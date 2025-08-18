Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Sacré bleu! Electric Peugeot E-Rifter MPV for just £160 a month

Electric people movers don’t come much more sensible, or cheaper, than this Peugeot E-Rifter. It’s our Deal of the Day for August 18

By:George Armitage
18 Aug 2025
Peugeot E-RIFTER - front 3/4
  • Van-like interior space; top-spec model
  • 199-mile range
  • Just £160.96 a month 

You can always count on the French to make rational cars, and they don’t come much more rational than the Peugeot E-Rifter. This is the type of vehicle that our Gallic friends do so well – a van-based people carrier with as much space inside as a boulangerie.

Thanks to the E-Rifter recently becoming eligible for the Government's Electric Car Grant, leasing costs for the practical Pug have been slashed. And when we say slashed we really do mean it, as you can currently bag a top-spec one for around £160 a month.

No, really – through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering an E-Rifter GT Long for a minuscule £160.96 a month right now. 

This two-year deal requires an affordable £2,226.52 initial payment, while annual mileage is capped at 5,000. You can even double this to 10,000 miles a year for just an extra £20.40 a month. 

If you want to move people and lots of things around on pure-electric power for not much cash, then the E-Rifter really is perfect. 

This deal is for the long-wheelbase five-seater model, so you get three individual seats in the back that offer plenty of versatility; if you fold them down, then you’ve a van-tastic 4,000 litres to play with. There are twin sliding doors, and even the glass window in the tailgate opens to make this practical car even more flexible.

Here you get the top-spec model – the improbably named GT version. It has the best Peugeot can offer, so there’s a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, 17-inch alloys and a 180-degree parking camera.

Last year, Peugeot treated its electric people mover to a minor facelift. As a result, it wears the latest corporate look you’ll find on the firm’s SUVs. As sensible cars go, it’s quite a stylish thing in our book, and looks noticeably more upmarket than its sisters, the Citroen e-Berlingo, Vauxhall Combo Electric and Toyota Proace City Verso.

Peugeot E-RIFTER - interior

The 52kWh battery pack is a little on the small side these days, with Peugeot claiming a WLTP-tested range of 199 miles. By its very nature, it’s not the most aerodynamic vehicle in the world, and nor is it the most fun to drive. But, with some careful driving, 150 miles is possible.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-Rifter leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot E-Rifter page.

Check out the Peugeot E-Rifter deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

