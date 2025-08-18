Car Deal of the Day: Sacré bleu! Electric Peugeot E-Rifter MPV for just £160 a month

Van-like interior space; top-spec model

199-mile range

Just £160.96 a month

You can always count on the French to make rational cars, and they don’t come much more rational than the Peugeot E-Rifter. This is the type of vehicle that our Gallic friends do so well – a van-based people carrier with as much space inside as a boulangerie.

Thanks to the E-Rifter recently becoming eligible for the Government's Electric Car Grant, leasing costs for the practical Pug have been slashed. And when we say slashed we really do mean it, as you can currently bag a top-spec one for around £160 a month.

No, really – through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering an E-Rifter GT Long for a minuscule £160.96 a month right now.

This two-year deal requires an affordable £2,226.52 initial payment, while annual mileage is capped at 5,000. You can even double this to 10,000 miles a year for just an extra £20.40 a month.

If you want to move people and lots of things around on pure-electric power for not much cash, then the E-Rifter really is perfect.

This deal is for the long-wheelbase five-seater model, so you get three individual seats in the back that offer plenty of versatility; if you fold them down, then you’ve a van-tastic 4,000 litres to play with. There are twin sliding doors, and even the glass window in the tailgate opens to make this practical car even more flexible.