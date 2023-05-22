Skoda Enyaq Coupe review

Is the Skoda Enyaq Coupe a good car?

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe manages to deliver plenty of style and practicality - it’s a great family car. There’s little compromise - compared with its regular SUV sibling - in terms of interior space, while the boot is only smaller by the tiniest of margins. Overall quality is a plus point too, with the Enyaq Coupe cabin treated to a better fit and finish than that of the closely related Volkswagen ID.5, while the price premium charged for the Coupe over the Enyaq SUV isn’t excessive. Much like the SUV, though, its ride could be smoother.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Coupe SUV Powertrain 82kWh, 1x e-motor, rear-wheel drive 82kWh, 2x e-motor, four-wheel drive Safety Five-star (Euro NCAP, 2021) Warranty Three years/60,000-miles

How much does the Skoda Enyaq Coupe cost?

We’re big fans of the Skoda Enyaq iV here at Auto Express. The Czech brand’s first bespoke electric car is practical, well-equipped, comfortable, and offers a long range. But style always costs a little extra, and the starting price for the Enyaq Coupe is almost £10,000 more than the SUV - although that’s because there’s no smaller-battery ‘50’ version of the Enyaq Coupe available. The range starts at around £46,000 for the entry Edition model, through to almost £55,000 for the vRS.

When you look at direct model comparisons, the Coupe is around £1,700 to £1,900 more expensive than the equivalent SUV model, which seems a fair premium for the sportier stance and the near-full-length glass roof – a Coupe-exclusive arrangement which does add some welcome brightness to the cabin.

Every Enyaq Coupe is powered by a 82kWh battery, with buyers offered a choice of Edition, SportLine Plus and Laurin & Klement specifications, plus the option of the performance-focused vRS model.