Car Deal of the Day: Geely EX5 is an electric SUV with an attention-grabbing price

You might not have heard of Geely, but chances are you've either been in one of its many brands' products, or lusted after them. Owner of marques such as Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and the London Taxi Company, Chinese powerhouse Geely has arrived on the UK scene with cars wearing its own logo, and they're tempting value for money.

Take this deal, which caught our eye on the Auto Express Buy a Car marketplace. It comes from AA Lease and sees you taking the keys to the brand-new EX5 electric SUV for a snip under £218 a month.

This three-year deal requires a 12-month initial payment that comes to £2,908.17, but knocking this back to six months also looks incredible value; a six-month initial payment comes to £1,811.55, only raising the monthly outlay to £252.09.

Mileage, on the 12-month initial payment, is capped at 5,000 a year, but should this be too limiting, then 8,000 can be had for just an extra £12 a month.

The EX5 can count the likes of the Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3 as rivals. It wades into battle with a 60.2kWh battery pack giving a claimed range of 267 miles, which is in the right ball park compared with the competition. An electric motor sends 215bhp through the front wheels.

As we have seen from so many new Chinese contenders, the EX5 is trying to tempt buyers away from the established European players by offering a vast list of standard features. Even this base-spec SE has a 360-degree parking camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and charging, sat-nav and privacy glass.

True, the EX5 isn't the most engaging car to drive in the class, but it has an appealing blend of comfort and refinement that could make it perfect for families.

