New Xpeng G6 electric SUV on sale now: Tesla Model Y rival starts from just under £40k

The sleek-looking electric SUV boasts up to 354 miles of range, and can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 20 minutes

By:Ellis Hyde
12 Feb 2025
XPeng G6 - front action

The XPeng G6 is officially available to order in the UK, and has entered the lion’s den that is the mid-size electric SUV class with a starting price of £39,995 – putting it within spitting distance of the highly rated Renault Scenic, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Explorer

Another obvious competitor is our country’s best-selling EV, the Tesla Model Y, however it has just received an extensive facelift and new pricing for the entry-level version hasn’t been confirmed yet. 

There are two versions of the XPeng G6 to choose from: the Standard Range model is powered by a 66kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery and a 254bhp rear-mounted electric motor, which can deliver up to 270 miles of range plus 0-62mph in 6.6 seconds.

The Long Range, which costs from £44,990, swaps in a larger 87.5kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery and a more powerful 281bhp e-motor for up to 354 miles of range and 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds. The maximum charging speed also increases from 215kW to 280kW, which is among the fastest on the market right now, and allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in less than 20 minutes.

Regardless of which powertrain you go for, equipment levels are the same. Highlights include a 15-inch central touchscreen, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cooled charging pads for two smartphones, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, a panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an 18-speaker 960W stereo and a heat pump.

Every XPeng G6 rides on the same 20-inch alloy wheels, but buyers can choose from five paint colours. Arctic White is the no-cost option, while Silver Front, Graphite Grey and Midnight Black all cost an extra £700. The much more eye-catching Fiery Orange hue costs £900.

XPeng G6 pricing

The G6 is the Chinese electric car maker’s first offering to British motorists, but it will be joined by the brand’s X9 premium MPV towards the end of the year. The first XPeng dealerships in the UK are due to open in March, with the brand aiming to have 25 locations before 2026.

UK distribution of the XPeng G6 is being handled by Solihull-based firm International Motors Limited (IML). It’s also responsible for Subaru and Isuzu, plus Ora and Haval which are both owned by another Chinese giant, Great Wall Motors (GWM).

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

XPeng G6 review
XPeng G6 - front

XPeng G6 review

First XPeng to arrive in the UK sets a high bar for what's to come; competitive and decent value, the G6 is a worthy rival to the Tesla Model Y
In-depth reviews
8 Jan 2025

Car Deal of the Day: handsome, sporty Mazda CX-5 dips under £250 per month
Mazda CX-5

Car Deal of the Day: handsome, sporty Mazda CX-5 dips under £250 per month

The Mazda CX-5 is fun to drive, features a driver-focused, premium interior and is our Deal of the Day for 9 February
News
9 Feb 2025
BMW X3 vs Lexus NX: which premium mid-size SUV takes top honours?
BMW X3 and Lexus NX - front tracking

BMW X3 vs Lexus NX: which premium mid-size SUV takes top honours?

BMW's much-lauded new X3 is one of the best luxury compact SUVs on the market – but is it good enough to topple the cheaper hybrid-powered Lexus NX 35…
Car group tests
8 Feb 2025
New Kia EV2 baby electric car due in late-2025 with a low, low price
Kia EV2 - spyshot front

New Kia EV2 baby electric car due in late-2025 with a low, low price

Kia's EV electric car range will grow again with the arrival of the EV2
News
10 Feb 2025

