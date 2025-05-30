Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New single-motor Skoda Enyaq SportLine 85 goes the distance with 356-mile range

More range for less from new Enyaq SportLine 85, which is £1,500 cheaper than 4WD model

By:Alastair Crooks
30 May 2025
Skoda Enyaq Sport Line - Coupe front 3/44

After launching initially with only a dual-motor layout, Skoda has added single-motor power to the Enyaq’s SportLine trim with prices starting from £47,260. 

Available to order from 12 June, the Enyaq SportLine 85 also comes in Coupé form, which ups the price to £49,160 – meaning the single-motor SportLine 85 comes in at £1,500 cheaper than the dual-motor SportLine 85x.

The single-motor version features the same 77kWh battery, so range has been improved. While it can’t quite match the regular Enyaq Edition 85’s 359-mile and 365-mile range figures (for SUV and Coupé), the SportLine 85 goes further than the 85x, with 354 miles for the SUV and 356 miles for the sleeker Coupé. 

Skoda Enyaq Sport Line - interior

Power comes from the same electric motor found elsewhere in the Enyaq single-motor range – a rear-mounted unit with 282bhp and 545Nm of torque (the same total bhp output you get in the dual-motor). The SportLine 85 completes 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds, which is exactly the same as the dual-motor – as is the 111mph top speed. 

Charging speeds stay the same as other 77kWh Enyaqs, with a 135kW rate enabling a 10-80 per cent top-up in around 28 minutes. 

Despite the cost saving over the 85x, the SportLine 85 gets the same equipment as standard. This includes 20-inch alloy wheels, SportLine bumpers front and rear and gloss black exterior accents. There’s also sports suspension that lowers the Enyaq by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear plus ‘progressive dynamic steering’ taken from the range-topping vRS. 

Inside, you’ll find a head-up display, front sport seats, a sports steering wheel and an upgraded sound system from Skoda’s audio partner Canton.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

