Kia EV6 GT review

There is additional storage in the nose, but the four-wheel drive system compromises this space when compared with the rear-wheel drive EV6, so there’s only 20 litres to play with.

Towing

A towing weight of 1,800kg is quoted for the EV6 GT, which means it matches the rest of the range. This is one of the better quoted figures offered by an electric family car.

Reliability & safety Kia’s long seven-year warranty still applies to the EV6 in high-performance GT guise

Pros Cons Strong five-star Euro NCAP rating

Standard seven-year/100,000-mile warranty

Plenty of safety systems as standard Plenty of warning beeps, whatever you are doing

Remote control parking is a bit of a gimmick

Sensitive lane assist set-up

The EV6 came seventh in the 2023 Driver Power survey, but hasn’t appeared since. Back then, owners liked its powertrain, ride, handling and smoothness, all characteristics that make the GT model enjoyable to drive.

The GT model carries the same five-star rating as the standard car, and this was earned in 2022, so is for the pre-facelift car. There’s more safety kit on board now, though, so if the EV6 is retested, it should still earn a five-star rating.

Warranty coverage comes from Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile package that’s standard on all of its models. That’s the best standard warranty on the market, although the one year of roadside assistance looks stingy in comparison.

Service intervals are every two years or 20,000 miles, which should help keep running costs down, although it’s worth factoring in tyres, because this is a heavy performance car that is likely to get through rubber faster than the standard EV6.

Buying and owning

There’s just the one variant offered, so take it or leave it. It has twice the power of the next model in the EV6 line-up, so could be worth the £2,000 jump in price on that basis alone. However, you also get a sharper look, adaptive dampers and a heat pump, so there’s much more to its appeal than just a 3.5 second 0-62mph time.

Alternatives

The most obvious alternative to the EV6 GT is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It uses the same platform but has slightly different electronic assistance, and it edges ahead for driver involvement. It costs around £5,000 more than the EV6 GT, though, and that might be a bit of a step up for some buyers. Elsewhere, competition comes from performance versions of electric SUVs, such as the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX/ID.5 GTX, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, Skoda Enyaq vRS and Nissan Ariya Nismo. Some of these aren’t much more than badge upgrades, though, and the EV6 GT offers a bit more of a driver-focused package.

Kia EV6 GT pictures