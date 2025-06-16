New Skoda Elroq vRS review: hot SUV is good but needs to be great at this price

Verdict

The Skoda Elroq is a great family car, and the vRS version loses none of the practical touches that makes the regular model an award winner. Unfortunately for the quickest Skoda yet, it isn’t an entertaining performance car, and isn’t even as satisfying to drive as its less expensive siblings. If you must have a sporty looking Elroq, save yourself some money and go for the 85 SportLine; a car that’s more than quick enough and better value for money.

We’re big fans of the Skoda Elroq, having named it our overall Car of the Year back in July. All things considered then, this latest vRS version should be a showstopper – especially as it’s the brand's quickest car yet – yet we came away a little underwhelmed when we drove the car in the Czech Republic earlier this year. So, how does it fare on UK roads?

To recap, the Elroq vRS gets a dual-motor set-up producing a not inconsiderable 335bhp, enough to get it from 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds. That’s sufficient to leave following drivers in your wake when you put your foot down, but hardly exceptional when the more affordable MG4 XPower boasts 429bhp, and sprints to 62mph in a potentially lunch-losing 3.8 seconds.