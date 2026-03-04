Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray for £215 a month is out of this world

High equipment levels; easy to drive

51 miles of pure electric range

Only £214.82 a month

Last week we put the spotlight on a cracking deal for the EX5, an electric SUV from Chinese newcomer Geely. That deal is still available, but what if you'd rather have a plug-in hybrid rather than dive straight into the world of pure-EV motoring?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Within the last few weeks Geely has launched the Geely Starray – a plug-in hybrid sister to the EX5. Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, you can hop behind the wheel of a Starray for just under £215 a month.

This three-year deal from Leasing Options requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,977.83. Knocking this down to nine months comes in at £2,459.55, and only sees the monthly price rise to £228.84. Mileage on the 12-month initial payment deal is capped at 5,000 a year, with 8,000 only costing an extra £14.15 a month.

Under the curvy body lies a 98bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that's paired with a 215bhp electric motor which, in turn, gets its power from a battery. This deal is for the entry-level Pro model, so that battery’s size is 18.4kWh, giving a pure-electric range of 51 miles.