Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q4 e-tron is even more tempting with £14k off
Right now you can save around £14,000 off the list price of Audi's upmarket electric family car as part of the Carwow March sale.
- £14k discounts on one of the UK’s best-selling EVs
- Spacious, high-quality cabin with slick tech
- Handles well but also a great motorway cruiser
The Audi Q4 e-tron was one of the best-selling EVs in the UK last year, and for good reason. It’s spacious, efficient and handles well, plus the tech onboard is fantastic and interior quality great. The upmarket family SUV is a very attractive package – and right now you can save up to £14,000 on one.
The huge discount is available as part of the March sale event being held by our parent company Carwow, with dealers dropping prices on some of the hottest and most highly rated models on the market in every segment. There are deals available on brand new cars specced by you, or those already in stock at trusted dealers across the country. Offers are available right across the Q4 line-up, including the top-of-the-range Black Edition model that comes with all the bells and whistles.
The Q4 e-tron’s cabin looks smart and feels more driver-centric than the interior of rivals such as the Tesla Model Y or Hyundai Ioniq 5, plus the 11.6-inch central touchscreen isn’t so large that it dominates the interior. The infotainment system is easy to use, but better than that is there are proper physical climate controls on the dashboard, and none of those irritating touch-sensitive panels.
If you decide to go all out and opt for the Black Edition, in terms of equipment you get 21-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, that large touchscreen, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, heated sports seats up front, a powered tailgate, rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and privacy glass.
Plus, as the name suggests, you get the black styling pack which includes a stealthier black grille and Audi badge. There’s also tuned suspension that lowers the ride height by 15mm and adds a firmer, sportier edge to the ride, but don’t worry… it’s not so bad as to be uncomfortable.
There’s loads of room for passengers to stretch out in the back of the Q4, and a huge 520 litres of boot capacity for all their stuff. The 45 e-tron set-up packs quite a punch, with its rear-mounted electric motor delivering 282bhp and 0-62mph in less than seven seconds. Meanwhile, thanks to an 82kWh battery, you can cover up to 335 miles on a single charge and a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes less than half an hour.
