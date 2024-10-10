Skoda Enyaq RS Race is a menacing new EV designed for the track
The Enyaq RS Race was created by Skoda’s Motorsport division, and is based on the Enyaq Coupe RS
The Skoda Enyaq is one of our most favourite family EVs, yet despite having a sporty vRS variant, it’s not the most obvious base for a race car. But that’s exactly what Skoda Motorsport has created with the menacing new Enyaq RS Race.
While it may only be a concept, the Enyaq RS Race could offer some real-world benefits to Skoda, as the Czech brand says the car will serve “as a pilot project for future production models”.
Johannes Neft, Skoda’s chief of Technical Development, explained: “Biocomposite parts have led to a significant weight reduction, and we are trialling them in motorsport, including in the current Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, with a view to future implementation.”
The Enyaq RS Race is based on the Enyaq Coupe vRS, and uses the same electric powertrain with two electric motors, delivering a combined output of 335bhp, powered by a 82kWh battery. With the weight reduced by 316kg, the 0-62mph time has dropped too, from 5.3 seconds in the vRS to sub five seconds in the Enyaq RS Race.
In order to shed the weight, Skoda replaced the glass windows with polycarbonate on the sides and rear, plus biocomposites were used in the bodywork such as the bumpers, wings, roof and rear wing.
There’s still a large 13-inch touchscreen on the dashboard, but the rest of the Enyaq’s interior has been stripped out with bucket seats, a roll cage, a fire extinguisher and safety foam panels added. There’s no word on if the Enyaq’s ‘Simply Clever’ features have survived the makeover.
The Enyaq RS Race has a 70mm lower ride height than the road car with modified shock absorbers and springs. A special protective underside is designed to prevent excessive wear to the chassis components and protect the battery as well. There’s also a completely revised high-performance braking system with carbon-ceramic brake discs, ten-piston calipers at the front and four-piston calipers to the rear – surrounded by new 20-inch wheels.
The Enyaq RS Race also features a Havas premium sound system that incorporates a digital sound amplifier to deliver what’s described as a “characteristic, exhilarating motorsport sound”.
This set-up is significantly louder than the unit in the production Enyaq Coupé vRS model, and allows the note to be changed. The sound is activated at speeds above 18 mph, ensuring an exciting acoustic experience throughout the drive.
And if the huge rear spoiler, diffuser and front splitter don’t indicate the serious intent of the Enyaq RS Race, there are also darker front and rear lights, while the production car’s illuminated ‘Crystal Face’ grille has been removed.
