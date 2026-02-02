Car Deal of the Day: Feel like a millionaire with a BMW 750e for £606 a month

The poshest saloon BMW builds

Last month we saw prices for the largest and plushest saloon car BMW offers in the UK had slumped to a frankly incredible £644 a month. But it was no dream, because prices for the BMW 7 Series have plummeted even further.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is now offering the BMW 750e for a simply staggering £605.96 a month on a four-year lease. You can't get into an ultra-luxurious German limo for any less.

All that's needed to get this Bürgermeister Beemer on your driveway is an initial 12-month payment of £7,566.52. You can knock around £1,500 off that if you opt for a nine-month payment, with the monthly outlay only rising to £638.42.

Mileage, on the 12-month deal, is capped at 6,000 a year, while 8,000 can be arranged for an extra £24 a month.

The 7 Series is easily one of the most imposing and, some would say, ostentatious cars BMW offers in the UK. It makes its presence known with vast dimensions and a huge illuminated grille.

The little 'e' in the model’s name denotes that this 7 Series is the plug-in hybrid model, with a silky smooth 3.0-litre, straight-six petrol engine mated to an electric motor and battery pack. All of this combined sees 489bhp being sent to all four wheels, allowing this lengthy limo to hurtle to 62mph in just 4.8 seconds and onto a top speed of 155mph.

Of course, this hybrid set-up doesn't just benefit performance. There's a pure-electric range of 49 miles on offer, allowing the 750e to glide around elegantly and silently.

Excellence trim is on offer here, and it's clear that life behind the wheel for the 7 Series driver (or for those in the back) is no chore. As standard, Excellence offers air suspension, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system, a panoramic roof, soft-close doors, ambient lighting… the list goes on.

