Vauxhall Combo van review
The spacious and clever Vauxhall Combo is one of our current small van favourites
Our opinion on the Vauxhall Combo
The Vauxhall Combo may have lost some of its individuality, but it’s still a strong contender in the small van class, and a recent facelift has helped bring it inline with Vauxhall’s latest styling themes. Underneath it’s still very much one of a group of Stellantis vans with near-identical specs, so it offers the same impressive cargo volume as the Citroen Berlingo and Peugeot Partner. Like them, it also comes with either a frugal diesel or single electric motor option, with the latter being cheap to run and well-suited to urban driving.
About the Vauxhall Combo
With its switch to Stellantis running gear, the Vauxhall Combo van is now a front-runner in the small van class. There are generous cargo weights in the back, easy access and plenty of useful load carrying options. On top of that, the cab is a comfortable place to spend time, and there's a raft of great safety kit available to make working life easier. On the road, the diesel engines or electric motor deliver enough pulling power to keep pace with traffic, while the Astra-derived running gear means it feels good to drive, too. The Combo should definitely be on any small van buyer's shortlist, and it now looks a bit more stylish thanks to a makeover in late 2024.
Vauxhall has a long history when it comes to small vans. Cars like the Vauxhall Viva and Vauxhall Astra had their Bedford van counterparts, and when the commercial vehicles came under the Vauxhall brand, it continued to have a presence in the field. The Vauxhall Combo launched in 2018 is now into its fifth generation, and it's definitely the best version yet.
It was one of the first models from Vauxhall to be launched as part of the company's ownership by Stellantis. It uses the same basic bodyshell and running gear as sister models from Peugeot and Citroen (and a fourth van from Toyota) and this means it's leaps and bounds better than the Mk4 Combo it replaced.
The squarer body shape means there's good space inside, while a low floor makes access easy. Payloads have increased, too, and it's now possible to get just shy of one tonne of cargo in the back.
The Vauxhall Combo comes in two lengths and one roof height (Standard and XL), and there's also a Crew Van based on the XL version. There are three trims available: Prime, Prime-Plus and Pro. The basic Prime is designed to cater for fleet buyers, but is still pretty well equipped, while the Prime-Plus and Pro vans bump up the kit count for smaller business users.
All vans come with heated electric door mirrors, electric windows and a single sliding side door as standard (it used to be cost option). The Max version also adds a second sliding side door, while all variants feature offset double doors at the back. Safety kit was improved for the 2024 facelift and now includes a driver, front passenger and side-impact airbags, auto lights, hill start assist and a full steel bulkhead.
Move up to Prime-Plus trim and you get a 10-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, 10-inch digital instruments and the FlexCargo Pack. The latter brings a dual front passenger seat, with a middle section that can be flipped forwards to make a table, an electronic parking brake and a load-through bulkhead for long items.
At the top of the range, Prime-Plus cars feature a navigation system, 16-inch steel wheels with trims and more body coloured trim to give the van a more stylish look. There’s also a digital rear view mirror and blind spot detection along with front and rear parking sensors. In addition, the Crew Van version adds a second row of seats that can be folded and a steel mesh bulkhead that can slide back and forth to make more cargo room when the back seats aren't in use.
There are plenty of options offered, allowing you to upgrade the Combo to suit your needs. The Drive Assist pack adds adaptive cruise control and lane positioning to take the strain out of motorway driving, while an ultrasonic alarm system upgrades security.
The FlexCargo Pack, which turns the Combo into a three-seater, can be added to the entry version for just under £500. The Parking Pack adds front and rear parking sensors, plus a panoramic rear-view camera that can be switched permanently on to double as a rear-view mirror. Also included are side sensors and a nearside rear-facing camera that can help drivers detect objects in their blind spot.
Engines initially featured a 1.6 Turbo D badged either 75 or 100, but this was replaced by a 1.5 Turbo D in the same outputs, while a 130 version of this engine was available from launch. The entry-level 1.5 Turbo D 75 has been phased out, and the Turbo D 100 diesel comes with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the 130PS version has a six-speed manual and an eight-speed auto option. Vauxhall offers Grip Control as part of its Worksite Kit pack, which adds a switchable traction control system that can adjust settings to suit slippery surfaces.
