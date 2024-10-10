Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Skoda Enyaq RS Race is a menacing new EV designed for the track

The Enyaq RS Race was created by Skoda’s Motorsport division, and is based on the Enyaq Coupe RS

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Oct 2024
Skoda Enyaq RS Race - dynamic front 3/420

The Skoda Enyaq is one of our most favourite family EVs, yet despite having a sporty vRS variant, it’s not the most obvious base for a race car. But that’s exactly what Skoda Motorsport has created with the menacing new Enyaq RS Race.

While it may only be a concept, the Enyaq RS Race could offer some real-world benefits to Skoda, as the Czech brand says the car will serve “as a pilot project for future production models”. 

Johannes Neft, Skoda’s chief of Technical Development, explained: “Biocomposite parts have led to a significant weight reduction, and we are trialling them in motorsport, including in the current Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, with a view to future implementation.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Enyaq RS Race is based on the Enyaq Coupe vRS, and uses the same electric powertrain with two electric motors, delivering a combined output of 335bhp, powered by a 82kWh battery. With the weight reduced by 316kg, the 0-62mph time has dropped too, from 5.3 seconds in the vRS to sub five seconds in the Enyaq RS Race.

In order to shed the weight, Skoda replaced the glass windows with polycarbonate on the sides and rear, plus biocomposites were used in the bodywork such as the bumpers, wings, roof and rear wing. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s still a large 13-inch touchscreen on the dashboard, but the rest of the Enyaq’s interior has been stripped out with bucket seats, a roll cage, a fire extinguisher and safety foam panels added. There’s no word on if the Enyaq’s ‘Simply Clever’ features have survived the makeover. 

The Enyaq RS Race has a 70mm lower ride height than the road car with modified shock absorbers and springs. A special protective underside is designed to prevent excessive wear to the chassis components and protect the battery as well. There’s also a completely revised high-performance braking system with carbon-ceramic brake discs, ten-piston calipers at the front and four-piston calipers to the rear – surrounded by new 20-inch wheels. 

Skoda Enyaq RS Race - dynamic rear 3/420

The Enyaq RS Race also features a Havas premium sound system that incorporates a digital sound amplifier to deliver what’s described as a “characteristic, exhilarating motorsport sound”. 

This set-up is significantly louder than the unit in the production Enyaq Coupé vRS model, and allows the note to be changed. The sound is activated at speeds above 18 mph, ensuring an exciting acoustic experience throughout the drive.

And if the huge rear spoiler, diffuser and front splitter don’t indicate the serious intent of the Enyaq RS Race, there are also darker front and rear lights, while the production car’s illuminated ‘Crystal Face’ grille has been removed.

Now check out the best electric SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric cars 2024: the top 20 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cards header image

Best electric cars 2024: the top 20 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
Best cars & vans
27 Sep 2024
Best tow cars to buy 2025
Best tow cars to buy 2025 - header

Best tow cars to buy 2025

There’s more to towing a car than just hitching up a caravan. Check out these tow car stars to pick what’s right for you
Best cars & vans
20 Sep 2024
Skoda Enyaq review
Skoda Enyaq - front tracking

Skoda Enyaq review

If you're looking for an all-electric family SUV that will fit effortlessly into daily life, the Skoda Enyaq is an excellent choice
In-depth reviews
18 Sep 2024
Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2024
Best mid-size SUVs - header image

Best mid-size SUVs to buy 2024

We reveal the best mid-size SUVs in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
22 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Bigster: Duster's big brother is value brand's first mid-size SUV
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

New Dacia Bigster: Duster's big brother is value brand's first mid-size SUV

The Dacia Bigster will arrive next year, and is set to undercut the Nissan Qashqai
News
9 Oct 2024
New Renault 5 2024 review: a successful all-electric homage to a classic
Renault 5 - front

New Renault 5 2024 review: a successful all-electric homage to a classic

We’ve been waiting to drive the reborn Renault 5 for what feels like years, but is it as good as we’d hoped it would be?
Road tests
7 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS main image

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 October is a small car that’s been a big favourite with British buyers for over 30 years
News
6 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content