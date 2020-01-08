Fastest SUVs in the world 2026
We run down the list of the fastest SUVs you can buy right now
SUVs are no longer just the heavy, slow-moving beasts of the past. The shift in focus toward on-road performance means the fastest SUVs can now rival supercars and even hypercars when it comes to acceleration. Even brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini have joined the fray, making the battle for the title of the fastest SUV more competitive than it's ever been.
Of course, that kind of speed comes at a cost. These high-performance SUVs come from manufacturers with serious pedigree and they’re priced accordingly. Electrification has changed the game, bringing supercar-like acceleration to a new wave of EV models, but some brands still persevere with big internal combustion engines to launch their performance SUVs forward.
Physics is still the enemy here. SUVs are big, heavy, and in a lot of cases, about as aerodynamic as a garden shed. But with enough power, even a rolling brick can deliver supercar-rivalling speed. Just don’t ask about fuel economy — or the range of an electric one if you keep your foot down.
World’s fastest SUVs by 0-62mph time
Below, we’ve ranked the fastest SUVs you can buy today based on the manufacturer’s official time for acceleration from 0 to 62mph – or in some cases 60mph. Acceleration is the real test of performance in daily driving, especially since top speeds in these models are often electronically limited. So, buckle up – here are the fastest SUVs in the world.
1. Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric
- 0-60mph: 2.4 seconds
- Top speed: 161mph
If you could only describe the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric in one phrase, we think ‘mind-bogglingly quick’ would do the trick. It is the most powerful Porsche ever with 1,140bhp and 1,500Nm of torque at your disposal.
While the electric Cayenne Turbo Coupe will rile up Porsche purists for years to come, there’s no denying its acceleration, the SUV completing the 0-60mph dash in just 2.4 seconds, or 0-124mph in just 7.4 seconds - very impressive for a car which weighs in at 2,650kg.
If you thought the Cayenne Coupe was a one-trick pony, you’d be wrong. When things get twisty, it still drives and handles as you’d expect from a Porsche. Sure, it’s no 911 GT3 RS, but it feels planted in the corners, there’s plenty of grip, and the steering is nice and direct. The icing on the cake is its 391-mile range.
2. Tesla Model X Plaid
- 0-60mph: 2.5 seconds
- Top speed: 163mph
The Tesla Model X’s brutal acceleration has been well-documented online with multiple videos of the all-electric SUV embarrassing some of the fastest supercars in drag races. The most ferociously fast is the Plaid model, which will see 60mph come and go in 2.5 seconds, although if you regularly do this, the 333-mile range figure will disappear faster than the cars you leave in your rear-view mirror.
This level of performance becomes all the more incredible when you bear in mind the Model X will seat seven and can cruise in near-silence on the motorway. It may lack the wow-factor of a Ferrari Purosangue or Lamborghini Urus but you can’t argue with that kind of pace.
Being an SUV, it’s also a hugely practical car. There’s 1,233 litres worth of boot space, expanding to 2,593 litres with the rear seats folded down, which can even outclass some van-based MPVs. The bad news is that you can no longer get a brand-new Model X in the UK.
3. Lotus Eletre R
- 0-62mph: 2.9 seconds
- Top speed: 165mph
A stonking great electric SUV is probably the last thing that entered Colin Chapman’s mind when he founded Lotus in 1952, but the Lotus Eletre R is a highly capable machine that makes a truly admirable effort of living up to its famous sports car badge.
There’ll be plenty of debate as to whether or not the Eletre R remains true to the original Lotus “simplify, then add lightness” ethos, but one thing’s for sure, with 893bhp and 985Nm of torque on tap — not to mention that sub-three second 0-62mph time — there’s no questioning this electric car's sheer power.
4. Rivian R1S
- 0-62mph: 3.0 seconds
- Top speed: 125mph
Tesla is now pretty much a household name but you may not have heard of Rivian, a key electric SUV rival on the US market.
Underneath the Rivian R1S, you’ll find a quad-motor powertrain that produces an eye-watering 1,011bhp and 1,624Nm of torque, meaning the 0-62mph sprint can be dealt with in just three seconds, although unlike other fast SUVs on this list, the R1S’s top speed is limited to 125mph.
Unfortunately, the Rivian is currently not available in Britain at the moment, although that is set to change in the coming years.
5. Zeekr 8X
- 0-62mph: 3.0 seconds
- Top speed: 143mph
So far, all cars on this fastest SUVs list have been powered purely by electricity, but the Zeekr 8X is actually a plug-in hybrid.
Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and three e-motors, the 8X produces 1,381bhp and 1,400Nm of torque, so dispatching the 0-62mph sprint is over in just 3.0 seconds.
Weighing in at 2.5 tonnes, it’s fair to say the Zeekr 8X is an absolute behemoth. The steering is light but feels artificial, and it can lumber a bit when changing direction so comfort is very much the order of the day. It copes well with pockmarked roads and potholes, plus it's rather quiet on the move, too.
6. Aston Martin DBX707
- 0-62mph: 3.3 seconds
- Top speed: 193mph
Aston Martin bills the DBX707 as the 'fastest luxury SUV in the world'. While Tesla's definition of luxury probably differs from Aston Martin's, there's no arguing that the DBX707 is a seriously impressive SUV.
The standard Aston Martin DBX borrows a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from Mercedes-AMG and in the DBX707 that same engine is tuned to a monstrous 697bhp. To handle the extra torque (all 900Nm of it), Aston has also fitted a transmission featuring a wet clutch system and tuned the suspension for even sharper dynamics.
7. Ferrari Purosangue
- 0-62mph: 3.3 seconds
- Top speed: 192mph
With a name as hard to pronounce as the car is to catch, the Ferrari Purosangue is the car that many Ferrari fans didn’t want to see built, but that thousands of the brand's customers around the world were crying out for. Whatever your views on the prancing horse badge adorning the nose of an SUV, Ferrari has certainly done the job properly.
Ferrari has pushed the 715bhp 6.5-litre V12 engine way back to the rear of the engine bay for weight distribution slightly biasing the rear of 49 per-cent front and 51 per-cent rear, and it produces an experience unlike that of any other SUV. The 0-62mph sprint of 3.3s puts it firmly amongst the fastest SUVs in the world.
8. Lamborghini Urus Performante
- 0-62mph: 3.3 seconds
- Top speed: 190mph
Even in this list of ostentatious SUVs, the Lamborghini Urus manages to stand out, just as a Lamborghini should. Yes, prices start from more than £170,000 for the Performante version but that could be seen as relatively good value for a practical Lamborghini with supercar-baiting performance and genuine off-road capability. Of course, you’ll be rocketing past £200,000 with a few option boxes ticked.
A twin-turbo V8 nicked from the Porsche Cayenne Turbo has been tuned to a stonking 657bhp in the Performante model. Select the sportier drive modes and you’ll be intoxicated by the noises coming out of the exhaust as you roar from 0 to 62mph in a scarcely believable 3.3 seconds.
9. Porsche Macan Electric Turbo
- 0-62mph: 3.3 seconds
- Top speed: 162mph
The petrol and hybrid-powered Porsche Cayenne is no longer king of the Stuttgart SUVs (at least for now) because the Porsche Macan Electric Turbo has taken its crown. This Porsche may be smaller but it packs some major power with 630bhp being produced by its twin-motor powertrain.
Once you’ve finished flooring it, the Macan’s 800-volt architecture means it can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes at a rate of 270kW, so you’ll soon be on the move again.
10. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
- 0-62mph: 3.4 seconds
- Top speed: 161mph
Nobody can deny that electric cars can be ridiculously fast, but there’s a longstanding debate about whether they’re actually any fun to drive. The car that currently stands at the forefront of the argument in favour of entertaining EVs is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Not only is this car savagely quick, but it also provides a very pleasing level of driver engagement.
The Ioniq 5 N’s carefully crafted chassis is a highly compliant one, there’s plenty of grip, the steering is quick and precise and there’s even the option of simulated manual gear shifting via steering wheel-mounted paddles. It’s difficult not to have a genuine smile on your face when pushing this Hyundai to the limit, but the beauty is that it’ll double up as a sensible family car, too. It even has a claimed battery range of 278 miles.
11. Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance
- 0-62mph: 3.5 seconds
- Top speed: 171mph
If you like your speed to be delivered in an elegant fashion, the swooping Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance offers plenty of plushness to accompany its performance. AMG caused a bit of a stir when it opted for a plug-in hybrid powertrain instead of a V8, but there’s little doubt that the GLC 63 still packs a wallop.
With 671bhp and 1,020Nm of torque on tap, this big Merc will throw you back into your seat whenever you want it to, although it isn’t quite as engaging to drive as some of its rivals. There is the option of fully electric driving, too, but the official electric range is only eight miles.
12. Kia EV6 GT
- 0-62mph: 3.5 seconds
- Top speed: 162mph
Is the Kia EV6 an SUV? The debate will rage on but it’s certainly got ‘crossover’ elements to its design and what’s not in doubt is that the GT version is stupendously fast - mind-bogglingly so by Kia’s previous standards.
