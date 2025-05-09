New Skoda Enyaq vRS: hot electric SUV gets striking looks and 335bhp

Hot on the heels of its smaller sibling, the go-faster Skoda Enyaq vRS has been revealed with the same 335bhp dual-motor powertrain and 84kWh battery, but a slightly bigger boot. Prices have been announced, but orders don’t open until 12 June. First deliveries are expected later this summer.

As with lesser versions of the Skoda Enyaq, the vRS shares everything from its platform and aforementioned battery, to its styling and cabin layout with the Elroq; Skoda has even revealed the Enyaq vRS in the same ‘Hyper Green’ paint. It means, at least from the front, the two cars are almost indistinguishable.

The Enyaq vRS’s ‘Tech-Deck’ face, which incorporates a dark, blanked-off grille hiding myriad sensors and radars, is identical. The four-piece DRLs give the two cars the same distinct lighting signature, with the main and dipped beams hidden in separate light clusters within the bumper. Here, the Enyaq gets two aero strakes as opposed to the Elroq’s one, and the lower splitter is painted (rather than black) on the bigger of the two cars. The Enyaq’s lower bumper treatment is slightly different, too.

Even the wheels (20 inches as standard, 21s optional) are a similar design – with aero covers to preserve as much of the car’s 340-mile range as possible. Again, the Enyaq vRS gets slightly more body-coloured trim along the sills and rear bumper, where the longer overhang (and bigger boot) really separate the SUV from its more compact counterpart. The vRS gets a red reflector running the full width of the rear bumper, plus black Skoda lettering on the tailgate.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe vRS

As before, and unlike with the smaller Elroq, Skoda will continue to offer a Coupé bodystyle for the Enyaq vRS – shown here in grey. Skoda says the Enyaq Coupé vRS reduces the SUV’s 0.251Cd drag coefficient to “as low as 0.239Cd”.

Interior and tech

Inside, the Elroq-inspired theme continues; a 13-inch infotainment display sits proud in the centre, linked to a five-inch digital instrument cluster. The Enyaq vRS comes with an augmented-reality head-up display, area-view camera and a 635-watt, 12-speaker Canton surround sound system. Heated front sports seats with integrated headrests feature across the range, as well as stainless steel pedal covers.