​SUVs are no longer just the heavy, slow-moving beasts of the past. The shift in focus toward on-road performance means the fastest SUVs can now rival supercars and even hypercars when it comes to acceleration. Even brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini have joined the fray, making the battle for the title of the fastest SUV more competitive than it's ever been.

Of course, that kind of speed comes at a cost. These high-performance SUVs come from manufacturers with serious pedigree and they’re priced accordingly. Electrification has changed the game, bringing supercar-like acceleration to a new wave of EV models, but some brands still persevere with big internal combustion engines to launch their performance SUVs forward.

Physics is still the enemy here. SUVs are big, heavy, and in a lot of cases, about as aerodynamic as a garden shed. But with enough power, even a rolling brick can deliver supercar-rivalling speed. Just don’t ask about fuel economy — or the range of an electric one if you keep your foot down.

World’s fastest SUVs by 0-62mph time

Below, we’ve ranked the fastest SUVs you can buy today based on the manufacturer’s official time for acceleration from 0 to 62mph – or in some cases 60mph. Acceleration is the real test of performance in daily driving, especially since top speeds in these models are often electronically limited. So, buckle up – here are the fastest SUVs in the world.

1. Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric

0-60mph: 2.4 seconds

2.4 seconds Top speed: 161mph