An increasing number of buyers will also be weighing up the Vauxhall Combo Electric, which comes in a single 134bhp (136PS) version with a 52kWh battery, for a range of up to 220 miles. It’s a smooth performer, with low runnings costs, but it can’t carry or tow quite as much weight as the diesel.
While a 1.2 Turbo petrol engine was once offered for customers tackling lots of urban miles with light payloads on board, this has now been dropped, so you’ll be better off looking at the petrol Volkswagen Caddy Cargo.
On the road, the Vauxhall Combo feels good to drive. The car-derived platform delivers secure handling and good grip, while the driving position gives a good view of the road and your surroundings. The manual gearbox could do with a bit more of a positive shift, but overall the Combo is a comfortable van to drive.
MPG and running costs
Pros
Cons
Prices for the Vauxhall Combo start from around £23,000 for the Standard version, while the longer XL model starts from around £24,000. The Crew Van is £1,500 more than the XL it's based on, while the most expensive model is the Combo Electric XL van in Pro trim at around £30,000 (after PiVG, excluding VAT). Those prices are very similar to the Citroen Berlingo and Peugeot Partner, so which you pick could come down to the best deals at the time.
Standard kit is reasonable, because you get electric windows, heated electric mirrors, a full steel bulkhead, sliding side door, six lashing eyes in the cargo area, a trip computer, central locking and a reach and rake adjustable steering wheel. Post-facelift, Vauxhall even throws in such kit as rear parking sensors, air conditioning and cruise control.
One thing that Vauxhall allows you to do is spec your van with as much or as little kit as you like, and even the entry-level Prime model can be upgraded with options. You can add a second sliding door to Standard vans (double sliding doors are standard on XL vans and Crew Van variants), glazing for the doors, plywood or vinyl load floor coverings. Other convenience items include sat-nav, electronic climate control and even a digital rear-view mirror. Vauxhall also offers packs to boost the Combo's load carrying and give it some off-road ability.
The diesel engine range offers good economy, and stop-start is fitted across the range. The 100PS version manages up to 54.4mpg, while the powerful 130PS Turbo D records 51.9mpg with the automatic gearbox. These figures are the same for the Standard, XL and Crew Van models.
Electric range, battery life and charge time
The Vauxhall Combo Electric got a boost for its 2024 facelift, gaining Stellantis’ newer 54kWh battery pack for a significant boost in range of up to 220 miles. This figure is the same for all bodystyles, and Vauxhall also quotes a WLTP City range figure of up to 304 miles, which just goes to show that the Combo Electric is at its best in urban driving with frequent regenerative braking and less high-speed running.
When the battery is running low, there’s a CCS charging port on the rear quarter panel, exactly where you’d find the diesel fuel cap. The Combo Electric can hit peak charging speeds of 100kW at a compatible DC public charger, for a top up to 80 per cent in around half an hour.
Using AC it’s best to avoid a three-pin socket (which will take around 31 hours to fill the battery), while a 7.4kW wallbox reduces this to a manageable seven hours 30 minutes and a three-phase 11kW charger cuts off another two and a half hours. However, the capability to charge at 11kW AC is a £350 optional extra for all trim levels.
Load space and practicality
Pros
Cons
The Vauxhall Combo uses a platform that combines the Stellantis EMP2 chassis with the payload area of the last Berlingo and Partner vans. It's been tweaked here to make even more space, and there's a load volume of 3.3 cubic metres in the Standard version of the Combo. The XL has a longer wheelbase and extended rear overhang to create a 3.9 cubic metre load volume. In comparison, the Crew Van has 1.8-4.0 cubic metres of space with the seats in place and folded.
The Combo's load height is 547mm on the Standard and 560mm on the XL, while load length is up to 1,817mm, or 2,167mm for the XL. Width between the wheelarches is 1,229mm, and these dimensions mean there's enough room for two Europallets in the back of the Combo. And with the rear door openings measuring 1,241mm by 1,196mm, and the side door measuring 1,072mm high, access to the cargo area is easy.
While the old Combo only offered sliding side doors as an option, you now get one as standard on the Standard and a pair on the XL. The rear doors have a 60:40 split, while all doors can be glazed if you need it, and you can add a window to the steel bulkhead, too. Vauxhall also offers plywood or vinyl floor coverings to protect the load floor.
