seats up front, a powered tailgate, rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and privacy glass.

Plus, as the name suggests, you get the black styling pack which includes a stealthier black grille and Audi badge. There’s also tuned suspension that lowers the ride height by 15mm and adds a firmer, sportier edge to the ride, but don’t worry… it’s not so bad as to be uncomfortable.

There’s loads of room for passengers to stretch out in the back of the Q4, and a huge 520 litres of boot capacity for all their stuff. The 45 e-tron set-up packs quite a punch, with its rear-mounted electric motor delivering 282bhp and 0-62mph in less than seven seconds. Meanwhile, thanks to an 82kWh battery, you can cover up to 335 miles on a single charge and a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes less than half an hour.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. You can spec your Audi Q4 e-tron now and wait for the best offers from leading dealers near you, but the sale only lasts until March 31.

