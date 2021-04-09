Not long ago, if you wanted a seven-seat electric car, you really didn’t have many options. In 2026 though, EV drivers looking for large load-luggers with seven seats have more choice than ever before.

To comfortably carry six or seven adults, plus any accompanying luggage, you’re going to need a large vehicle and so the available options for buyers seeking a seven-seater that runs on electric power mainly boil down to MPVs or SUVs.

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Lots of the electric MPVs on today’s market are based on commercial vehicles and offer huge amounts of space as a result, while the SUVs tend to be a little less roomy in the third row but tend to deliver a more premium feel in terms of the cabin environment and driving experience.

If an electric seven-seater doesn’t work for you, then there are plenty of petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid powered 7-seater cars which may suit your needs, but which electric seven-seater should be on your shortlist? We’ve detailed the best currently on sale to help you find your perfect car.

Compare the best 7-seater electric cars

Our expert road testers have driven every electric seven-seater car on the market over hundreds of miles to find the best from the rest. The best 7-seater electric car currently on the market is the Tesla Model Y thanks to its great efficiency and access to the Tesla Supercharger network.