This Korean cruise missile has a dual-motor electric powertrain that delivers four-wheel drive. You’ll be glad of the extra traction too, because there’s 577bhp and 740Nm of torque, enough for a 3.5s 0-62mph time and a 162mph top speed.
Together with the Tesla Model Y Performance, the Kia EV6 GT shows how electric cars have made silly acceleration numbers accessible at a far lower price point than ever before. For a shade over £60,000 this is a car that can rival a Porsche Taycan GTS, not to mention all the other highly strung SUVs on this list.
13. Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
- 0-60mph: 3.5 seconds
- Top speed: 180mph
If you take the ferocious Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and chuck an SUV body on it, you’ll end up with the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. It’s not the most modern or sophisticated car on this list, but for good old-fashioned brawn, there’s very little else that comes close.
Plant your right foot in this seven-seater brute and you’ll be launched from 0 to 60mph in less than four seconds, so you can delight or terrify your entire family in one sitting. While you’re tearing up the school run or blasting down your local drag strip, you’ll also be able to enjoy the symphony of the supercharged 6.2-litre Hemi V8, which is one of the last engines of its kind. However, just like the Rivian mentioned above, British buyers miss out on this monster coming to our shores.
14. Tesla Model Y Performance
- 0-60mph: 3.5 seconds
- Top speed: 155mph
The Tesla Model 3 Performance is something of an EV legend thanks to its startling off-the-line pace, but if you prefer a bit more practicality to go with your blistering acceleration, there’s also the choice of the Model Y Performance. Dual motors at the front and rear axles provide instant torque and plentiful traction, launching the hottest version of the big-selling Tesla SUV from standstill to 62mph in a hushed 3.5 seconds. Not bad given its relatively affordable £62,000 starting price and non-existent tailpipe emissions.
The Model Y Performance isn’t quite as adept when it comes to tackling corners, although its grip levels will satisfy most drivers. The ride is fairly brittle, and there’s not much feel through the steering wheel so its strength definitely lies on straight tarmac.
15. Yangwang U8
- 0-60mph: 3.6 seconds
- Top speed: 120mph
The models mentioned look like lightweight sports cars next to the Yangwang U8 which tips the scales at a hefty 3.6 tonnes.
Despite its gigantic size and formidable weight, the U8 can go from 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds, easily outpacing cars half its weight. This athleticism comes courtesy of a range-extender hybrid powertrain which consists of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, a 49kWh battery and four e-motors. In short, you have 1,180bhp and 1,280Nm of torque at your disposal.
On the move, it’s far from a sports car. No amount of hydraulic body control is able to contain its 3.6-tonne mass or lofty centre of gravity, although it should be unstoppable when it goes off-road with its 205mm of ground clearance.
Oh, the U8 also has a floating function whereby the car can double as a boat and stay operable on the water for up to 30 minutes. No 0-62mph time for this ‘boat mode’ was provided.
Fastest SUVs in the world by 0-62mph time
- Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric - 0-62mph 2.4s
- Tesla Model X Plaid - 0-60mph 2.5s
- Lotus Eletre R - 0-62mph 2.9s
- Rivian R1S - 0-62mph 3.0s
- Zeekr 8X - 0-62mph 3.0 seconds
- Aston Martin DBX707 - 0-62mph 3.3s
- Ferrari Purosangue - 0-62mph 3.3s
- Lamborghini Urus Performante - 0-62mph 3.3s
- Porsche Macan Electric Turbo - 0-62mph 3.3s
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - 0-62mph 3.4s
- Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E-Performance 0-62mph 3.5s
- Kia EV6 GT - 0-62mph 3.5s
- Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat - 0-60mph 3.5s
- Tesla Model Y Performance - 0-60mph 3.5s
- Yangwang U8 - 0-62mph 3.6s
Fastest SUV by top speed
If you’d prefer to judge the fastest SUV by top speed rather than 0-62mph time, the Aston Martin DBX707 takes the crown with a 193mph maximum. Dubbed “the Supercar of SUVs” by Aston Martin, the DBX707 brings high-riding models tantalisingly close to the 200mph barrier. To achieve this, it packs a formidable 697bhp (707PS) from a tuned version of its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with a revised nine-speed automatic gearbox and a mighty 900Nm of torque.
The next fastest contender is the Ferrari Purosangue, using its 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 to produce 715bhp. Despite its extra power and an identical quoted 0-62mph time, the Ferrari falls just short with a 192mph top speed, leaving the Aston Martin as the ultimate high-performance SUV.
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