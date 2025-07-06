Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!

Hot hatch fast and fun-to-drive

Fantastically spacious family car

Only £255 per month

We absolutely love the Skoda Octavia here at Auto Express, so much so it recently won our Family Car of the Year award for the third time. Admittedly the regular version is not the most exciting thing to drive, but pair the smart and supremely spacious hatchback with the pleasingly potent engine from the VW Golf GTI and you have all the car most people could ever need. Right now, the Skoda Octavia vRS is available for only £255 per month!

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get the Skoda Octavia vRS on a two-year lease for £255 per month. That price is being offered by Milease, with a £3,365 initial payment and an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year.

Naturally, you and your family might cover more than that in a year but, luckily, increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs less than £10 a month extra. Even with the allowance pushed up to 10,000 miles per year, the Octavia vRS can still be yours for just £270 a month. Similarly, three-year lease deals are available from less than £280 per month.