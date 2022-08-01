Kia EV6 GT review
Flagship of the EV6 range has been given more power, updates to the driving experience and a price cut
Our opinion on the Kia EV6 GT
Enhancements to the Kia EV6 GT driving experience haven’t been entirely successful, but it still delivers an impressive combination of rapid acceleration and long-distance comfort, while the price cut could tempt some buyers away from the rival Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. In reality the two cars deliver different characters, with the Kia missing out on the most focused elements that the Hyundai delivers in favour of a grand touring feel. The Virtual Gear Shift is disappointing in its execution, while the range of drive settings seems overly complicated, but the EV6 GT still has a sporty edge that helps it stand out from the rest of the range.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Body style
|Five-door crossover
|Powertrain
|84kWh battery, 2x electric motors, four-wheel drive
|Safety
|Five-star Euro NCAP (2022)
|Warranty
|Seven years/100,000 miles
About the Kia EV6 GT
Many performance electric cars focus on acceleration, but the Kia EV6 GT is a model that attempts to inject some involvement into the mix with a chassis that’s designed to entertain in corners, too. And with the EV6 facelift now coming to the flagship of the range, Kia has given it some enhancements to boost its appeal even further.
The updates include the redesigned front end, with an updated running light signature, while inside there are revised materials that are enhanced by the neon green detailing that is exclusive to the GT model. Under the skin is the bigger 84kWh battery that came with the standard EV6 update, which offers a range of up to 279 miles here, while the two-motor powertrain has been boosted by 64bhp and 30Nm to offer maximums of 641bhp and 770Nm respectively.

The electronics have been updated to include what Kia calls a Virtual Gear Shift. Similar in execution to the N e-Shift software, this delivers sequential manual-style shifts that aim to deliver a greater connection between driver and machine, while a sound generator and configurable drive modes allow you to adjust the car as you see fit.
All of these enhancements come at a cost, but it’s one that’s lower than for the outgoing car – a starting price just under £60,000 sounds steep, but that’s nearly £3,000 less than the old model, and around £5,000 less than the Ioniq 5 N.
Performance & driving experience
In many ways the EV6 is like an electrified successor to the Kia Stinger. The GT version is a car that has a sporting edge, but its size and weight means it should be considered a grand tourer rather than an out-and-out sports car. There are enough enhancements to help the GT stand out next to the standard model, with bespoke adaptive dampers and additional electronic trickery on board so you can adjust the driving experience however you please.
There’s a sporty feel to the car as soon as you drive away, with weighty steering at low speeds that seems to need extra effort to get turned when compared with the standard car. In Normal mode the GT is a good all-rounder, with a long throttle pedal allowing you to make best use of the power on tap. The suspension has a firm edge that means it thumps a little over larger bumps, but it’s otherwise comfortable at lower speeds and around town, and an improvement on the outgoing model, which was a little too firm for our liking.
Grip is good thanks to the four-wheel drive system, while the power delivery feels neutral, with a slight rear bias if you press on, although the electronics distribute the power to where the car can make best use of it.
Delve into the different drive modes, and there are plenty of variables that can be adjusted. As well as the Normal, Sport, Snow and Eco modes that are selected via a button on the central steering wheel spoke, the neon green GT button on the steering wheel optimises the car for high-speed driving. There are GT and MyDrive GT settings to choose from, with the latter being customisable via the main touchscreen.
In the GT setting, the car’s electronic stability and traction control systems are loosened, while the motor response, dampers, steering and electronic limited-slip diff are all sharpened to deliver a more entertaining drive (MyDrive lets you adjust these for your optimum setting). It’s largely successful, although pushing the limits of a 2.7-tonne EV does highlight the amount of weight that the suspension, brakes and electronics have to deal with.
Those brakes are assisted by an effective energy recovery system, and you only really have to hit the anchors when attacking a fast country road. Most of the time it’s easier to rely on the four-level energy recovery for braking, which is adjusted via the steering wheel paddles, although these double as paddleshifters when the Virtual Gear Shift is activated.
Cruising comfort on the motorway is excellent, with minimal wind noise to be heard and just a mild rumble from the wide tyres. The EV6 GT just feels effortless at a cruise, it’s just a shame that it can’t travel as far as the standard EV6 on a fully charged battery.
Electric motors, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
With 641bhp and 770Nm of torque on tap, you’d expect the EV6 GT to deliver rapid acceleration, and it doesn’t disappoint, although a 0-62mph time of 3.5 seconds is the same as the pre-facelift car’s, while the top speed is quoted at 161mph. Use full throttle, and the EV6 GT pins you back in the seat as it surges forward, while the drive settings where the traction control system is engaged see the dashboard light blinking as the electronics rein in the power.
