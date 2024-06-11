XPeng G6 review

Is the XPeng G6 a good car?

It feels like a time of sink or swim for the current raft of Chinese newcomers. But on this evidence, XPeng deserves to stay – even if asking family buyers and company-car drivers to ditch their Teslas or Volkswagen ID.4s might sound like a bit of a stretch. The XPeng G6 is good to drive, relatively efficient and fast to charge, with plenty of kit and room for the kids. If it’s priced right (and early estimates suggest it will be) there’s an awful lot to like.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Mid-size SUV Powertrain 66kWh or 87.5kWh battery, rear-wheel drive Safety Five-star Euro NCAP Warranty TBC

How much does the XPeng G6 cost?

If you’re in the market for a new car, there has arguably been no better time to broaden your horizons and try something different. There is so much choice right now, with both new and legacy manufacturers pushing boundaries and shortening product lifecycles to keep their cars competitive.

Chinese maker XPeng is looking to capitalise on this with the launch of its G6 electric SUV – a Tesla Model Y rival that’s due on sale in the coming months. It’ll lead a product onslaught that includes the larger G9 and a luxury MPV, before two additional models arrive in 2027. The company, supported in the UK by importer International Motors (IM), wants to have 20 dealers up and running by the end of 2025.