Add the FlexCargo system, and you get some useful extra features. There's a hole in the bulkhead and a fold-down front seat that allows you to load items that are 3,090mm long (3,440mm in the XL), while the front seat base also flips up - similar in style to Honda's Magic Seat layout, that creates an additional 500 litres of space in the front. You also get a cargo bag so that longer items that you load through don't mark or damage the van's interior. Finally, the FlexCargo system adds two seats to the cab, allowing you to travel three-up, although this seat layout can be a bit cramped for three adults, particularly for the knees of the middle passenger.
Cargo payloads for diesel versions span from 840kg for the XL Crew Van to 984kg for the Prime Panel Van with the 130 Turbo D engine. The diesels can also tow a braked trailer of between 900kg and 1,050kg depending on specification. The Combo Electric gets slightly lower figures, being able to carry from 642kg to 781kg and tow a 750kg braked trailer.
Reliability, safety and security
Pros
Cons
The Vauxhall Combo uses Stellantis's latest tech on board, and its standard kit was noticeably bolstered for its 2024 facelift. It features EMP2 technology up front, which means Vauxhall has been able to offer a range of safety features that are more commonly seen on passenger cars. Standard safety kit includes a full complement of airbags, a full-height steel bulkhead to separate the cargo and passenger areas, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist and emergency brake assist.
Vauxhall also offers the Drive Assist Pack, which adds a raft of safety kit that would have been unheard of on a van like this only a few years ago. The system uses a front camera system and various sensors to provide adaptive cruise control and help keep the van in its lane, costs around £1,200, and is a worthwhile addition to keep long-distance drivers safe on the motorway.
Van security includes remote central locking, an engine immobiliser, visible VIN plate and electronically protected audio equipment. On top of that, Pro models get an alarm that monitors the cargo area and cabin, that’s otherwise an option costing just over £200. It also includes an alert showing if your van has suffered from an attempted break-in while the van has been left.
Reliability is something that will be looked at with keen interest with van buyers. A switch from a joint venture with Fiat for the last Combo to this Stellantis model should see an improvement in reliability. The EMP2 platform has been around for a few years, so any bugs should've been ironed out, while the electrics are shared with a variety of other high-volume models, too. The fact the Combo Cargo uses tried-and-tested running gear can only hold it in good stead.
Driving and performance
Pros
Cons
The 1.5 Turbo D 100 is a decent performer once warmed up and on the move, and despite only getting a five-speed manual gearbox, refinement at motorway speeds is acceptable. There's enough sound deadening around the cabin to keep wind and road noise low, and the engine is relatively new and used in a wide variety of models, delivering good refinement.
The engine is let down a little by the five-speed gearbox. There's not enough torque to let the engine take the strain, and changing gear is a bit vague - it's lacking the positive shift of some of its rivals. That's especially true when selecting reverse, which can occasionally need a couple of tries to engage.
The Combo Electric is even quieter thanks to its hushed motor, with just a faint whine from under the bonnet under hard acceleration. The low-slung battery pack also has a mostly positive effect on the ride, making it smoother than the diesel in most circumstances.
Eco, Normal and Power driving modes alter how much power is on offer (unless you floor the throttle), with Eco feeling a bit sluggish, Normal providing the best blend of pace and a smooth feel and Power only really necessary if you have a heavy load on board.
Town driving, visibility and parking
The suspension soaks up bumps well to deliver a comfortable ride, although adding a heavy payload will add a harshness to the rear suspension over big bumps. Light steering helps with low-speed driving, while adding the optional parking aids and safety assistance systems means you'll be less likely to have an accident in the Combo.
While the rubbery manual gearbox fitted in the diesel can frustrate in town driving, the lack of gears means the Combo Electric comes into its own, and multi-drop delivery drivers will much prefer not having to constantly stop and start the diesel engine. The regenerative braking effect is also handy for slowing down without needing to use the brakes as much, and helps boost efficiency.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
The Combo Electric might not be as well-suited to pounding the motorway as the diesel, but it is smoother on faster roads. With less vibration and noise, there’s a more relaxed feel and it soaks up bumps a bit better. You’ll want to turn off the regenerative braking at higher speeds, though, as it doesn’t feel great for the van to brake each time you ease off the accelerator on the motorway.