Fast acceleration is where the Virtual Gear Shift (VGS) shows its limitations. The system is designed to emulate a six-speed sequential manual, but if you take control, it takes practice to know exactly when to select the next ratio. There’s a rev counter and a sequence of shift lights in the dash display as a visual reference, but these require you to take your eyes off the road when you’re likely to need to concentrate most. A sound generator is also fitted to pipe a synthetic engine note that corresponds with revs, but unless you have it on the loudest volume, it doesn’t convey a sense of speed like a wailing combustion engine does.
Acceleration is so quick in the lower ‘gears’ that it’s easy to bump into the simulated rev limiter, which cuts the power and stops the EV6’s forward progress quite suddenly, making for jerky progress. It’s far better to either select the auto shift mode or simply rely on the linear power delivery of the standard transmission, bypassing VGS completely.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Kia EV6 GT
|641bhp
|3.5 seconds
|161mph
Expert view, on driving experience
“It’s inevitable that the EV6 GT will be compared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N since they share so much, but the differences between them highlight what can be done to make performance EVs about more than straight-line acceleration. They both have distinct characters, although the Ioniq 5 N has a wider breadth of ability thanks to the more intense driving experience when in its sportiest settings.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor. Spent a week with the latest Kia EV6 GT.
Range, charging & running costs
The 2025 updates to the EV6 GT follow those of the standard car, so it now comes with an 84kWh battery (up from 77kWh pre-facelift) that actually weighs a kilo less, despite the increase in capacity. But perhaps the biggest talking point is the reduction in list price for the EV6 GT. The outgoing car weighed in at £62,700, but the new model comes in at just under £60,000. Some might balk at paying so much ‘just for a Kia’, but this is around £5,000 less than a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, and you could argue that the EV6 GT fits the brief as a sporting grand tourer as comfortably as cars that cost twice as much.
Electric range, battery life and charge time
The larger 84kWh battery means the EV6 GT can now travel up to 279 miles on a charge, which is 16 miles further than the old car could achieve. That sounds decent in isolation, but the most efficient versions of the standard EV6 have a claimed range of more than 360 miles. It’s the penalty you have to pay for having a car with twice the power of the next model in the line-up.
When we drove the EV6, we saw a best return of around three miles per kWh, which matches the quoted WLTP figure that Kia provides, although using the car’s full acceleration did peg back that figure somewhat. Match our return, and a range of 250 miles is possible. Handily, the EV6’s display shows you three range figures – how much distance is left, plus theoretical maximums and minimums – while the Eco mode minimises power and the climate control to squeeze out an extra mile or so of range.
When you do need to charge, the EV6 offers some of the fastest speeds currently available. The 800-volt charging system allows for a peak DC charging rate of 258kW (which is an eight per cent improvement of the outgoing car’s peak charging speed), and the battery can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in just 18 minutes. On a standard 7.4kWh AC wallbox, it takes seven and a half hours to fully charge from flat.
The EV6’s CCS charging port is behind a flap on the driver’s side tail-light, and opens with the press of a button inside, or by pressing the flap. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability means owners can use the car’s battery to power external items – there’s a socket in the boot near the charging socket where you can plug in an optional adapter.
If you’re worried about losing range in the winter, Kia has fitted a heat pump as standard to the EV6 GT where it’s only an option on GT-Line S versions of the standard car.

|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|Kia EV6 GT
|84kWh
|279 miles
|46
Interior, design & technology
The most obvious change for the facelifted EV6 is the new daytime running light signature up front, but the cabin has been overhauled, too. Out are the gloss black finishes of the old car and in their place come a brushed metallic plastic that should minimise scratches and smudges. The GT model adds bright green accents to the seats and stitching to match the brake calipers, while the prominent green GT button on the steering wheel is another obvious clue to the car’s potential.
The layout is easy to get along with on the whole, and the EV6 features Kia’s trademark switchable touch panel that can swap between media and climate controls. This has two knobs at either end that switch between volume and tuning or temperature settings for the two-zone climate control, while the panel in between features all of the important functions you need.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
There are twin displays on board both measuring 12.3 inches across, and they’re set up side-by-side to create one sweeping screen. The central touchscreen is a little bit of a reach away if you’re tall and have the driver’s seat set back, and the number of menus that feature means that navigating to a specific function can take a bit of time and is best done when parked, but the clear graphics and sharp displays can’t be faulted. The driver’s display offers plenty of information and can be configured to show a range of information, and is controlled via steering wheel buttons.
Connectivity includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and there’s a wireless charging pad set high on the centre console. For wired connections there are two USB-C sockets set low on the dash, and another two connectors for the back seats.
