Vauxhall Combo van review

Vauxhall has a long history when it comes to small vans. Cars like the Vauxhall Viva and Vauxhall Astra had their Bedford van counterparts, and when the commercial vehicles came under the Vauxhall brand, it continued to have a presence in the field. The Vauxhall Combo launched in 2018 is now into its fifth generation, and it's definitely the best version yet.

It was one of the first models from Vauxhall to be launched as part of the company's ownership by Stellantis. It uses the same basic bodyshell and running gear as sister models from Peugeot and Citroen (and a fourth van from Toyota) and this means it's leaps and bounds better than the Mk4 Combo it replaced.

The squarer body shape means there's good space inside, while a low floor makes access easy. Payloads have increased, too, and it's now possible to get just shy of one tonne of cargo in the back.

The Vauxhall Combo comes in two lengths and one roof height (Standard and XL), and there's also a Crew Van based on the XL version. There are three trims available: Prime, Prime-Plus and Pro. The basic Prime is designed to cater for fleet buyers, but is still pretty well equipped, while the Prime-Plus and Pro vans bump up the kit count for smaller business users.