New Xpeng G6 electric SUV on sale now: Tesla Model Y rival starts from just under £40k

The XPeng G6 is officially available to order in the UK, and has entered the lion’s den that is the mid-size electric SUV class with a starting price of £39,995 – putting it within spitting distance of the highly rated Renault Scenic, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Explorer.

Another obvious competitor is our country’s best-selling EV, the Tesla Model Y, however it has just received an extensive facelift and new pricing for the entry-level version hasn’t been confirmed yet.

There are two versions of the XPeng G6 to choose from: the Standard Range model is powered by a 66kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery and a 254bhp rear-mounted electric motor, which can deliver up to 270 miles of range plus 0-62mph in 6.6 seconds.

The Long Range, which costs from £44,990, swaps in a larger 87.5kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery and a more powerful 281bhp e-motor for up to 354 miles of range and 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds. The maximum charging speed also increases from 215kW to 280kW, which is among the fastest on the market right now, and allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in less than 20 minutes.

Regardless of which powertrain you go for, equipment levels are the same. Highlights include a 15-inch central touchscreen, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cooled charging pads for two smartphones, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, a panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an 18-speaker 960W stereo and a heat pump.

Every XPeng G6 rides on the same 20-inch alloy wheels, but buyers can choose from five paint colours. Arctic White is the no-cost option, while Silver Front, Graphite Grey and Midnight Black all cost an extra £700. The much more eye-catching Fiery Orange hue costs £900.

The G6 is the Chinese electric car maker’s first offering to British motorists, but it will be joined by the brand’s X9 premium MPV towards the end of the year. The first XPeng dealerships in the UK are due to open in March, with the brand aiming to have 25 locations before 2026.

UK distribution of the XPeng G6 is being handled by Solihull-based firm International Motors Limited (IML). It’s also responsible for Subaru and Isuzu, plus Ora and Haval which are both owned by another Chinese giant, Great Wall Motors (GWM).

