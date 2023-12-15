What price practicality? Vauxhall Combo Life Electric and Vivaro Life Electric go on sale

Vauxhall has announced prices and specifications for two new-look electric MPVs, the Combo Life and Vivaro Life. These are the brand’s van-based people carriers, and they will start from £32,180 and £39,191 respectively.

The facelift brings updated looks to match the rest of the latest Vauxhall range but the fundamentals are the same as before: the Vauxhall Combo Life is the smaller of the two and seats up to seven people, while the Vivaro Life is much larger and seats up to nine. The Vivaro offers a six-seat configuration for a more spacious passenger layout, too.

That entry price in the Combo Life is for the Design version, which comes with a 10-inch touchscreen display with smartphone connectivity, while the top-spec Ultimate model comes with 16-inch alloys, sat-nav, a rear-view camera, dual-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel. This version costs from £34,695.

There’s also a Design XL model which is £33,080, and this is the seven-seater version that has a longer floor for more interior space. If you need a lot more space there’s also the Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric, which is available in more than six different configurations.

The range starts with the Combi model, which has a three-row layout with nine seats. It’s aimed at shuttle services as it’s fairly sparse, but it does come with a 10-inch screen with DAB. There are two battery options: 50kWh and 75kWh, from £39,190 and £44,590 respectively.