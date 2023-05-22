Skoda Enyaq Coupe review
Skoda’s all-electric coupe-SUV ups the style while still offering plenty of family practicality
Is the Skoda Enyaq Coupe a good car?
The Skoda Enyaq Coupe manages to deliver plenty of style and practicality - it’s a great family car. There’s little compromise - compared with its regular SUV sibling - in terms of interior space, while the boot is only smaller by the tiniest of margins. Overall quality is a plus point too, with the Enyaq Coupe cabin treated to a better fit and finish than that of the closely related Volkswagen ID.5, while the price premium charged for the Coupe over the Enyaq SUV isn’t excessive. Much like the SUV, though, its ride could be smoother.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Body style
|Coupe SUV
|Powertrain
|
82kWh, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive
82kWh, 2x e-motor, four-wheel drive
|Safety
|Five-star (Euro NCAP, 2021)
|Warranty
|Three years/60,000-miles
How much does the Skoda Enyaq Coupe cost?
We’re big fans of the Skoda Enyaq iV here at Auto Express. The Czech brand’s first bespoke electric car is practical, well-equipped, comfortable, and offers a long range. But style always costs a little extra, and the starting price for the Enyaq Coupe is almost £10,000 more than the SUV - although that’s because there’s no smaller-battery ‘50’ version of the Enyaq Coupe available. The range starts at around £46,000 for the entry Edition model, through to almost £55,000 for the vRS.
When you look at direct model comparisons, the Coupe is around £1,700 to £1,900 more expensive than the equivalent SUV model, which seems a fair premium for the sportier stance and the near-full-length glass roof – a Coupe-exclusive arrangement which does add some welcome brightness to the cabin.
Every Enyaq Coupe is powered by a 82kWh battery, with buyers offered a choice of Edition, SportLine Plus and Laurin & Klement specifications, plus the option of the performance-focused vRS model.
Edition and Laurin & Klement trims are available in combination with rear-wheel drive cars, while SportLine Plus and vRS come with the dual-motor, all-wheel drive set-up. Power is a healthy 282bhp for all models, with the exception of the vRS which puts out an impressive 335bhp, and the overall electric driving range extends from 333 to 365 miles, depending upon which trim level you opt for.
Electric motors, performance & drive
We weren’t particularly impressed with our first drive of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS, which, in our opinion, didn’t do enough to justify its performance badging. We much prefer the cheaper, lower-powered editions of Skoda’s rakish EV.
The Enyaq Coupe 80 has now been replaced by a more powerful 85 model. It retains the same 19-inch wheels and balloon-like 55-profile tyres as before, helping to take the edge off the ride, although the damping (passive on the 80 example we previously tested, but there is an optional adaptive suspension set-up available) is still a touch firmer than it perhaps needs to be. It’s not harsh when working through its travel, but it has a hard time settling, with a near-constant bobbing of the car’s body felt even on smooth roads.
It’s smoother than the sportier vRS, which has lowered and stiffened suspension. Also, this firmness does mean the Enyaq stays very flat during hard cornering. As we often see with EVs that use a ‘skateboard’ style platform, with the battery mounted low and beneath the floor, the Enyaq hides its considerable weight of 2.1 tonnes well, but only up to a point – it can feel unwieldy in tighter corners. The steering has a good weight but doesn’t deliver much in the way of feedback from the road surface.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Enyaq Coupe 85 Edition RWD
|282bhp
|6.5sec
|111mph
|Enyaq Coupé 85x SportLine Plus
|282bhp
|6.4sec
|111mph
|Enyaq Coupé vRS
|335bhp
|5.2sec
|111mph
Somewhat firm ride aside, this is a relaxing car to cover some miles in. Refinement is commendable, with wind and road noise kept to a minimum – no mean feat when there’s no engine to drown out either.
There’s a fairly brisk ramp-up in power as the throttle is applied, but not anything boisterous enough to shock anyone uninitiated to the responsiveness of all-electric powertrains. The 85 features a single motor mounted at the rear axle, although you’re unlikely to notice this during most day-to-day driving. It’s only occasionally that traction is lost at the rear, and you need to be particularly greedy with the throttle in corners to feel even a hint of the car pivoting.
