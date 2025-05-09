Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Skoda Enyaq vRS: hot electric SUV gets striking looks and 335bhp

The new Skoda Enyaq vRS shares much with the recently-revealed Elroq vRS, but gets a bigger boot

By:Richard Ingram
9 May 2025
Skoda Enyaq vRS - front15

Hot on the heels of its smaller sibling, the go-faster Skoda Enyaq vRS has been revealed with the same 335bhp dual-motor powertrain and 84kWh battery, but a slightly bigger boot. Prices have been announced, but orders don’t open until 12 June. First deliveries are expected later this summer.

As with lesser versions of the Skoda Enyaq, the vRS shares everything from its platform and aforementioned battery, to its styling and cabin layout with the Elroq; Skoda has even revealed the Enyaq vRS in the same ‘Hyper Green’ paint. It means, at least from the front, the two cars are almost indistinguishable.

The Enyaq vRS’s ‘Tech-Deck’ face, which incorporates a dark, blanked-off grille hiding myriad sensors and radars, is identical. The four-piece DRLs give the two cars the same distinct lighting signature, with the main and dipped beams hidden in separate light clusters within the bumper. Here, the Enyaq gets two aero strakes as opposed to the Elroq’s one, and the lower splitter is painted (rather than black) on the bigger of the two cars. The Enyaq’s lower bumper treatment is slightly different, too.

Even the wheels (20 inches as standard, 21s optional) are a similar design – with aero covers to preserve as much of the car’s 340-mile range as possible. Again, the Enyaq vRS gets slightly more body-coloured trim along the sills and rear bumper, where the longer overhang (and bigger boot) really separate the SUV from its more compact counterpart. The vRS gets a red reflector running the full width of the rear bumper, plus black Skoda lettering on the tailgate.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe vRS

Skoda Enyaq Coupe vRS - side

As before, and unlike with the smaller Elroq, Skoda will continue to offer a Coupé bodystyle for the Enyaq vRS – shown here in grey. Skoda says the Enyaq Coupé vRS reduces the SUV’s 0.251Cd drag coefficient to “as low as 0.239Cd”. 

Interior and tech

Skoda Enyaq vRS - dash

Inside, the Elroq-inspired theme continues; a 13-inch infotainment display sits proud in the centre, linked to a five-inch digital instrument cluster. The Enyaq vRS comes with an augmented-reality head-up display, area-view camera and a 635-watt, 12-speaker Canton surround sound system. Heated front sports seats with integrated headrests feature across the range, as well as stainless steel pedal covers.

Two interior themes are offered on the Enyaq vRS: vRS Suite and vRS Lounge. As standard, the Suite selection boasts a combination of leather and artificial leather with grey stitching, plus faux carbon-fibre trim. Upgrade to the Lounge specification – as seen here – and you’ll get a microsuede fabric mixed with artificial leather, plus contrasting green stitching. The theme continues for the heated steering wheel – with the lime-coloured thread only applicable if you go for the optional Lounge pack.

Performance and specs

Skoda Enyaq vRS - rear

If you thought there was little to separate the Enyaq and Elroq vRS models aesthetically, there’s even less to distinguish the two cars under the skin. As mentioned, both get a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain producing a combined 335bhp, and both will do 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds; the facelifted Enyaq vRS shaves 0.1 seconds from its predecessor’s benchmark sprint. Top speed stands at 111mph.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Skoda claims the Enyaq vRS comes with an “extensive standard equipment” list, including matrix LED lights, electrically-adjustable front seats, three-zone climate control and those two interior screens. The Enyaq vRS’s sport chassis lowers the car by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear versus the standard car, and “sports tyres” are fitted to all models. Every version also gets uprated brakes, plus DCC adaptive chassis control with a special traction mode apparently tailored to the car’s all-wheel-drive system.

Johannes Neft, Skoda board member for technical development said: “We have made the range toppers of the new Enyaq family even more dynamic, while maintaining their high level of comfort and everyday usability. We achieved this in large part thanks to the progressive steering system and, above all, the revised sport chassis with optimised damper settings.”

Battery and prices

Skoda Enyaq vRS - range

The 84kWh battery is said to be capable of “over 340 miles”, although Skoda doesn’t offer an official figure, and nor does it say how much more efficient the slipperier Coupé is. All cars support 185kW DC fast charging, for a 10 to 80 per cent top up in 26 minutes – identical to, you guessed it, the recently-revealed Elroq vRS.

UK prices start from £51,660 for the Skoda Enyaq vRS in SUV form, rising to £53,560 for the Coupé. For reference, the Elroq costs £46,650, meaning you’ll be paying the thick end of £5,000 for what is – on paper at least – little more than an extra 115 litres of boot space.

Do you like the look of the new Skoda Enyaq vRS? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

