Skoda Enyaq RS Race is a menacing new EV designed for the track

The Skoda Enyaq is one of our most favourite family EVs, yet despite having a sporty vRS variant, it’s not the most obvious base for a race car. But that’s exactly what Skoda Motorsport has created with the menacing new Enyaq RS Race.

While it may only be a concept, the Enyaq RS Race could offer some real-world benefits to Skoda, as the Czech brand says the car will serve “as a pilot project for future production models”.

Johannes Neft, Skoda’s chief of Technical Development, explained: “Biocomposite parts have led to a significant weight reduction, and we are trialling them in motorsport, including in the current Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, with a view to future implementation.”

The Enyaq RS Race is based on the Enyaq Coupe vRS, and uses the same electric powertrain with two electric motors, delivering a combined output of 335bhp, powered by a 82kWh battery. With the weight reduced by 316kg, the 0-62mph time has dropped too, from 5.3 seconds in the vRS to sub five seconds in the Enyaq RS Race.

In order to shed the weight, Skoda replaced the glass windows with polycarbonate on the sides and rear, plus biocomposites were used in the bodywork such as the bumpers, wings, roof and rear wing.