There’s a one-pedal regenerative braking mode activated via the drive selector, or alternatively, with the optional variable regenerative braking that can be toggled between its differing strength levels of regen using steering wheel-mounted paddles. On the subject of the brakes, the calibration of the pedal doesn’t feel quite there – initial response is lacking, and it needs a hefty press to switch from regenerative to mechanical braking.
As previously mentioned, the 80 model has been discontinued and replaced by the more potent 85 version in the Coupe line-up. We thought the 80’s fairly modest 201bhp and 310Nm of torque provided a respectable 0-62mph time of 8.5 seconds for a family car, but its straight-line performance felt more leisurely than other EV rivals. The updated 85 offers 282bhp in either rear- or all-wheel drive (85x) form, with up to 545Nm of torque and a much swifter 0-62mph time of around six-and-a-half seconds for the 80 and 85x cars. There is a 335bhp vRS on hand if you want even more performance, and it hits 0-62mph in an impressive 5.2 seconds.
Range, charging and running costs
With the Enyaq Coupe being a sleeker, more slippery shape than the regular SUV, Skoda claims that it’s able to eke out a few extra miles of range.
During our time with the (now discontinued) Coupe iV 80, we averaged 3.7 miles per kWh, which was at the bottom end of Skoda’s claimed efficiency figures (3.7 to 4mi/kWh). That provided a real-world range of 284 miles from a full battery, which is impressive, although down on that car’s 345-mile claimed range.
The current Coupe range features a bigger 82kWh battery, (compared with the 77kWh version used previously) and its official efficiency and range figures have crept up. Skoda says that you should see 3.9 to 4.1 miles per kWh, while range extends from 333 miles for the 85x SportLine to 365 miles for the 85 Edition.
The Enyaq Coupe’s previous 135kW maximum charging speed was fairly average back in 2023 and, while it’s now improved to 175kW, it’s still behind rivals such as the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60 that can hit over 200kW - if you find the right ultra-rapid charging point. A 10-80 per cent top up of the battery at a public charging point should take around 28 minutes, whichever model you opt for.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|Enyaq Coupé 85 Edition RWD
|82kWh
|365 miles
|33
|Enyaq Coupé 85x SportLine Plus
|82kWh
|333 miles
|37
|Enyaq Coupé vRS
|82kWh
|341 miles
|38
Insurance groups
The Enyaq Coupe 85 Edition falls into insurance group 33, while opting for the all-wheel drive 85x in SportLine Plus trim sees a rise to group 37. The 85 Laurin and Klement model is in group 34, while the most powerful car in the lineup - the vRS - is in group 38.
Depreciation
According to our latest expert data, the Enyaq Coupe should hold onto an average of 48-50 per cent of its value after three years/36,000 miles of ownership, which is around the same as the Enyaq SUV.
To get an accurate valuation for a specific model, check out our valuation tool...
Design, interior & technology
The Skoda Enyaq SUV and Coupe look identical up to the B-pillar, where the Coupe’s roof begins to taper towards the tailgate, creating the rakish profile that distinguishes this model from its more conventionally shaped sibling. As well as being very on-trend right now, the coupe-esque roofline also reduces the car’s drag coefficient and helps boost its range.
There are only a few visual differences between the models in the Enyaq Coupe line-up. The base Enyaq 85 Edition and Laurin and Klement versions come with chrome exterior trim, while the SportLine Plus and vRS feature black accents. The SportLine Plus trim model doesn't look that much different from the range-topping vRS, whose visual tweaks amount to little more than some gloss black trim pieces, an illuminated ‘Crystal Face’ front grille and vRS-specific 20-inch wheels, although a 21-inch rim option is offered across the range.
We found the Enyaq Coupe offers a much more plush, premium-feeling space than the closely related Volkswagen ID.5, further enhanced with the ‘Suite Design’ interior package fitted to our test car. This £1,380 option adds various cabin trim upgrades, including the prolific use of soft black leather. Alternatively, the base ‘Loft’ scheme combines black and grey materials that are meant to be easy to clean and durable.
SportLine Plus models, on the other hand, get an all-black cabin with microsuede/leather upholstery for the sports seats in the front, a three-spoke sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals. Meanwhile, vRS models are available with the Suite scheme as standard, with the option to specify the Lounge if you wish.
Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment
The digital instrument cluster is on the smaller side, measuring 5.3 inches, but it’s clearly laid out and contains all the information you need. Conversely, the central touchscreen is a pretty sizable 13 inches.
