Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style LWB long-term test: retro MPV shows bigger is better

Verdict

It’s early days with the bigger ID. Buzz, but our initial impressions are all positive. It’s a great car for long journeys, comfortable on smooth roads, and easier to manoeuvre than you might expect, given how large it is. There might not be seven of us, but even at this stage the ID. Buzz feels like a magnificently practical addition to the family.

Efficiency: 2.9 miles/kWh

2.9 miles/kWh Mileage: 1,196

The more observant among you will have noticed that Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz electric people carrier has already done a stint on our fleet. So why are we testing it again?

The answer is that VW has addressed both of the main criticisms we had of this retro EV by launching a new long-wheelbase model. The ID. Buzz LWB has seven seats and a bigger battery which, in theory, should bring major boosts to both practicality and driving range. The question is, will this be enough to turn the Buzz from lovable fashion statement to first-rate transport for big families? When it originally launched in the UK, the ID. Buzz was available as a five-seater only. It’s extremely practical in that form, but it didn’t quite maximise the car’s potential.

These days you can get the standard version as a six seater, with three rows of seats, for only £150 more than a five-seat model. That seems very reasonable, until you see that the long-wheelbase seven-seater is only another £360. These unusually small gaps make this LWB model look like the pick of the range. The only obvious downside is its extra size.