Skoda Elroq review

The parcel shelf is also height-adjustable, creating a split-level arrangement, and can support up to 3kg. You can also stow the parcel shelf away when you need space for larger items, and there’s two large storage compartments on either side of the boot.

Some of Skoda’s more familiar touches include an ice scraper tucked into the bootlid, and an umbrella hidden in the front doors. Our test car had some extra accessories too, including little rubbish bins in the door bins (around £18) and a handy 2-in-1 screen cleaner block (about £12).

Safety & reliability A Euro NCAP rating for the Elroq is still to come, but we’d put money on it achieving top marks

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Blind spot detection

Traffic sign recognition

Rear-view camera

Lane-keep assist

Front collision alert with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection

Emergency steering support Euro NCAP safety rating - TBC

Adult occupant protection - TBC

Child occupant protection - TBC

Vulnerable road user protection - TBC

Safety assist - TBC

The Skoda Elroq hasn’t received a Euro NCAP crash safety rating yet, but we’d happily put money on it receiving the maximum five-stars considering as the Skoda Enyaq, and every other MEB platform car launched to date, has managed this.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The amount of safety and driver assistance system that come as standard on the Elroq give us faith too, as every model includes cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind spot detection, emergency steering support as part of ‘Turn Assist’ and a front collision alert system with vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection. Higher-spec models also get predictive and adaptive cruise control.

Obviously, the Elroq is too new to have been covered in our 2024 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey, however Skoda fared quite well. It had three cars – the Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq – feature on the list of top 50 best cars to own, although the brand only finished 23rd (out of 32) in the best car manufacturer rankings. Sister brand Cupra performed better, and managed to come 18th, however SEAT and Volkswagen finished in 24rd and 29th place, respectively.

Like all new Skodas, the Elroq comes with a three-year/60,000-mile warranty, which is pretty standard compared to the five years of coverage Hyundai offers, and the seven years you get with Kia or MG.

Of course, extended warranties are available, currently starting from £300 to cover up to four years or 80,000 miles of ownership. A four-year/100,000-mile extended warranty costs £400, or you can pay £630 to get coverage for five years and 100,000 miles of ownership.

Skoda Elroq alternatives

The Skoda Elroq competes in the already very busy, and constantly growing, segment of compact electric SUVs. Its most direct rival is the newly launched Kia EV3, which has a very similar starting price of £32,995, 460 litres of boot space and a maximum range of up to 375 miles. If you’re looking for a new electric family car, then the Renault Scenic is definitely worth taking a look at too thanks to its spacious interior and extra luggage capacity. There’s also the MINI Countryman, with its funky interior and sense of fun. Potential buyers may also be cross-shopping the Elroq with the Hyundai Kona Electric and Volvo EX30.