We’d previously said that the infotainment system was merely OK, with the menus well laid out, but laggier than we’d like. Now, there’s a revised infotainment interface that’s much easier to navigate around, plus it's more responsive. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain standard across the range.
Practicality, comfort and boot space
The Enyaq Coupe doesn’t miss out on any of the handy touches that make Skoda’s models easy to live with, especially if you’ve got a family. On the back of the front seats are foldable tray tables and double pockets for rear passenger’s stuff, and hidden inside the front doors are umbrellas – just like a Rolls-Royce, except they’re standard in the Enyaq.
The practicality compromises of the Enyaq Coupe due to the more streamlined shape compared with the regular Enyaq are fairly minimal. What’s less ideal is rear visibility, where the heavily raked rear window gives a letterbox shape portal to peer through. The C-pillars are chunky, too.
The Skoda Enyaq Coupe is 4,653mm long with a wheelbase of 2,768mm, measures 1,879mm wide (excluding side mirrors) and stands at between 1,606mm to 1,621mm.
Taller passengers may need to duck a little more when getting into the back of the Enyaq, but once they’re inside, headroom shouldn’t be an issue, despite the Coupe’s sloping roofline reducing the amount of headroom a touch over the regular version. The rear seats are still roomy enough to accommodate a couple of six-foot adults, and shoulder room will still be fine for three people to sit side by side for a reasonable length of time.
Compared to the regular Enyaq SUV, boot space in the Coupe is only reduced by 15 litres, with 570 litres of luggage capacity still on offer - that’s plenty of space for a family car. If you need to carry longer items like flat-pack furniture, you can fold the rear seats down to open up a 1,610-litre load bay.
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,653mm
|Width
|1,879mm (2,148mm inc. mirrors)
|Height
|1,606mm to 1,621mm
|Number of seats
|5
|Boot space
|570-1,610 litres
Safety & reliability
As a general rule, electric cars are more reliable than their combustion-engined equivalents because there are fewer moving parts to go wrong. The Enyaq SUV and Coupe also use the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, designed from the ground up for use on EVs, and serves as the underpinnings for models from Audi, Cupra and Volkswagen.
However, Skoda has not performed so well over the past few years in the manufacturers category of the Driver Power. It finished 12th overall in 2021, but dropped to 20th place out of 29 brands in 2022. In our latest 2024 survey, the brand fell further to 23rd place out of 30 manufacturers. We hope with the improvements in its infotainment system, this is a trend that can be reversed next time around.
The Enyaq Coupe shares the regular SUV’s five-star Euro NCAP crash safety rating, as well as its 94 and 89 per cent scores for adult and child occupant protection, respectively.
Like all Skodas, the Enyaq Coupe is covered by a three-year warranty. For the first two years, there’s no mileage limit, but for the third year of ownership you’re covered up to the 60,000-mile mark. There are extended warranties available, including a five-year/100,000-mile warranty for £630. The battery pack in the Enyaq is covered by a separate eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.
Skoda requires that the Enyaq Coupe be serviced once every 24 months, but a service light will be displayed when it’s time for the bi-annual check-up, so you don’t have to remember when it’s due.
Skoda Enyaq Coupe alternatives
With the regular Enyaq becoming quite a popular choice, it was only a matter of time before a coupe-SUV version would arrive. Its main rivals include the similarly rakish Ford Mustang Mach-E, Genesis GV60 and Tesla Model Y, not to mention the closely related Volkswagen ID.5 and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron.
The Enyaq Coupe will appeal to those looking for something a little more stylish than the handsome but sensible regular Enyaq, and will welcome the slightly increased electric driving range over its sibling because of its more slippery shape.
The Skoda will be a more useful day-to-day companion than the Mustang Mach-E and GV60 due to its more spacious interior and larger boot. Those two rivals have a handy space under their respective bonnets for the charging cable, whereas the Enyaq Coupe has a hidden cubby under the boot floor, but that isn't a make-or-break matter. The Tesla Model Y still remains the benchmark for charging on long trips, with an easier-to-use network of dedicated rapid chargers and even better electric efficiency.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Enyaq Coupe iV delivers the best bits of Skoda’s all-electric family SUV but in a sharp-looking, if slightly more expensive package.