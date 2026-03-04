Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray for £215 a month is out of this world
Another Chinese plug-in hybrid SUV is offering excellent value for money. The Geely Starray is our Deal of the Day for 4 March.
- High equipment levels; easy to drive
- 51 miles of pure electric range
- Only £214.82 a month
Last week we put the spotlight on a cracking deal for the EX5, an electric SUV from Chinese newcomer Geely. That deal is still available, but what if you'd rather have a plug-in hybrid rather than dive straight into the world of pure-EV motoring?
Within the last few weeks Geely has launched the Geely Starray – a plug-in hybrid sister to the EX5. Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, you can hop behind the wheel of a Starray for just under £215 a month.
This three-year deal from Leasing Options requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,977.83. Knocking this down to nine months comes in at £2,459.55, and only sees the monthly price rise to £228.84. Mileage on the 12-month initial payment deal is capped at 5,000 a year, with 8,000 only costing an extra £14.15 a month.
Under the curvy body lies a 98bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that's paired with a 215bhp electric motor which, in turn, gets its power from a battery. This deal is for the entry-level Pro model, so that battery’s size is 18.4kWh, giving a pure-electric range of 51 miles.
To drive, the Starray isn't the most thrilling plug-in hybrid SUV around, with cars like the Ford Kuga and Toyota RAV4 proving to be more fun to drive. But the Geely is comfortable, stress-free, and generally a perfectly pleasant car to be at the wheel of.
Generous proportions mean excellent interior space, with the Starray having outstanding leg and headroom for rear passengers, and there's a very spacious 428-litre boot.
As we’ve seen with so many newly arrived Chinese brands, customers aren't left short-changed when it comes to standard equipment. Even though this deal is for the entry-level Pro, you get heated seats, a 15.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keyless entry.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Geely Starray leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely Starray page.
