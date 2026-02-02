Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Feel like a millionaire with a BMW 750e for £606 a month

Fancy a luxury limo on a shoestring? Step this way – the BMW 750e is our Deal of the Day for 5 March.

By:Ryan Birch
5 Mar 2026
BMW 7 Series front cornering
  • The poshest saloon BMW builds
  • 49 miles of pure-electric range
  • Only £605.96 a month

Last month we saw prices for the largest and plushest saloon car BMW offers in the UK had slumped to a frankly incredible £644 a month. But it was no dream, because prices for the BMW 7 Series have plummeted even further. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is now offering the BMW 750e for a simply staggering £605.96 a month on a four-year lease. You can't get into an ultra-luxurious German limo for any less.

All that's needed to get this Bürgermeister Beemer on your driveway is an initial 12-month payment of £7,566.52. You can knock around £1,500 off that if you opt for a nine-month payment, with the monthly outlay only rising to £638.42. 

Mileage, on the 12-month deal, is capped at 6,000 a year, while 8,000 can be arranged for an extra £24 a month. 

The 7 Series is easily one of the most imposing and, some would say, ostentatious cars BMW offers in the UK. It makes its presence known with vast dimensions and a huge illuminated grille.

The little 'e' in the model’s name denotes that this 7 Series is the plug-in hybrid model, with a silky smooth 3.0-litre, straight-six petrol engine mated to an electric motor and battery pack. All of this combined sees 489bhp being sent to all four wheels, allowing this lengthy limo to hurtle to 62mph in just 4.8 seconds and onto a top speed of 155mph.

BMW 7 Series dashboard

Of course, this hybrid set-up doesn't just benefit performance. There's a pure-electric range of 49 miles on offer, allowing the 750e to glide around elegantly and silently.

Excellence trim is on offer here, and it's clear that life behind the wheel for the 7 Series driver (or for those in the back) is no  chore. As standard, Excellence offers air suspension, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system, a panoramic roof, soft-close doors, ambient lighting… the list goes on.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 750e leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 750e page.

Deals on BMW 7 Series rivals

Mercedes-Benz S Class

Mercedes-Benz S Class

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz S ClassCash £100,390
New Mercedes-Benz S Class

Configure now

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

New in-stock Porsche Panamera
New Porsche Panamera

Configure now

Check out the BMW 750e deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray for £215 a month is out of this world
Geely Starray UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray for £215 a month is out of this world

Another Chinese plug-in hybrid SUV is offering excellent value for money. The Geely Starray is our Deal of the Day for 4 March.
News
4 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS gives a taste of SUV life for just £156 a month
MG ZS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS gives a taste of SUV life for just £156 a month

The MG ZS offers a lot for family-car buyers, but at a very low price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 March.
News
3 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Get your hands on a BYD Atto 3 for less than £190 a month
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Get your hands on a BYD Atto 3 for less than £190 a month

There’s a new BYD Atto 3 Evo on the way, which means the current car is as cheap as chips. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March.
News
2 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Funky Fiat Grande Panda EV is yours for just £186 per month
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid La Prima - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Funky Fiat Grande Panda EV is yours for just £186 per month

The Auto Express Supermini of the Year offers style, space and 199 miles of range. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 March
News
1 Mar 2026

Most Popular

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback

If you're looking for the most cost-effective cars to run, Mike Rutherford thinks you shouldn't discount diesel
Opinion
1 Mar 2026
Most efficient electric cars 2026
Most efficient electric cars - header image

Most efficient electric cars 2026

These are the top electric cars if efficiency rather than range is key to you...
Best cars & vans
1 Mar 2026
New Polestar 2 to lose SUV looks and embrace its sporty saloon side
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 to lose SUV looks and embrace its sporty saloon side

A new Polestar 2 is set to arrive in 2027, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
2 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content