Expert view, on design
“While there are a number of drive settings to play with, they’re scattered around the dashboard. The drive mode button is on the central steering wheel spoke, while the GT button on the left spoke is for the more extreme modes. If you want to use the VGT shift paddles, then you have to activate the mode via a menu within a menu. If there was one location for all of these features, it would be very useful.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor. Spent a week with the latest Kia EV6 GT.
Boot space & practicality
The EV6 is a quirky design that has unique proportions, with a short bonnet and long curving roof, and it falls somewhere between being an SUV and a family hatchback. The result is a cabin that offers decent space, but is compromised in places. There’s nothing wrong with shoulder and legroom anywhere inside, but headroom might be a little compromised in the back for taller occupants.
Access is fine, with wide-opening doors front and rear, but the sloping roof means you need to be careful when getting in, especially the back. Once there, the five-seat layout is decent.
A wide range of adjustment for the front seats means it’s easy to find a comfortable driving position, while the high-set centre console helps to divide the cabin in two and create a sportier feel. Storage is good up front, with high-set cup holders and a wireless phone charger ahead of the centre armrest bin, plus a large, shallow tray beneath that. The door bins are fabric lined to stop items rattling around, which helps the upmarket feel.
In the back, the flat floor delivers plenty of foot space to go with legroom that’s among the best of any car on sale. Headroom does take a knock, but it’s only going to be the tallest passengers that will be complaining. There are air vents in the back, while USB-C charges in the sides of the front seats are easily accessible to those in the back.
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,695mm
|Width
|1,890mm
|Height
|1,545mm
|Number of seats
|Five
|Boot space
|480-1,300 litres (plus 20 litres under the bonnet)
Dimensions and size
The EV6 has unique proportions, with a long body and low roof, while a wheelbase of 2,900mm means the front and rear overhangs aren’t enormous. It’s a different shape to the average SUV, but not quite a super-sized hatchback like the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Boot space
There’s a decent boot at 480 litres, but that’s only really as big as you’d get in a family hatchback. The space is compromised because the floor is shallow, so storing larger items there will be a challenge. The back seats fold in a 60:40 split and also feature a ski hatch, so there is versatility on offer, and a maximum of 1,300 litres on offer.
There is additional storage in the nose, but the four-wheel drive system compromises this space when compared with the rear-wheel drive EV6, so there’s only 20 litres to play with.
Towing
A towing weight of 1,800kg is quoted for the EV6 GT, which means it matches the rest of the range. This is one of the better quoted figures offered by an electric family car.
Reliability & safety
The EV6 came seventh in the 2023 Driver Power survey, but hasn’t appeared since. Back then, owners liked its powertrain, ride, handling and smoothness, all characteristics that make the GT model enjoyable to drive.
The GT model carries the same five-star rating as the standard car, and this was earned in 2022, so is for the pre-facelift car. There’s more safety kit on board now, though, so if the EV6 is retested, it should still earn a five-star rating.
|Key standard safety features
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|
Warranty coverage comes from Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile package that’s standard on all of its models. That’s the best standard warranty on the market, although the one year of roadside assistance looks stingy in comparison.
Service intervals are every two years or 20,000 miles, which should help keep running costs down, although it’s worth factoring in tyres, because this is a heavy performance car that is likely to get through rubber faster than the standard EV6.
Buying and owning
There’s just the one variant offered, so take it or leave it. It has twice the power of the next model in the EV6 line-up, so could be worth the £2,000 jump in price on that basis alone. However, you also get a sharper look, adaptive dampers and a heat pump, so there’s much more to its appeal than just a 3.5 second 0-62mph time.
Alternatives
The most obvious alternative to the EV6 GT is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It uses the same platform but has slightly different electronic assistance, and it edges ahead for driver involvement. It costs around £5,000 more than the EV6 GT, though, and that might be a bit of a step up for some buyers. Elsewhere, competition comes from performance versions of electric SUVs, such as the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX/ID.5 GTX, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, Skoda Enyaq vRS and Nissan Ariya Nismo. Some of these aren’t much more than badge upgrades, though, and the EV6 GT offers a bit more of a driver-focused package.
Deals on the Kia EV6 and alternatives
Kia EV6 GT pictures
Frequently Asked Questions
It’s a decent high-performance grand tourer, definitely. For greater driving thrills we’d pick the Ioniq 5 N, but the EV6 GT offers good long-distance comfort with its rapid acceleration. It’s well equipped and feels upmarket, so we wouldn’t be surprised if some buyers pocketed the savings over the Ioniq 5 N and went for the Kia instead.