Cab interior and technology
Pros
Cons
The Combo has a thoroughly modern interior, although its links with Stellantis passenger models are clear as day. While the Peugeot Partner sister model gets the company's 'dial-high' i-Cockpit layout, the only real differences between the Vauxhall and Citroen Berlingo Van are with the Combo's touch points. You get a steering wheel, gearlever and indicator stalks that are the same as those found in cars such as the Astra and Grandland X, while the trip computer and Intellilink sat-nav have dedicated Vauxhall graphics.
Move to the centre console, and the climate and radio controls are the same as you'll find in a Peugeot or Citroen, but that does mean the climate controls are slightly recessed under the air vents, making them a bit tricky to read and use.
The rest of the buttons are laid out reasonably well, while the steering wheel controls for the radio are arguably easier to use than the buttons themselves.
Space is good in the Combo, with rake and reach adjustment for the steering wheel helping you to get comfortable at the wheel. Big wing mirrors help with the view out, while the optional rear-view camera is a useful addition.
In two-seat mode the Combo has plenty of room for two, with no issues regarding head or elbow room. The driver's seat gets an armrest to boost comfort, too. Go for the FlexCargo pack, and the single passenger seat is replaced by a double seat. This will obviously be less roomy than a single seat, but the middle seat back folds down to create a table, while the outer seat folds down or flips up to create additional storage. With three adults the main problem is knee room for the middle occupant, especially where the dashboard protrudes for the gearlever.
Elsewhere, there's overhead storage as standard, while dashtop trays and big door bins are fitted. There are two 12v sockets and two USB sockets in the cab, but we found the dash-top cupholders a bit tricky to reach and fit a large coffee cup or travel mug into.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
The Prime trim doesn’t get its own touchscreen, instead providing a Bluetooth connection and a Smartphone station for you to put your work or personal device into, mounted above the central air vents. Prime-Plus brings a high-definition 10-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument panel of the same size, along with DAB radio and WiFi mirroring. Pro upgrades things again with navigation and a 4G connection as well as voice control.
We found the infotainment software worked pretty well, with reasonably swift responses and the ability to connect using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to make use of familiar apps like Google Maps, Waze and Spotify.
Buying and owning
Like its Stellantis siblings, the Vauxhall Combo is a flexible small van that punches above its weight for cargo volume. While a petrol engine is no longer offered, the choice of efficient diesels or the Combo Electric with a 220-mile range should suit most buyers. The latter should be an easy pick for operators with mostly urban routes, thanks to its low running costs and the fact it’s smoother and easier to drive. Customers regularly heading further afield or with the need to maximise payload or tow heavy trailers are still catered for by the diesel versions.
Alternatives
The small van class is packed with rivals, chief among them being the Combo's sister models, the Citroen Berlingo Van, Peugeot Partner, Fiat Doblo and Toyota Proace City. Beyond these three, there's the Ford Transit Connect, Renault Kangoo, Mercedes Citan and Volkswagen Caddy. The Vauxhall Combo has a level of talent that means it can easily compete with all of them, and if you’re stuck on which Stellantis van to pick – just try and find the best deal as they are so similar.
|Van dimensions
|Body style
|Height
|Width
|Length
|Standard van
|1,796mm
|1,848mm
|4,403mm
|XL van
|1,812mm
|1,848mm
|4,753mm
|XL Crew van
|1,812mm
|1,848mm
|4,753mm
|Load area dimensions
|Body style
|Height
|Width
|Length
|Volume
|Standard van
|1,200mm
|1,630mm
|1,817mm (3,090mm)
|3.3m3 (3.8m3)
|XL van
|1,270mm
|1,527mm
|2,167mm (3,440mm)
|3.9m3 (4.4m3)
|XL Crew van
|1,243mm
|1,527mm
|1,450 (3,050mm)
|1.8m3-4.0m3
Frequently Asked Questions
It’s a packed class, but like its Stellantis siblings, the Combo has strong specifications. It offers some of the best cargo volumes on offer in a small van, and the Combo is decent to drive and affordable.