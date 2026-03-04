Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray for £215 a month is out of this world

Another Chinese plug-in hybrid SUV is offering excellent value for money. The Geely Starray is our Deal of the Day for 4 March.

By:Ryan Birch
4 Mar 2026
Geely Starray UK - front action
  • High equipment levels; easy to drive
  • 51 miles of pure electric range
  • Only £214.82 a month

Last week we put the spotlight on a cracking deal for the EX5, an electric SUV from Chinese newcomer Geely. That deal is still available, but what if you'd rather have a plug-in hybrid rather than dive straight into the world of pure-EV motoring?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Within the last few weeks Geely has launched the Geely Starray – a plug-in hybrid sister to the EX5. Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, you can hop behind the wheel of a Starray for just under £215 a month.

This three-year deal from Leasing Options requires a 12-month initial payment of £2,977.83. Knocking this down to nine months comes in at £2,459.55, and only sees the monthly price rise to £228.84. Mileage on the 12-month initial payment deal is capped at 5,000 a year, with 8,000 only costing an extra £14.15 a month.

Under the curvy body lies a 98bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that's paired with a 215bhp electric motor which, in turn, gets its power from a battery. This deal is for the entry-level Pro model, so that battery’s size is 18.4kWh, giving a pure-electric range of 51 miles.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

To drive, the Starray isn't the most thrilling plug-in hybrid SUV around, with cars like the Ford Kuga and Toyota RAV4 proving to be more fun to drive. But the Geely is comfortable, stress-free, and generally a perfectly pleasant car to be at the wheel of.

Generous proportions mean excellent interior space, with the Starray having outstanding leg and headroom for rear passengers, and there's a very spacious 428-litre boot.

Geely Starray UK - dash

As we’ve seen with so many newly arrived Chinese brands, customers aren't left short-changed when it comes to standard equipment. Even though this deal is for the entry-level Pro, you get heated seats, a 15.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and keyless entry.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Geely Starray leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely Starray page.

Deals on Geely Starry rivals

MG Motor UK HS

MG Motor UK HS

New MG Motor UK HSFrom £288 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £285 ppm**

Check out the Geely Starray deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS gives a taste of SUV life for just £156 a month
MG ZS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS gives a taste of SUV life for just £156 a month

The MG ZS offers a lot for family-car buyers, but at a very low price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 March.
News
3 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Get your hands on a BYD Atto 3 for less than £190 a month
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Get your hands on a BYD Atto 3 for less than £190 a month

There’s a new BYD Atto 3 Evo on the way, which means the current car is as cheap as chips. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March.
News
2 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Funky Fiat Grande Panda EV is yours for just £186 per month
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid La Prima - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Funky Fiat Grande Panda EV is yours for just £186 per month

The Auto Express Supermini of the Year offers style, space and 199 miles of range. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 March
News
1 Mar 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Save up to £6,000 on Hyundai Santa Fe family favourite
Hyundai Santa Fe - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Save up to £6,000 on Hyundai Santa Fe family favourite

Hyundai dealers are offering as much as £6,000 off the list price of a Santa Fe seven-seat SUV as part of the Carwow March sale.
News
28 Feb 2026

Most Popular

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback
Opinion - Vauxhall Grandland

Diesel cars aren’t dead, in fact they’re even starting to make a comeback

If you're looking for the most cost-effective cars to run, Mike Rutherford thinks you shouldn't discount diesel
Opinion
1 Mar 2026
Most efficient electric cars 2026
Most efficient electric cars - header image

Most efficient electric cars 2026

These are the top electric cars if efficiency rather than range is key to you...
Best cars & vans
1 Mar 2026
Used Range Rover (Mk5, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: top of the luxury SUV list
Used Range Rover Mk5 - front static

Used Range Rover (Mk5, 2021-date) buyer’s guide: top of the luxury SUV list

A full used buyer's guide on the Range Rover Mk5 that's been on sale in the UK since 2021
Used car tests
1 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content