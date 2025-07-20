Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Long-term tests

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style LWB long-term test: retro MPV shows bigger is better

First report: for our second long-term test of VW’s retro SUV, we have the new long-wheelbase version. But does bigger mean better?

By:Steve Walker
20 Jul 2025
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style LWB long-term test - header6
Pros
  • Huge interior space
  • Decent range for a big seven-seater
  • Relaxed driving experience
Cons
  • Body control and ride could be better
  • Sheer size means it can be cumbersome
  • Capability comes at a price
Verdict

It’s early days with the bigger ID. Buzz, but our initial impressions are all positive. It’s a great car for long journeys, comfortable on smooth roads, and easier to manoeuvre than you might expect, given how large it is. There might not be seven of us, but even at this stage the ID. Buzz feels like a magnificently practical addition to the family. 

  • Efficiency: 2.9 miles/kWh
  • Mileage: 1,196

The more observant among you will have noticed that Volkswagen’s ID. Buzz electric people carrier has already done a stint on our fleet. So why are we testing it again? 

The answer is that VW has addressed both of the main criticisms we had of this retro EV by launching a new long-wheelbase model. The ID. Buzz LWB has seven seats and a bigger battery which, in theory, should bring major boosts to both practicality and driving range. The question is, will this be enough to turn the Buzz from lovable fashion statement to first-rate transport for big families? When it originally launched in the UK, the ID. Buzz was available as a five-seater only. It’s extremely practical in that form, but it didn’t quite maximise the car’s potential. 

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style LWB long-term test - Steve driving6

These days you can get the standard version as a six seater, with three rows of seats, for only £150 more than a five-seat model. That seems very reasonable, until you see that the long-wheelbase seven-seater is only another £360. These unusually small gaps make this LWB model look like the pick of the range. The only obvious downside is its extra size.

Prices for the ID. Buzz LWB start at under £60,000 and for that you get a vehicle that’s 4,962mm long – 250mm more than the standard SWB car. The sliding side doors are longer for easier access to a cabin that also has more passenger and luggage space. 

The other major upgrade you get with the LWB Buzz models is the battery. The standard model we tested in 2024 had a 77kWh battery that struggled to break the 200-mile range mark in cold weather, although new SWB versions now get an upgraded 79kWh item. 

This ID. Buzz LWB has an 86kWh unit and VW’s special 282bhp ‘high-efficiency drive’ electric motor. So far we’ve been getting 2.9 miles per kWh and the indicated range has been consistently over 250 miles. In the midst of the recent heatwave, it showed 281 miles.   

Our ID. Buzz is in mid-range Style trim. You can get the all-wheel-drive GTX for another £3,000 or so, but rear-wheel-drive Style seems a good fit unless you really need extra traction. 

The options fitted include the Candy White and Starlight Blue two-tone paint job (£2,790). That’s the same price as all the other two-tone paint options, but they do help to accentuate the ID. Buzz’s design and are understandably popular in what is a very style-led car choice. 

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style LWB long-term test - rear seats6

We’ve also got the Comfort Seat Package (£2,310), which includes adjustable ambient lighting, arm rests, heated, massaging and electrically adjustable front seats, and a more durable carpet. There’s no protective floor mat in the rear, so that carpet upgrade may prove worthwhile, but I’m already worried about the cream-coloured ‘Mistral’ seat fabric that seems likely to show up the dirt. 

Finally, there’s a £980 retractable towbar, which we’ve been using for our bike carrier, and the 21-inch Bromberg alloys (£515) thatlook great, but also vulnerable to kerbing. One option missing is the £1,050 heat pump, which would do a lot to boost cold weather range. 

It makes a total of £71,615 for our car. That’s a lot, but there aren’t many EV options if you need ID. Buzz levels of space and versatility. 

Early impressions are that the VW is a first-class long-distance car. It doesn’t cope well with rough surfaces or corners taken at speed, though, so the message is to keep your passengers happy by taking it easy. 

The steering is nicely weighted, the turning circle is tight and the high driving position and parking cameras make it surprisingly easy to manoeuvre, after some familiarisation. You can fit it into most car park spaces, and the sliding side doors mean less worry about kids opening them into parked cars or trolleys.

Rating4.0 stars
Model:Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style 7-seat LWB
On fleet since:May 2025
Price new:£64,345
Engine:1x e-motor, 86kWh battery
CO2/tax:0g/km/3%
Options:Two-tone paint (£2,790), Comfort Seat Package (£2,310), Retractable towbar (£980), 21-inch Bromberg alloy wheels (£515)
Insurance:Group: 41 Quote: £969
Mileage:1,196
Efficiency:2.9 miles/kWh
Any problems?None so far

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content