Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!

We absolutely love the Skoda Octavia here at Auto Express, so much so it recently won our Family Car of the Year award for the third time. Admittedly the regular version is not the most exciting thing to drive, but pair the smart and supremely spacious hatchback with the pleasingly potent engine from the VW Golf GTI and you have all the car most people could ever need. Right now, the Skoda Octavia vRS is available for only £255 per month!
Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get the Skoda Octavia vRS on a two-year lease for £255 per month. That price is being offered by Milease, with a £3,365 initial payment and an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year.
Naturally, you and your family might cover more than that in a year but, luckily, increasing the annual limit to 8,000 miles costs less than £10 a month extra. Even with the allowance pushed up to 10,000 miles per year, the Octavia vRS can still be yours for just £270 a month. Similarly, three-year lease deals are available from less than £280 per month.
Under the bonnet of this sensible-looking family car is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 261bhp and 370Nm of torque, all sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission. That’s enough oomph to get Octavia vRS from 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds, but can still return up to 40.9mpg, when you take things easier.
As well as delivering impressive pace, the Octavia vRS is incredibly spacious and boasts a massive 600-litre boot. The luggage capacity grows to 1,555 litres when you fold the rear seats down, and if you’ve got a caravan to haul, the car can tow up to 1,600kg.
Naturally, the vRS gets a subtly sportier look than the regular Octavia, courtesy of different bumpers, 19-inch alloy wheels and tuned suspension that makes the car sit lower 15mm. The interior also gets some special treatment, with sports seats, a leather-trimmed three-spoke steering wheel, aluminium pedal covers and lots of red stitching.
The cherry on top of all of this is an impressive standard kit list that includes a 13-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver’s display, a wireless charging pad, keyless start, adaptive cruise control, numerous other driver-assistance systems and, of course, several of Skoda’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ features - such as a handy umbrella hidden in driver’s door.
